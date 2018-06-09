FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday, July 12. While Daniels was performing at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a “non-sexual” way, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told The Associated Press. An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following the arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels and a high-profile shooting, the Columbus Police Department is reviewing its vice unit and "pausing" its investigations.

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs said Thursday that she wants a comprehensive review of the unit that arrested Daniels in July and was involved in an August shooting.

Daniels initially was arrested for violating the state's no-touch policy at a Columbus strip club, but charges were later dropped. Daniels is in a legal battle with President Donald Trump over a nondisclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 election regarding an affair she says they had years ago.

More: Americans believe Stormy Daniels more than President Trump, poll says

A member of the vice unit also participated in a recent officer-involved shooting. On Aug. 23, Officer Andrew Mitchell, who was working undercover, fatally shot Donna Castleberry, 23, after she had stabbed him, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Vice investigates prostitution, drug offenses and other crimes. The unit's approximately 20 members will cease most investigations for 28 days while they gather numbers, policies and best practices on running the unit.

Both high-profile cases are under investigation. Jacobs said she is looking into whether there are any "bad cops" on the unit.

"We do not tolerate bad cops here," Jacobs said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com