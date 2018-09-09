Apple's iPhone XS Max, left, and XS

The long wait for new iPhones is now officially over.

At its annual September event, Apple introduced two new iPhone models the iPhone XS (pronounced "ten-ess" not "ex-ess"), iPhone XS Max. The new models are successors to last year's iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

As rumors anticipated, the new models ditch the home button in favor of the iPhone X's edge-to-edge display with Face ID facial recognition replacing the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

Both phones have the company's faster A12 Bionic processors as well as improved water resistance. Storage will start at 64GB of storage with other options available including a 512GB variety.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the two premium iPhones and direct successors to last year's popular iPhone X. Similar to the iPhone X, the iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch OLED display.

The XS Max can be equated to a "Plus" sized device, packing a supersized 6.5-inch OLED screen into a phone that is roughly the same size as Apple's previous Plus devices, which had 5.5-inch screens.

Apple says battery life on the iPhone XS will be 30 minutes longer than the iPhone X's, while the larger XS Max will last an hour an a half longer than the iPhone X.

A new virtual SIM card, or eSIM, promises to make it easier to use the phone while traveling, allowing you to hop onto a new network without having to take out your regular SIM card.

Both phones will have dual 12-megapixel rear cameras as well as a 7-megapixel front sensor. Among the new improvements are bigger sensors and the ability to adjust the depth of field of a picture to blur the background even after a photo has been taken.

Apple is also expected to introduce a less expensive iPhone XR with a 6.1-inch LCD display, lower quality than the XS devices' premium OLED panels. It is expected, however, come in a variety of colors including black, red, white, blue, coral and yellow.

