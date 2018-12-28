These are the top U.S. restaurant chains on TripAdvisor TripAdvisor named the top U.S. restaurant chains. Maggiano's Little Italy is one of the top 10 small chains, with 10 to 50 locations. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano is one of the top 10 small U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Half Shell Oyster House is one of the top 10 small U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Pappadeaux Deafood Kitchen is one of the top 10 small U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Fogo de Chao is one of the top 10 small U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. J. Alexander's is one of the top 10 small U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Ocean Prime is one of the top 10 small U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Houston's is one of the top 10 small U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Seasons 52 is one of the top 10 small U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Eddie V's is one of the top 10 small U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Another Broken Egg Cafe is one of the top 10 medium U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Medium restaurant chains have 51 to 100 locations. Sweet Tomatoes is one of the top 10 medium U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. The Melting Pot is one of the top 10 medium U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Morton's The Steakhouse is one of the top 10 medium U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Portillo's is one of the top 10 medium U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Brio Tuscan Grille is one of the top 10 medium U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Yard House is one of the top 10 medium U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Texas de Brazil is one of the top 10 medium U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Fleming's is one of the top 10 medium U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. The Capital Grille is one of the top 10 medium U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Blake Pizza is one of the top 10 large U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Large restaurant chains have more than 101 locations. Corner Bakery Cafe is one of the top 10 large U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Jason's Deli is one of the top 10 large U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. First Watch The Daytime Cafe is one of the top 10 large U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. In-N-Out Burger is one of the top 10 large U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Mellow Mushroom is one of the top 10 large U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Texas Roadhouse is one of the top 10 large U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Bonefish Grill is one of the top 10 large U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. The Cheesecake Factory is one of the top 10 large U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor. Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is one of the top 10 large U.S. restaurant chains, according to TripAdvisor.

Many travelers opt for the comfort and familiarity of chain restaurants, and review website TripAdvisor has come up with a list of the top ones among its users.

In this first-ever list, TripAdvisor highlighted 30 restaurants of all types—fine dining, casual dining, quick service, and fast casual. They were divided into small, medium and large chains.

The rankings were based on the quality, quantity and recency of reviews of all the chain’s locations during the period from Dec. 1, 2017 to Nov. 30, 2018.

The chains have a minimum average rating of four out of five bubbles and an average of at least 100 reviews per property.

"Chain restaurants are integral to the American dining experience as they offer consumers convenient and satisfying meals for all occasions," says Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants.

The top small U.S. restaurant chains with 10 to 50 locations are:

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Seasons 52

Houston's

Ocean Prime

J. Alexander's

Fogo de Chão

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Half Shell Oyster House

Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

Maggiano's Little Italy

The top 10 medium chains, with 51 to 100 locations, are:

The Capital Grille

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Texas de Brazil

Yard House

BRIO Tuscan Grille

Portillo's

Morton's The Steakhouse

The Melting Pot

Sweet Tomatoes

Another Broken Egg Cafe

The top 10 large U.S. chains with more than 101 locations are:

Ruth's Chris Steak House

The Cheesecake Factory

Bonefish Grill

Texas Roadhouse

Mellow Mushroom

In-N-Out Burger

First Watch The Daytime Cafe

Jason's Deli

Corner Bakery Cafe

Blaze Pizza

For a look at the top U.S. restaurant chains, click on the photo gallery above.

