No deaths were reported Tuesday after an Aeromexico flight with 100 people aboard crashed in the Mexican state of Durango.

Photos from the scene show the mangled but mostly intact Embraer 190 plane in a field surrounded by fire crews and debris as a plume of smoke rises into the air. It landed on its belly in a field not far from the Guadalupe Victoria Airport.

Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico’s Transport Department, said that “the plane fell upon takeoff.” He said there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.

José Rosas Aispuro Torres, the governor of the Mexican state of Durango, posted on Twitter that crews were responding to an "unfortunate accident.

He said he did not have numbers in regards to the number of passengers injured but said no fatalities were reported.

Ante el percance ocurrido en el Aeropuerto Guadalupe Victoria de Durango he solicitado a los cuerpos de seguridad y emergencias atiendan el lamentable accidente. Oficialmente no hay cifras de heridos o fallecidos. En breve se darán a conocer los detalles de las acciones de apoyo. — José R. Aispuro T. (@AispuroDurango) July 31, 2018

The Aeromexico flight was heading to Mexico City and the plane had a compacity for 100 passengers, according to the airline.

"Aeromexico has learned of an accident in Durango and we are working to verify the information and obtain details," the airline said on Twitter. "We are working to gather additional information and will provide more details as they become available and confirmed. Our priority is to guarantee the safety of the clients and crew on board and we are working for it."

Corporaciones de emergencia y seguridad se encuentran en el km17 de la autopista Durango - Torreón atendiendo accidente de la aeronave, cede el paso a los vehículos de emergencia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XR75WuMlai — PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO (@CEPCDurango) July 31, 2018

Contributing: Associated Press.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com