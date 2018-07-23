The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fallon, Nev., is shown on Monday, July 23, 2018. One person died and another was injured after alleged shooter John O?Connor, 48, opened fire there on Sunday, July 22.

FALLON, Nev. — Authorities formally charged a 48-year-old Fallon man with murder and battery resulting in substantial harm Monday, accusing him of opening fire in a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house the previous day, killing one and injuring another.

John O'Connor is being held at the Lyon County Detention Center in Yerington, Nevada, on more than a $1 million bond.

Charles "Bert" Miller, 61, was killed in the attack, officials said Sunday evening. Another male victim, whose name was not released, was shot in the leg, treated and released from a local hospital.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown, but O'Connor apparently was targeting a specific person, not the church itself, authorities said in a Monday news briefing.

On Sunday night, a search warrant executed at O'Connor's house roughly a block from the church recovered items including a firearm matching the caliber of casings recovered from the scene, Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman said. Officers still are working on interviewing witnesses, trying "to piece together the story of yesterday's tragic event."

John O'Connor, 48, of Fallon, Nevada, is accused of killing one man and injuring another July 22, 2018, at his Mormon meeting house in Fallon

O'Connor had been arrested a handful of times — twice for domestic violence in 1992 and 1995, and on an additional drug charge in later years — but all charges had been dropped, Gehman said.

Miller, the man killed, was a 35-year veteran of the volunteer fire department. His family has deep roots in the city of about 8,500 residents that is the base town for Naval Air Station Fallon, best known as the Navy's Top Gun fighter pilot training school.

Survivors include his wife, three children and many grandchildren, officials said.

"Bert's fingerprint is all over this town," Gehman said. "It's a great loss not only to his family but to this community."

After the shooting, O’Connor ran back to his house, officials said. Police surrounded the home and called a hostage negotiator to the scene.

After a call to the home, O’Connor surrendered to officers. Police have completed their investigation and the church and turned the building back over to the congregation.

