At the heart of every town and city in America is a good place to eat. From a lakeside retreat with crispy whole flounder to eating bowls of Japanese noodles, Bon Appétit editor Andrew Knowlton began his annual pilgrimage across the country to find the best new restaurants of 2018.

While the magazine won't announce their Hot 10 restaurants until August, take a look at the 50 restaurant nominees competing for a spot:

Bavel (Los Angeles)

Better Luck Tomorrow (Houston)

Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette (Pittsburgh)

Brenner Pass (Richmond, Virginia)

Bywater American Bistro (New Orleans)

Cadence (Philadelphia)

Cafe Roze (Nashville)

Call (Denver)

Carnitas Lonja (San Antonio)

Cervo’s (New York City)

The Charter Oak (St. Helena, California)

Che Fico (San Francisco)

Drifters Wife (Portland, Maine)

Driftwood Oven (Pittsburgh)

Ellē (Washington, D.C.)

Felix (Venice, CA)

Flowers of Vietnam (Detroit)

Folk (Nashville)

Freedman’s (Los Angeles)

Frenchette (New York City)

B (Collingswood, New Jersey)

Hello, Sailor (Cornelius, North Carolina)

JuneBaby (Seattle)

Kado no Mise (Minneapolis)

Kamonegi (Seattle)

The Lakewood (Durham, North Carolina)

The Line - A Rake’s Progress, Brothers and Sisters, and Spoken English (Washington, D.C.)

Majordōmo (Los Angeles)

Marisol (Chicago)

Maydan (Washington, D.C.)

MTN (Venice, California)

Nimblefish (Portland, Oregon)

Nonesuch (Oklahoma City)

Nyum Bai (Oakland, California)

Palmar (Miami)

Pammy’s (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Proud Mary (Portland, Oregon)

Robin (San Francisco)

Rose Foods (Portland, Maine)

RT Rotisserie (San Francisco)

Sorrel (San Francisco)

Sour Duck Market (Austin)

Suerte (Austin)

Suraya (Philadelphia)

Talat Market (Atlanta)

Tempesta Market (Chicago)

Ugly Baby (Brooklyn)

Vespertine (Culver City, California)

Wa’z (Seattle)

Yume Ga Arukara (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

