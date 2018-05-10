AP BRITAIN ROYALS I GBR
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex greet well wishers, Wednesday, during their visit to Chichester, south east England. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint official visit to Sussex.
Prince Harry just earned more charming points from the public.

During his trip to Sussex with wife Duchess Meghan Wednesday, the royal got very comfortable while greeting the crowd – he even gave a woman a kiss on her hand!

Meghan was the first to greet the older woman, whose name is Lydia.

Then Harry came over to greet her, reaching out his hand as if to shake it before going in for the kiss, breaking from royal protocol.

"Oh, thank you!" the woman said to the prince, seemingly overwhelmed and elated by the surprise smooch.

"Very nice to meet you," Harry replied with a smile.

This wasn't the first time the royal couple were animated during their trip. 

Not only were Harry and Meghan both spotted hugging people in the crowd – but they also showed off a bit of PDA themselves.