The best restaurants in the USA, according to TripAdvisor users Jack Stack Barbecue in Kansas City, Missouri, is the 25th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia is the 24th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta is the 23rd best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Pecan Lodge in Dallas is the 22nd best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Central BBQ in Memphis is the 21st best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. 49th State Bewwing Company in Anchorage is the 20th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Grillfish in Washington, D.C., is the 19th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Crystal Beer Parlor in Savannah is the 18th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Deschutes Brewery in Portland, Oregon, is the 17th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Caffe Miliano in Naples, Florida, is the 16th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Purple Pig in Chicago is the 15th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. B.B. King's Blues Club in Memphis is the 14th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Pineapple's Island Fresh Cuisine in Hilo, Hawaii, is the 13th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Splasher's Grill in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, is the 12th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Piccola Cucina Osteria in New York CIty is the 11th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Pink Door in Seattle is the 10th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Oceana Grill in New Orleans is the ninth best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Santa Barbara Shellfish Company in Santa Barbara is the eighth best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Blue Heaven in Key West is the seventh best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Duke's Waikiki in Honolulu is the sixth best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Spice Symphony in New York City is the fifth best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Phil's BBQ in San Diego is the fourth best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Hog Island Oyster Company in San Francisco is the third best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Mon Ami Gabi in Las Vegas is the second best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Pane & Vino in Miami Beach is the best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Pane & Vino in Miami Beach is the best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Sweetgreen in Washington, D.C., is the 25th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Cook Out in Myrtle Beach is the 24th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Kati Roll Company in New York City is the 23rd best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. HipCityVeg in Philadelphia is the 22nd best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. David's Burgers in Little Rock is the 21st best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. BurgerFi in South Padre Island is the 20th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. El Guero Canelo in Tuscon is the 19th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Five on Black in Missoula, Montana, is the 18th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Firehouse Subs in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is the 17th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. El Pollo Rico in Arlington, Virginia, 16th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. MOD Pizza in Seattle is the 15th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Joe's Pizza in New York City is the 14th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Island Taco in Waimea, Hawaii, is the 13th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Teddy's Bigger Burgers in Honolulu is the 12th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. &pizza in Washington, D.C., is the 11th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Torchy's Tacos in Austin is the 10th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Tacos el Gordo in Las Vegas is the ninth best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Super Duper Burgers in San Francisco is the eighth best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Five Guys in Orlando is the seventh best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Taco Stand in La Jolla, Caliofrnia, is the sixth best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. In-N-Out in Los Angeles is the fifth best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Blake Pizza in Orlando is the fourth best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Shake Shack in New York City is the third best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Earl of Sandwich in Las Vegas is the second best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Portillo's Hot Dogs in Chicago is best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Bavette's Bar and Boeuf in Chicago is the 25th best fine dining restaurant in the USA, according to TripAdvisor readers. Bavette's Bar and Boeuf in Chicago is the 25th best fine dining restaurant in the USA, according to TripAdvisor readers. Le Bernardin in New York City is the 24th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Le Bernardin in New York City is the 24th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Mama's Fish House in Paia, Hawaii, is the 23rd best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Mama's Fish House in Paia, Hawaii, is the 23rd best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Kokkari Estiatprio in in San Francisco is the 22nd best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Kokkari Estiatprio in in San Francisco is the 22nd best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Fiola in Washington, D.C., is the 21st best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Fiola in Washington, D.C., is the 21st best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Craft in New York City is the 20th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Craft in New York City is the 20th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Alinea in Chicago is the 19th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Alinea in Chicago is the 19th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Modern in New York City is the 18th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Modern in New York City is the 18th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Grill 225 in Charleston is the 17th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Grill 225 in Charleston is the 17th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Restaurant August in New Orleans is the 16th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Restaurant August in New Orleans is the 16th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Peninsula Grill in Charleston is the 15th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Merriman's in Waimea, Hawaii, is the 15th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Merriman's in Waimea, Hawaii, is the 15th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Bazaar by Jose Andres in Los Angeles is the 13th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Bazaar by Jose Andres in Los Angeles is the 13th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Zahav in Philadelphia is the 12th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Zahav in Philadelphia is the 12th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Le Cirque in Las Vegas is the 11th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Le Cirque in Las Vegas is the 11th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Geronimo in Sante Fe is the 10th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Geronimo in Sante Fe is the 10th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Lahaina Grill in Hawaii is the ninth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Lahaina Grill in Hawaii is the ninth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Charleston Grill in North Carolina is eighth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Charleston Grill in North Carolina is eighth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. GW Fins in New Orleans is the seventh best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. GW Fins in New Orleans is the seventh best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Halls Chophouse in Charleston is the sixth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Halls Chophouse in Charleston is the sixth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar - Memphis is the fifth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar - Memphis is the fifth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston is the fourth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston is the fourth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is the third best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is the third best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Daniel in New York City is the second best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Daniel in New York City is the second best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Gabriel Kreuther in New York City is the best fine dining restaurant in the USA, according to TripAdvisor readers. Gabriel Kreuther in New York City is the best fine dining restaurant in the USA, according to TripAdvisor readers.

