A steak kebab dish from Zoe's Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen is coming to your next American Airlines flight.

The Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain is teaming up with the major US airline to provide healthy food options for purchase on domestic flights longer than three hours, according to Chicago Business Journal and Cooking Light.

The sites report the in-flight lineup of dishes will include Zoe's signature items such as a hummus platter and the Gruben sandwich, which features sliced turkey, Manchego cheese, slaw and feta on marble wheat bread. A breakfast sandwich option will also be available.

Janelle Anderson, vice president of global marketing for American Airlines, said this new addition comes as a response to customers' requests, according to a statement obtained by the news sites.

"Our customers have asked for lighter tasty food choices," the statement read. "This collaboration provides an innovative, fresh approach to onboard offerings.”

Zoe's options will be available starting Dec. 1. Prices for the new menu are still unclear.

More: Will American Airlines bar customers from changing a ticket?

More: No surprise: American Airlines raises bag fees to $30, matching Delta and United

August's #avgeek gallery: 30 cool aviation photos

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com