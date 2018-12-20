J.T. Lindemann is the younger brother of Celebrating Lost Loved Ones creator Jeremiah Lindemann. J.T. was a talented musician who taught himself how to play guitar and drums and scribbled song lyrics onto napkins and shreds of paper wherever he was. J.T. struggled with addiction and died Sept. 13, 2007.

Provided

When you look at Wyoming on this map, you don't see, right away, where J.T. Lindemann lived, or how he charmed his teachers as a kid, taught himself to play guitar and drums, how he made people happy.

You also don't see how he died at age 22 from complications related to a drug overdose.

Just zoom in.

Find Laramie, and you'll soon find J.T.'s bearded, grinning face in a big photo and see his story. You'll see the story of a talented guy, the younger brother of a man who today refuses to let the 22-year-old's face go unseen, his life unknown.

Now, pull back out and search around.

So far almost 1,800 life stories are chronicled, including one memorializing Coty Glass of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, who, like J.T., died at 22.

Jeremiah Lindemann of Denver hopes the map helps even more people this holiday season. The map is his baby, and J.T. is his late brother.

Jeremiah Lindemann of Denver created an online mapping resource, Celebrating Lost Loved Ones for people to memorialize their family members or friends who have died from accidental overdose. He encourages people to do so, free of charge, and the National Safety Council now runs the site.

Provided

"My brother passed away over 10 years ago," Lindemann said. "I was real quiet and didn't talk about it for a long time. As it grew in the news, I realized I couldn't be quiet."

People were dying from their addictions to opioids, prescriptions and heroin, and other people couldn't seem to understand it. He needed to show his brother's face.

But not just J.T.'s.

He created Celebrating Lost Lives in 2015. He shot it across social media, tweeting to others with the handle @RXHeroinMaps, encouraging them to join the effort.

Rhonda Dupuy of Dry Ridge found out through social media and shared the story and photo of her son with Lindemann.

This is my son Coty Glass, my oldest of three children. Forever 22. Coty was the first person that I knew I would give my life for and love unconditionally.



Coty loved all types of music, pulling tractors, riding four wheelers, the outdoors, hanging out with his friends and making others laugh.

Three years later, Dupuy is still comforted by the map.

"It helps me by letting others know my child existed and that he was more than an addict," she said. "Every person on there matters and should be remembered for who they were, not how they died."

Lindemann started small with people like Dupuy emailing him. Later, he made the map interactive.

This year, the National Safety Council contacted him to ask about people on the map. Lindemann offered the map to the agency, thinking it could grow more.

The council took him up on that offer. However, Lindemann did not let go

Rhonda Dupuy of Dry Ridge, right, accepts a hug from Pennie Tackett of Taylor Mill as Dupuy clutches a photo of her son, Coty Glass. Glass died from an overdose at 22 years old in 2014.

Enquirer file photo

"I still review and approve submissions," he said. "And promote it."

He does it for J.T., who developed such a love for music that, his big brother wrote, "As lyrics came to him, he would write on fast-food napkins and scraps of paper. You could find him sitting outside singing and playing his guitar softly."

Response to the map has humbled him, Lindemann said. It made sense for him to create it because he's a solution engineer at Esri, a software company that does mapping.

He wanted to make a memorial to those who died and for their living relatives and friends. But he had another goal, too: "Break stigma."

"I just wanted people to listen," Lindemann said. "Human compassion is needed for results."

"The map certainly helps with that," he said.

Add your loved one

Go to the NSC Memorial Site — Celebrating Lost Loved Ones:

• From your computer, click the blue button that says, "Add Lost Loved One." Or from your phone, click the button "Participate" at the bottom of the browser.

• A screen will pop up. Choose "Continue as Guest."

• The next screen allows you to upload a photo, name and title of the person. Pick a location on the map and write a story of up to 200 words.

• When finished, click "Accept Terms and Submit."

• Within three days, your submission will be reviewed and added to the map.