TripAdvisor's best pizzerias in every state TripAdvisor has named the top-rated pizzerias in every state, based on their site reviews. The list is based on the reviews and opinions of TripAdvisor diners. It takes into account the ratio and quality of pizza reviews compared to overall ratings, along with quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending September 2018). Featured restaurants have a minimum of 4 out of 5 bubbles, 100 reviews and 10 locations or less as of September 2018. The winner in Alabama is Matas Greek Pizza Grinders in Anniston. The winner in Alaska: Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Anchorage. This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Anchorage, Alaska: "This was the best pizza. What makes the pizza good is the crust. We went with the thick crust and to be honest a basic cheese showed it off. Wish I could keep a pizza warm on the flight home." The winner in Arizona: Bill's Pizza in Prescott. This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Bill's Pizza in Prescott, Arizona: “Excellent service, our waitress was prompt courteous and thoughtful. The pizza was perfect in every way. Ours was the BBQ Chicken and we ate every morsel of it.” The winner in Arkansas: Deluca's Pizzeria Napoletana in Hot Springs. "The service was amazing! The pizzas were unique but delectable. The sauce is a secret recipe. The owner came to the table and checked on us himself. Our waiter was friendly and unhurried and answered a million questions. The restaurant was small, cozy, clean and friendly," said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in California: Bronx Pizza in San Diego. This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Bronx Pizza in San Diego: “Fast, friendly and ferociously delicious pizza by the slice or whole pie. Hot, crispy thin New York pizza is served by a team who will make you feel like you're a brother back in the Big Apple. They serve 18 different kinds of pizza.” The winner in Colorado: Pizza Pedal'r in Winter Park This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Pizza Pedal'r in Winter Park, Colorado: “Love that you can special order...by the slice. They don’t have pizzas sitting out and waiting for you. They make YOURS just for you. It was so yum I’m really wanting another slice thinking about it!” This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Modern Apizza in New Haven: "I have been to Modern countless times. Always great. The pizza is thin and has a bit of a char to the crust. The sauce is very savory. My favorite topping is the sausage - perhaps the best I have had." The winner in Connecticut: Modern Apizza in New Haven The winner in Delaware: Mr P Pizzeria in Lewes The winner in Washington, D.C.: Wiseguy Pizza This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Wiseguy Pizza in Washington, D.C.: “Just a small pizza shop on a corner…but with excellent pizza, excellent selection, and great staff. Margarita was my favorite with fresh mozzarella and basil...sauce is good and the crust is perfection. If you want a slice of NY come try Wiseguy.” The winner in Florida: Duetto Pizza and Gelato in Key West This is the winner in Georgia: Antico Pizza Napoletana in Atlanta This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Antico Pizza Napoletana in Atlanta: “Pizza comes out hot and fresh in an open kitchen with cooks literally scrambling around customers turning out pizza pies as fast as possible from their wood fired ovens. Very authentic Italian style - even the menu (in part) is in Italian.” The winner in Hawaii: Outrigger Pizza Company in Khei This is what one TripAdvisor had to say about Outrigger Pizza Company in Kihei, Hawaii: "The Lilikoi Pork Pizza was AMAZING! Mouthwatering goodness right there! I was referred by a local after bringing it up in conversation. And since he went to school with the owner, I had to find the food truck. So good! You won't be sorry!” The winner in Idaho: Fire Artisan Pizza in Coeur d’Alene . This is what a TripAdvisor diner had to say about Fire Artisan Pizza in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: “We shared the pizza and had more to take home. It was one of the best pizzas we've had. Great crust and fresh ingredients on the pizza and the salad, which by the way was loaded with tasty things. By the way, the service was great too.” The winner in Illinois: Pequods Pizza in Chicago This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about: Pequods Pizza in Chicago: “Awesome deep dish pizza, atmosphere and if possible even better service! True Chicago style deep dish with a crisp bottom crust. Delicious! Staff was running but didn’t miss a beat on low drinks and rapid refills.” The winner in Indiana: Mother Bear's Pizza in Bloomington. This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Mother Bear's Pizza in Bloomington, Indiana: “The crust is not too thick, not too thin. It's juuuust right! They are generous with toppings and the price is reasonable for top quality.” The winner in Iowa: Need Pizzeria in Cedar Rapids. This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Need Pizzeria in Cedar Rapids, Iowa: “This funky pizza joint is very eclectic and offers a fantastic selection of pizzas. If you want something different and fun, this is a great place to go.” The winner in Kansas: Ziggys Pizza East in Wichita “The best pizza in the Wichita. When I walked into the restaurant, I was warmly greeted by the staff and shown to a dining area. You will find pizza beyond the normal offerings. The ingredients were premium, yet