President Donald Trump's disapproval rating reached a new high in an ABC/Washington Post poll released Friday, and almost half of the respondents said they favored impeachment proceedings.

Sixty percent of those surveyed said they were not happy with the president's job performance, with a whopping 53 percent of them saying they strongly disapprove, a 9 percent increase since April.

His approval was at 36 percent, matching his previous low in an ABC/Washington Post poll.

The poll of a random sampling of 1,003 adults was conducted by Langer Research from Associates from Aug. 25-29 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percent.

"Trump’s average approval rating since taking office is the lowest for any president in modern polling since the 1940s," read a press release of the poll's results. "One factor: Contrary to his 'drain the swamp' rhetoric, 45 percent say corruption in Washington has increased under Trump, while just 13 percent say it’s declined."

Forty-nine percent said they were in favor of Congress beginning impeachment proceedings against Trump, while 46 percent said they were opposed. Support for impeachment among women was even higher, at 57 percent. The highest support the poll ever found for the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton was 41 percent.

The poll comes after the president's former campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight fraud charges and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felonies, including campaign finance violations he claims were done at Trump's direction.

Sixty-one percent said that if Cohen's allegations are true, Trump broke the law.

The poll found strong support for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling. Overall, 63 percent support the investigation, with 52 percent saying they "strongly" support it, and only 29 percent oppose. Thirty-two percent of Republicans said they support Mueller's work.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released Wednesday found trust in Mueller's investigation at 55 percent. The poll found similar, but slightly more tepid support for impeachment than the ABC poll, with 44 percent in favor and 47 percent opposed.

Trump has publicly derided Attorney General Jeff Sessions for allowing the investigation to continue, but 64 percent opposed firing Sessions and only 19 percent said they supported such a move.

When it comes to the Manafort case, 67 percent said his prosecution was justified. And 66 percent oppose a pardon, including 45 percent of Republicans.

