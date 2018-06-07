NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Progressive challenger Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrartes with supporters at a victory party in the Bronx after upsetting incumbent Democratic Representative Joseph Crowly on June 26, 2018 in New York City. Ocasio-Cortez upset Rep. Joseph Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Scott Heins, Getty Images

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — U.S. congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s online bio was tweaked days after she faced scrutiny over where she grew up.

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, drew national attention when she won a Democratic Party primary against longtime U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley in a district that represents parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Her bio was called into question by some conservatives after the victory because she lived and went to school in Westchester County, New York, which some critics charged contradicted her Bronx girl campaign narrative.

The bio previously stated, “She ended up attending public school 40 minutes north in Yorktown, and much of her life was defined by the 40-minute commute between school and her family in the Bronx.”

That sentence in the bio has since been changed, though it still doesn’t explicitly state that she moved out of the Bronx to Yorktown when she was 5 years old.

“She ended up attending public school in Yorktown, 40 minutes north of her birthplace,” it now states. “As a result, much of her early life was spent in transit between her tight-knit extended family in the Bronx & her daily student life."

Ocasio-Cortez was 2 years old when her father, Sergio Ocasio-Roman, bought a modest home in Yorktown for $150,000. The family lived in the Parkchester section of the Bronx at the time and moved to the house in Yorktown a few years later.

Ocasio-Cortez graduated from Yorktown High School in 2007.

In this June 27, 2018 photo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is photographed while being interviewed in Rockefeller Center in New York.

Mary Altaffer, AP

Her father died in September 2008, just as she was starting her sophomore year at Boston University. The house was deeded to her mother, the executor of her father’s will, in 2012.

Westchester County land records show that Ocasio-Cortez was living there with her mother and brother in 2016 when they sold the home for $355,000.

Ocasio-Cortez’s win in the primary has been viewed as a possible shift in the party. She won in a diverse district against an establishment candidate as a Democratic socialist in the mold of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, on whose 2016 presidential campaign she had worked.

She campaigned in favor of Medicare for all, a $15 minimum wage, federal legalization of marijuana and abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

Her appearances since winning the primary June 26 include a guest spot on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where she answered a question about how she'd work with President Donald Trump, who was born in Queens.

“I don’t think he knows how to deal with a girl from the Bronx," she said.

The Daily Mail brought up the residency issue in a story Saturday and conservative media pounced. Newsmax John Cardillo tweeted out a photo of the home the family lived in in Yorktown Heights and incorrectly stated she went on to attend Brown University.

She fired back about the error, telling him to "Try Google."

"Your attempt to strip me of my family, my story, my home, and my identity is exemplary of how scared you are of the power of all four of those things," she tweeted back.

The 16th congressional district in New York is largely Democratic, and she's considered the heavy favorite against Republican candidate Anthony Pappas, a St. John's University professor.

If she wins in November, she'll be the youngest woman to ever take office in Congress.

