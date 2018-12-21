PARADISE, Calif. – When the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, California, on Nov. 8 it not only destroyed nearly all of the homes and sent residents fleeing for their lives, it scattered Tina Torres’ family around the state.

Some of her children and extended family searched as far away as Lake Tahoe and Bakersfield to find housing. Torres lived five weeks in a travel trailer in an orchard outside Chico until she recently got a three-bedroom, two-bath house to rent there.

That’s where the Christmas she had been looking forward to will happen. Torres said Christmas is very important to her.

“My birthday is Dec. 14, so I’m a Christmas junky," siad Torres. “I really, really just need to have a place for Christmas for my kids to come home, because they all come home at Christmas. So that’s hopefully gonna happen."

After officials lifted all Camp Fire evacuation orders, Paradise residents began returning home to survey the damage from the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history. Nearly 14,000 residences were destroyed and 86 people were killed by the wildfire, officials said.

Tina Torres walks through her burned house on Tuesday. It was the first day she and other Paradise residents were allowed to return to their home sites since they were evacuated during the Camp Fire on Nov. 8, 2018.

Hung T. Vu

Torres sifted through an area of her home that was her kitchen looking for her wedding ring. She thought she left it on the kitchen counter before the fire ripped through town.

But her home, like those of her neighbors on Billie Road, was flattened by the fire. The kitchen counter was no longer there. What remained was a pile of broken and burned debris.

Except for the remnants of a few walls, fireplace bricks, broken plates and tiles, charred wood and a few strips of twisted metal, the layout of her home was hardly recognizable.

“The Christmas tree was in the living room, which was over there,” she said, pointing to an area in the distance. “It’s throwing me off because the walls are caved in.”

A couple streets over on Wagstaff Street, Jared and Meghan Wilson were going through a similar process, rummaging through the rubble of their home for what they could salvage.

“The house burned but the lawn is fine. The juxtaposition is striking,” said Meghan Wilson.

Megan Wilson walks back to her property after greeting her neighbor in the backyard of their fire-destroyed home.

Hung T. Vu

They found a toy plastic car, an outdoor furniture table, an anvil, etc. The remodeling they had done since moving into the home six months ago was ruined.

The burned out metal shells of washers and dryers, a stove and water heater were a few of the items still recognizable. His two MG British sports cars were destroyed.

While their world has been turned upside down, their children, ages 4 and 2, are still young enough to have the gravity of the fire escape them, Jared Wilson said.

But mom and dad have been trying to make the Christmas season as normal as possible for them – playing Christmas music and going out for drives at night to holiday decorations, he said.

In addition to the immediate Wilson family, there were 15 other households in their extended family that lived in Paradise who were forced to relocate out of town after the fire.

But the Wilsons plan to salvage what they can from their home and leave. They won’t be coming back to rebuild in Paradise, Jared said.

Others in the neighborhood also reported finding housing in the Sacramento area, Chico, Sparks, Nevada and even as far away as Texas. About 200 people have moved to the Redding area, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said.

'Now we have a really terrible housing crisis'

Colette Curtis, an administrative analyst for the Town of Paradise local government agency, said the city government hasn't been able to keep track of where residents have temporarily settled since the fire.

Even the city government headquarters had to relocate to Chico, Curtis said. Along with the post office, a few businesses, such as the auto parts stores, have reopened.

Most of the commercial district, however, was destroyed and probably will take months to rebuild, she said.

Homeowners also face several months of waiting before they can begin to rebuild. Lots have to be cleared of debris and property owners will need to get permits to rebuild, she said.

“Now we have a really terrible housing crisis,” she said.

While Curtis said she isn’t sure how many property owners will rebuild, anecdotally city officials have received a lot of inquiries about obtaining building permits.

Even residents whose homes survived the fire and have electricity said they won’t be able to spend Christmas in Paradise. Even though electricity was being restored to some neighborhoods, water and gas still weren’t available, residents said.

'We want people to know we’re here for them'

While coming home for Christmas in Paradise looks doubtful for most property owners, officials at the Paradise Alliance Church are hoping they can get residents back to town for Christmas Eve.

The church is hosting three interdenominational services Monday. One of them is already full and the two others were filling up, Tim Bolin said.

A Christmas tree was placed by the "Welcome to Paradise" sign along Skyway by Neal Road. Residents whose homes were burned were allowed to return for the first time on Tuesday after the Camp Fire displaced them on Nov. 8, 2018.

Hung T. Vu

“This Christmas Eve service, we believe, will be a service of hope for our community. It’s not just our church meeting here. It’s the whole community. It’s five, six churches coming together for the sole purpose of allowing people to experience community, church and family,” Bolin said.

The church was not seriously damaged during the fire, he said. But it did require some cleaning.

The church can hold about 1,400 visitors, so officials could see more than 4,000 people attending the services, he said.

“It’s pretty bleak in Paradise, but we want people to know we’re here for them. We care, we love them,” Bolin said. “And there’s hope in this community that we will come out of the ashes. We will rebuild. It will take some time, but we will do it together and that’s what this service is about.”