not at premium prices.” This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Ziggys Pizza East in Wichita, Kansas: “The best pizza in Wichita. When I walked into the restaurant, I was warmly greeted by the staff and shown to a dining area. You will find pizza beyond the normal offerings. The ingredients were premium, yet not at premium prices.” The winner of Kentucky: Fatkat's Pizzeria in Georgetown This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Fatkat's Pizzeria in Georgetown, Kentucky: “Fat Cats has the best pizza in town. They have a great selection of specialty pizzas and the service is great!” The winner in Louisiana: Wildwood Pizza in Alexandria This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Wildwood Pizza in Alexandria, Louisiana: “If you love pizza, you’ll love this place! It doesn’t not disappoint! There are several interesting menu options available with an assortment of toppings but I really like the option to personalize it.” The winner in Maine: Seacoast Pizza and Pasta in Wells This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Seacoast Pizza and Pasta in Wells, Maine: “Excellent choice- we've tried the Sicilian and regular pizza as well as the spaghetti/meatballs/breadsticks and loved it all.” The winner in Maryland: Pino's Pizza in Ocean City This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Pino's Pizza in Ocean City, Maryland: “Trust me when I tell you that Pino’s Pizza is the best pizza in town! The customer service is outstanding and the food is even better. Every summer I look forward to when Pino’s reopens for the season so I can get my weekly fix!” The winner in Massachusetts: Regina Pizzeria in Boston This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Regina Pizzeria in Boston: "Perfect chewy, thin crust. Lots of fresh mozzarella. The sauce has great fresh tomato flavor. This pizza was very reminiscent of pizza I had in Naples and I haven't found anything like it in the U.S. until now." The winner in Michigan: BJay's Pizza and Coneys in Bay City. "Never had a bad food choice at BJ’s! Great service! Good food! Fast!! The pizza is delicious, steak sandwiches are great. We love BJ’s,” said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in Minnesota: Pagliai's Pizza in Mankato, Minnesota: “I've been coming to Pag's for 40 years and still think it's the best pizza I've ever eaten. It's certainly the top of the list for Mankato,” said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in Mississippi: Tony's Brick Oven Pizzeria in Gulfport This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Tony's Brick Oven Pizzeria in Gulfport, Mississippi: “Tony’s is the ONLY place I religiously stop and eat at on a trip to or through Mississippi. The prices are very good, and the food is even better. I have been coming here for at least five years and will continue to do so!” The winner in Missouri: Pagliai’s Pizza & Pasta in Cape Girardeau. “Their pizzas are excellent and one of a kind. Made with fresh ingredients and unique combinations. This place is almost historic,”said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in Montana: Bob Marshall's Biga Pizza in Missoula This is what one TripAdvisor had to say about Bob Marshall's Biga Pizza in Missoula, Montana: “One of my favorite places to eat in Missoula. Original cuisine, distinctive pizza and a great antipasto plate.” The winner in Nebraska: Orsi's Italian Bakery & Pizzeria in Omaha. “I have never had a pizza this good before! This was such a surprise. We chose our own toppings to create a perfect pizza. The owner is so friendly and helpful,” said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in Nevada, Pizza Rock in Las Vegas This is what one TripAdvisor diner at to say about Pizza Rock in Las Vegas: “The New Yorker!!! Thin almost burnt crust with delicious sauce, burnt pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella and dobs of ricotta!! Amazing!!” This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Tilton House of Pizza in Tilton, New Hampshire: “Great food, owners and workers are extremely helpful, personable and delightful. Have never had bad or inaccurate food order from this place.” The winner in New Jersey: Mack & Manco Pizza in Ocean City This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Mack & Manco Pizza in Ocean City, New Jersey: “Perfect NY Style pizza. Nice flaky crust. Fold in half and enjoy! I could eat a whole pizza by myself. Cheese and sauce are perfect.” The winner in New Mexico: Cafe Rio in Ruidoso o What TripAdvisor diners say: “It's a little hole in the wall place and easy to miss, but well worth it.” This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Cafe Rio in Ruidoso, New Mexico: “It's a little hole in the wall place and easy to miss, but well worth it.” The winner in New York: Bleecker Street Pizza in New York City This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Bleecker Street Pizza in New York City: "Both pies were freshly baked. The pizza dough was the perfect balance between crunchy exterior and soft interior; there was just the right amount of sauce; the toppings were excellent." The winner in North Carolina: Slice Pizzeria in Kill Devil Hills This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Slice Pizzeria in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina: “We have been coming to Slice for five years. Great food, and a very hard-working gracious staff.” The winner in North Dakota: Rhombus Guys in Grand Forks “Truly awesome pizza and lots of unique choices. My favorites are the