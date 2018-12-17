Newly discovered fossils show that pterosaurs – flying animals even older than dinosaurs – had a furry, feathery coat.

The finding pushes back the origin of feathers by about 70 million years, according to a new study. “This discovery has amazing implications (not only) for our understanding of the origin of feathers but also for a major time of revolution of life on land," said study co-author Mike Benton from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

The weird creatures, which may have appeared similar to brown bats with fuzzy wings, lived in what is now China about 160 million years ago.

Despite their appearance, they were neither birds nor bats, but reptiles. They were close cousins of dinosaurs who evolved on a separate branch of the reptile family tree, according to the American Museum of Natural History. The creatures lived side-by-side with dinosaurs for millions of years.

The animals have popularly been known as pterodactyls for decades, but that term is technically incorrect so is not used by scientists.

In the study, the finding that pterosaurs had feather-like fur suggests that feathers are either ancestral to both dinosaurs and pterosaurs, or that they evolved separately in both creatures. It's also the first time that feathers have been identified on an animal that was neither a bird nor a dinosaur, the New York Times reported.

By looking closely at the fossilized remains, the study authors found that these pterosaurs had four different kinds of covering. This included fuzzy, fur-like insulating structures over their heads, torsos, limbs and tails; and, on parts of the head and wings, three types of curved, thread-like fibers similar to modern feathers.

Not everyone agrees that the fur-like cover on these two pterosaur specimens are feathers, according to The Scientist. “I would challenge nearly all their interpretations of the structures," according to David Unwin of the University of Leicester, who was not part of the study.

"They are not hairs at all, but structural fibers found inside the wings of pterosaurs," he told The Scientist.

Still, study co-author Benton said “the hunt for feathers in fossils is heating up and finding their functions in such early forms is imperative. It can rewrite our understanding of a major revolution in life on Earth during the Triassic."

The study was published online Monday in Nature Ecology & Evolution, a peer-reviewed British journal.

