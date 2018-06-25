At least one man faced charges Monday in the murder of a Bronx teen whose dreams of being an NYPD detective ended when he was hacked to death by a group of youths and left to die on a city sidewalk, police said.

Horrifying security video from a bodega shows a group of young men dragging Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, out of the Cruz and Chiky Grocery on Wednesday and attacking him with knives and a machete. Lesandro eventually fled to a nearby hospital where he died.

Kevin Alvarez, 19, was charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and gang assault. Police said other suspects were being questioned.

"Arrests have been made and more are anticipated," police said in a statement. "We thank the public for the outpouring of tips shared, and we encourage people to continue to come forward and share them."

The Daily News and other New York media, citing unnamed police and family sources, said the killers sent social media messages to Lesandro's family saying the attack was a case of mistaken identity. Detectives believe the attackers were members of the Trinitarios gang seeking to settle a score over a sex tape circulating on social media, the Daily News reported.

The New York Post said the young girl in the sex video has been receiving threatening messages on social media and is under NYPD police protection.

Lesandro's family says he was a member of the city's youth NYPD Explorers program and released a photo of him in an NYPD jacket. Lesandro's family expressed gratitude that arrests were being made in the case.

“Thank God they caught him,” said his mother, Leandra Feliz. “They have to pay (for) what they did to my son. My son was innocent.”