Backpacker Veggie Pizza and the Southwestern Turkey Sandwich. After years of this place being open, I still can't get enough of it,” said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in Ohio: Pizza Crossing in Logan “This place is a gem. Great pizza with LOTS of toppings at a reasonable price. Friendly service. And free popcorn. We will be back,” said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in Oklahoma: Andolini's Pizzeria in Tulsa "Tomatoes from Italy, fresh house-made mozzarella and crust baked on stone. We added chicken on one side and Italian sausage on other. Absolutely wonderful," said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in Oregon:, Pisano's Woodfired Pizza in Bend This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Pisano's Woodfired Pizza in Bend, Oregon: “The pizza is made from quality ingredients and the staff is well trained to cook perfectly.The pizza is so delicious that you may be tempted to not save room for the cheesecake. If this happens, make sure to take it to go.” The winner in Pennsylvania: Tommy's Pizza in Gettysburg “They do not skimp on the toppings or the flavor. The sauce is robust and flavorful, combining perfectly with the crust, cheese and other toppings. This is a family business that has been around for a long time because they offer great service and flavorful food,” said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in Rhode Island: Providence Coal-Fired Pizza in Providence This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Providence Coal-Fired Pizza in Providence, Rhode Island: “Thin crust, coal-fired pizza that is fantastic. When you take your first bite the combination of flavors all work in harmony. Excellent dough, sauce and good quality cheese… If you want pizza, this is the place to go.” The winner in South Carolina: AJ's Pizza in Myrtle Beach “The menu says it all, local pizza done right! I've had delivery, pick up and have dined in. Always great service and very friendly, and oh yeah, the food is great! Nice variety, they have something for everyone. My favorite is the Chicken Alfredo! By far my favorite place for pizza on the beach," said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in South Dakota: Dough Trader Pizza Company in Spearfish This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Dough Trader Pizza Company in Spearfish, South Dakota: “This place is a fancier take on a traditional slice. It's got a vibrant atmosphere and very flavorful and fun pizzas. You can really taste how fresh the products are on this pizza.” The winner in Tennessee: Five Points Pizza in Nashville This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Five Points Pizza in Nashville: "It was really low-key and staff were great! It was tasty and crust cooked to perfection. Great choices for everyone, even the picky eaters. Get a big one — it's even great when cold the next day!" The winner in Texas: Home Slice Pizza in Austin. This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Home Slice Pizza in Austin: "When we first walked in, I was in heaven just from the smell! We were able to sit at the counter, which was entertainment itself watching them spin the dough. We split the White Pizza with meatballs. It was beyond good!" The winner in Utah: The Pizza Cart in Cedar City. “Love the thin, crispy, wood fired, pizzas. You will want to save room for the gelato as well. It is the best around,” said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in Vermont: Folino's Wood Fired Pizza in Shelburne “Outstanding pizzas in a very relaxed atmosphere. The salads are also excellent. Bring your Fiddlehead from next door. They provide pre-cooled glasses.” The winner in Virginia: Melting Pot Pizza in Front Royal “Hands down, the best thin style pizza. Crust is thin without being dry. Toppings are plentiful and the taste is delish. Pizza is always consistent in taste and quality. You won't be disappointed here,” said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in Washington: Rocco's in Seattle This is what a TripAdvisor diner had to say about Rocco's in Seattle: “The atmosphere is contemporary and intimate with dim lighting but doesn’t take itself too seriously. Menus are bound in Dr. Seuss books. The food. The pizza. So so good. Served by the slice as each slice is massive. Two slices are enough to fill you up. The flavors are diverse and the pricing is reasonable.” The winner in West Virginia: Mia Margherita in Bridgeport. This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Mia Margherita in Bridgeport, West Virginia: “The pizzas are all made to order and the toppings list exceeds all expectations. The coal oven gives the crust a great crispy rich flavor! You name it they've got it!” The winner in Wisconsin: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant in Racine “Wells Brothers has been making their amazing pizza for over 90 years and is my favorite because of the crunchiness of their crust and the savory flavor of the sauce. You also can’t beat the price,” said one TripAdvisor diner. The winner in Wyoming: Pinky G's Pizzeria in Jackson This is what one TripAdvisor diner had to say about Pinky G's Pizzeria in Jackson, Wyoming: “Thin crusted, crisp, perfect sauce and lots of cheese make this pizza as good as the best anywhere. It was crowded, but orders were managed efficiently by very friendly staff. Watching the pizza maker spin and twirl the dough for a huge pie, which is then used for single slices, is the entertainment while waiting.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com