A photo is worth a thousand words, and the one German Chancellor Angela Merkel released of the G-7 summit speaks volumes.

In the official photo from Germany, Merkel is standing and staring down President Trump, who is seated, staring back, with his arms crossed. Also in the picture: French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Merkel's own caption for the photo: "Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions."

The photo is telling because this is, after all, the image that Merkel wants to convey. Other photos from the summit show Merkel and Trump in conversation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump speak together following the family photo on the first day of the G7 Summit, on 8 June, 2018 in La Malbaie, Canada.

Leon Neal, Getty Images

As well as Merkel glancing at Trump when he arrived late to the summit's gender equality breakfast.

President Trump speaks with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde as they attend the Gender Equality Advisory Council Breakfast during the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is at left.

Ludovic Marin, AFP/Getty Images

Compare those moments to when she and then-President Barack Obama sat next to each other at the G-7 summit in 2014:

U.S. President Barack Obama, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are seated together at a G7 working dinner in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, June 4, 2014.

Charles Dharapak, AP

Merkel also worked with former president George W. Bush during his time in office, including at the G-8 summit in 2007.

President George W. Bush and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have an aperitif with other G8 leaders on the terrace of the Kempinski Grand Hotel in Heiligendamm, northeastern Germany, following a working session of the G8 Summit on June 7, 2007.

DAVID HECKER, AFP/Getty Images

2018 G-7 Summit Canadian mounted police carry the Union and Canadian flags after the arrival of British Prime Minister Theresa May at CAF Bagotville airfield ahead of the G7 Summit, on June 7, 2018 in Saguenay, Canada. Canada will host the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie. 01 / 18 Canadian mounted police carry the Union and Canadian flags after the arrival of British Prime Minister Theresa May at CAF Bagotville airfield ahead of the G7 Summit, on June 7, 2018 in Saguenay, Canada. Canada will host the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie. 01 / 18

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com