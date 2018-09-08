The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

Wyoming’s capital city is back on the U.S. aviation map. 

That will come Nov. 4, when American Airlines connects Cheyenne to its busiest hub at Dallas/Fort Worth. American regional affiliate SkyWest will operate one daily round-trip flight on 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets. 

That will give Cheyenne its first passenger airline service since March, when Great Lakes Airlines abruptly shut down amid financial problems. 

Now, Cheyenne passengers are again be able to book seats on scheduled airline flights out of their local airport.

The American Eagle service also returns the American Airlines brand to an airport it last served in 2012, according to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle of Cheyenne. That service, also to DFW, ended as American restructured under bankruptcy protection. 

Cheyenne customers will be able to connect to numerous destinations via DFW, though the 9:05 a.m. departure time of the Wyoming-bound flight will limit options in that direction. 

Still, Cheyenne officials tell the Tribune Eagle the expect the DFW route to appeal to the region’s “military, oil and gas and wind-energy communities.” 

The new flights are expected to begin just as the Cheyenne Regional Airport gets set to finish a new 26,000-square-foot terminal.

#avgeek photo gallery: 30 cool aviation pics
An American Airlines Airbus A321 departs San Francisco International Airport in March 2017.
A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
A Virgin American Airbus A319 jets takes off over the San Francisco skyline from San Francisco International Airport in March 2017.
The first Boeing 737 MAX 9 rests outside a company hangar during a press photo opportunity in Renton, Wash., on March 7, 2017.
The first Boeing 737 MAX 9 rests outside a company hangar during a press photo opportunity in Renton, Wash., on March 7, 2017.
A British Airways Airbus A380 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
The first Boeing 737 MAX 9 rests outside a company hangar during a press photo opportunity in Renton, Wash., on March 7, 2017.
Virgin America and Alaska Airlines tails mingle togther at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 24, 2017.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in March 2017.
An Everts Air Cargo DC-9 lands at a rainy Boeing Field in Seattle in March 2017.
San Francisco International Airport as seen from an arriving flight, on March 11, 2017.
A China Eastern Airbus A330 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in March 2017.
An Air Canada Airbus A321 in the carrier's new livery awaits a gate at San Francisco International Airport on March 11, 2017.
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 takes off from a busy San Francisco International Airport in March, 2017. United will retire the venerable jet from its fleet by the end of 2017.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-300 passes in front of a rising moon at San Francisco International Airport in March 2017.
Cruising low above Washington state's San Juan Islands, a Kenmore Air pilot guides the DHC Turbine Otter on final approach to a watery landing.
Downtown Seattle, as seen from a Kenmore Air DHC Turbine Otter in March 2017.
North Seattle fills the windshield of a Kenmore Air DHC Turbine Otter as the pilot guides the airplane to safe landing on Lake Union in March 2017.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
A Nippon Cargo Boeing 747-8F freighter takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
A jetBlue Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
A Philippines Air Airbus A340-300 engine deploys its reverser after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in March of 2017.
A Lufthansa Airbus A340-600 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
An American Airlines A321 taxies to the gate at Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
Virgin Atlantic founder and U.K. entreprenuer Sir Richard Branson takes questions from the press during the launch of the airline's new London-Seattle route, in Seattle, on March 27, 2017.
Members of the media explore the cabin of Cathay Pacific's new Airbus A350-900 during its first visit to Vancouver, Canada, on March 28, 2017. The event marked the first regularly scheduled A350 service for Canada.
Members of the media explore the cabin of Cathay Pacific's new Airbus A350-900 during its first visit to Vancouver, Canada, on March 28, 2017. The event marked the first regularly scheduled A350 service for Canada.
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in British Columbia for Hong Kong on March 28, 2017 - the first scheduled A350 service to Canada.
A Pacific Coastal Beech taxies to the gate on a very wet morning at Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver, B.C. in March, 2017.
An American Eagle CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
