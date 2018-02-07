Woman released from detention center to reunite with her children Yeni Maricela Gonzalez Garcia from Guatemala was released from the Eloy Detention Center on June 28, 2018, and gets ready to go to New York to reunite with her three children who are in a shelter. She and her children were separated after the Border Patrol apprehended them. 01 / 10 Yeni Maricela Gonzalez Garcia from Guatemala was released from the Eloy Detention Center on June 28, 2018, and gets ready to go to New York to reunite with her three children who are in a shelter. She and her children were separated after the Border Patrol apprehended them. 01 / 10

PHOENIX – When Yeni Maricela Gonzalez Garcia crossed into the United States with her three children, she promptly became one of the hundreds of immigrant parents separated from their children under a zero-tolerance policy at the border.

The Guatemalan woman spent more than a month in an immigration detention facility. Then on Friday, after being released on bond, she got into a car with a volunteer and began a road trip toward the New York shelter where her children are being held.

Her trip, by her own account, from Central America made Gonzalez Garcia one of the thousands of immigrant parents forcibly separated from their children in an episode that shook the nation. Her time in detention made her one of the countless to allege inhumane and abusive treatment by immigration agents.

And her drive to New York makes her the latest separated mother to pursue her children at a moment when no clear federal process for doing so has yet emerged. For her and others who have already been publicly reunified, the pursuit has become a haphazard combination of determination, litigation and hope.

A week ago, federal officials announced they had a system to reunite separated children, though only to parents who are not in custody.

A federal judge in San Diego soon issued a ruling directing all migrant children separated from their parents to be returned within 30 days. Under the order, children 5 and younger must be reunified within 14 days of the ruling.

But those agencies appeared to be racing the clock to comply, even as attorneys across the country filed dozens of other lawsuits seeking to end the separations.

As of Friday, Gonzalez Garcia's attorney did not have plans to file a lawsuit, but he was uncertain what would happen when she arrives at her children's shelter, which he has been asking to grant her access.

"I've been stonewalled for most of the experience," said Jose Xavier Orochena.

Gonzalez Garcia only wants her children back.

“Not once in my life have I been apart from my children. Not one time,” she said. “It’s very hard, very difficult, because I dream and have nightmares, or I don’t sleep and I see them. Sometimes I cry in my sleep, desperate because they are calling for me. It’s so hard because I awake from this and I don’t have them at my side.”

A journey to the U.S.

Gonzalez Garcia fled Guatemala with her three children, worried that gangs, which had threatened her and attempted to break into her home, were trying to recruit her 11-year-old son.

The family arrived in the United States on May 19 and spent their first two days in the country together before she says her kids, ages 6, 9 and 11, were carried away from her on May 21.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokespersons were unable to provide information on the details of Gonzalez Garcia’s case by the time of publication. Neither ICE nor Border Patrol responded to requests for comment about her treatment.

She said she passed through different detention facilities before ending up at the 1,596-bed Eloy Detention Center in Arizona.

During the 19 days between when she arrived in the U.S. and was sent to Eloy, Gonzalez Garcia did not have communication with anyone, neither her family members in the United States nor her mother and sister in Guatemala. For 17 of those days, she did not know anything about her children, and her family did not know what was happening to her, she said.

She also alleged that after she was moved from Yuma, Arizona, she was not treated like a human being.

“They transferred me to Tucson, where it’s called 'the freezer,' " Gonzalez Garcia said. "I was there 17 days, where for me there was no food, there were no private bathrooms. I was treated like an animal.”

She and others detained in the facility were given a soup like Ramen twice a day. The toilets were simply in a line, without stalls to provide privacy, and she was not given soap.

“For 21 days, she did not shower and brush her teeth,” said Janey Pearl Starks, a Phoenix resident who volunteered to drive and assist Gonzalez Garcia. “They were not given anything to shower or brush their teeth, towards the end they were given baby wipes.”

The frigid conditions accompanied icy statements from staff in the facility.

“I asked about my kids, and they told me that I would be deported to Guatemala and my children would stay in the hands of the government,” Gonzalez Garcia said in Spanish.

Her account resembles other mothers who have reported hearing that they would be deported and their children would be adopted, families being fed a diet of soup, and accounts of parents who were deported without their children.

A trip toward her children

On June 6, Gonzalez Garcia was transferred to the Eloy Detention Center, where she was given the number of a social worker to help her connect with her children. About a week passed before she was able to speak with her children — the first time since May 21.

During the three weeks she spent at Eloy, Gonzalez Garcia was able to speak to her children twice.

Then, instead of being deported, Gonzalez Garcia was released on a $7,500 bond "pending humanitarian relief" — her attorney says she will be applying for asylum seeking to remain in the United States.

Pearl Starks said, Gonzalez Garcia had made her children memorize the phone number of an uncle who lives in the United States when she heard they would be separated. Both she and the children were eventually able to call him.

Yet, even after leaving detention, she struggled to connect with her children by phone. When she talked with the center, her children had just left to go to a foster home.

Yeni Marcela Gonzalez Garcia learns that she might not speak to her children, and they have been living in another person's home.

Courtesy of Janey Pearl Starks

“She was really upset,” Pearl Starks said. “She asked, ‘What’s a foster parent? Why are my children in someone else’s home?' " Later that evening, she finally spoke to her children.

In New York, Gonzalez Garcia’s attorney has been trying to coordinate with Cayuga Centers, the agency that manages foster-care services for Garcia Gonzalez’s three children.

“I told them 'Mom is out. Mom is out on bond, en route to New York City,' ” said Jose Xavier Orochena, Gonzalez Garcia's attorney.

Orochena said he hopes Cayuga Centers will take him up on the offer to allow Gonzalez Garcia to have visits with her children when she arrives. He was allowed to visit with the kids for one hour the past week. He added that the location seemed fine, and the shelter had even taken the children on the ferry to see the Statue of Liberty.

Representatives from Cayuga Centers have not responded to multiple requests for comment on the Gonzalez Garcia family’s potential reunion. Gonzalez Garcia was told Cayuga Centers was "pretty sure" she and her attorney would be let in to the facility, Pearl Starks said.

Friday night, Pearl Starks exited the car. Other volunteers will continue the caravan until Gonzalez Garcia arrives in New York on Monday.

“Only because God is great, I’ve remained standing, for them, I have to fight to continue moving forward because I know that my three kids are waiting,” Gonzalez Garcia said. “What I long for is to reunite with them. I believe that God soon will answer my prayer and I can hug my kids and see them: their smiles, their faces. Because it’s been so many days since I’ve seen them.”

Follow Pamela Ren Larson and Nick Oza on Twitter: @PamReporting and @nickoza1

