State Superintendent Tony Evers (right) will face off against Gov. Scott Walker in November.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Republicans have outspent Democrats by almost 2-to-1 on broadcast TV in a fierce general election fight for governor between GOP incumbent Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers.

About two-thirds of that spending has come from outside groups, which are playing an unusually big part in the advertising wars in this race, according to data provided to the Journal Sentinel by the ad-tracking firm of Kantar Media/CMAG.

One group set up by the Democratic Governors Association is responsible for three-quarters of the broadcast TV spending on behalf of Evers, spending more than $3.5 million since the Aug. 14 primary.

No single Republican group has spent that much. But a combination of GOP groups has spent $5.4 million on broadcast TV in the race. The most active GOP group is an arm of the state’s largest business lobbying group, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, which has spent more than $2.6 million since mid-August.

In all, outside spending — from groups other than the candidates — accounts for more than $9 million of the roughly $14 million in broadcast ads in the race since the primaries, making it a bigger factor than it was in the 2014 race for governor and in most other contests for governor this year.

That may reflect the sheer competitiveness of the Wisconsin race, as well as political factors on both sides. Evers, the state schools superintendent, emerged from a large primary field in August without much money and with little fundraising experience. Democrats needed an organization ready to hit the airwaves against Walker.

On the GOP side, Walker is much better funded than Evers. But the outside Republican spending reflects the urgency and concern the party and its allies have about Walker’s race, with the two-term governor trailing Evers in recent public polls.

More: GOP voters not as unified in support of Trump and Walker as Democrats are against them

More: Scott Walker's new ad hitting Tony Evers on the gas tax is running on screens mounted at service station pumps, not TV

"Wisconsin does have national importance," political scientist Michael Franz of Bowdoin College said of the governor's race and the outside spending it has drawn.

"Knocking off Walker two years after Trump wins the state might be a nice win for Democrats ... for the same reason Republicans want to defend it," said Franz, part of a team of scholars at the Wesleyan Media Project who study campaign advertising.

Beyond what the groups are doing, Walker as a candidate has outspent Evers by a margin of about 4-to-1. The governor’s campaign has spent about $3.8 million on broadcast TV, some of it in coordination with the state GOP. Evers has spent about $900,000.

The total GOP spending by outside groups, the Republican Party and Walker on broadcast TV since the middle of August is an estimated $9.2 million, compared to $4.8 million for Democratic groups and Evers.

The advertising figures come from the Campaign Media Analysis Group (CMAG), a nonpartisan firm that tracks spending on broadcast television. Its analysis covers the period from Aug. 15, the day after the primary, to Oct. 4. It does not include spending on other kinds of ads (radio, cable, digital) or other campaign activities. (The dollar figures are CMAG's estimates of the advertising costs.)

The data provides an overview of who is behind the TV ads voters are seeing in the governor’s race, which side is airing more ads and what that battle looks like from one part of Wisconsin to another.

Spending by market

While the Republican spending advantage statewide is almost 2-to-1, that edge varies from region to region.

The biggest GOP advantage is, oddly enough, in the very Democratic TV market of Madison, an 11-county area anchored by ultra-blue Dane County. That is largely because Democrats have declined to devote TV resources to a region they expect to dominate in November.

Walker has aired more than $500,000 in TV ads in the Madison market since mid-August, an effort to hold down his losses there. Evers has aired less than $15,000. In fact, while it is one of the state’s three biggest TV markets, Madison has been the target of only 4 percent of the broadcast spending in the race because it is also the most one-sided TV market in the state in its political make-up.

Republicans enjoy a 3-to-1 spending edge in the western Wisconsin media market of La Crosse, a "swing" region of the state. The GOP enjoys a more than 2-to-1 edge in the Republican-leaning market of Wausau in central and northern Wisconsin.

Democrats have been more competitive on the airwaves in the state’s two biggest media markets of Green Bay and Milwaukee, where they are being outspent by a ratio of about 3-to-2. More than 70 percent of the Democratic ad spending is in those two battleground markets, which were home to about 60 percent of the voters in the last governor’s race.

The 10-county Milwaukee market has seen more than a third of the statewide spending, and the 18-county Green Bay market about a quarter.

Tightening the gap

Stephan Thompson, who ran Walker's 2014 campaign, said he expected the disparity between Republican and Democratic ad spending to narrow between now and the Nov. 6 election.

"I think the last month, you're going to see the gap close and the governor could be outspent," he said.

Patrick Guarasci, a Democratic strategist, said he was surprised the spending wasn't already closer because Democrats have been energized since President Donald Trump was elected.

"I would expect there to be a little more parity considering that Tony and others running statewide are in such a good position," he said. "The fact that Tony Evers has been leading in the race despite that spending should terrify Scott Walker."

The outside groups on both sides are able to mask who funds their operations to varying degrees. For instance, the Republican Governors Association and Democratic Governors Association report where they get their money but not which donors' money is allocated for efforts in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, state-based groups such as the Greater Wisconsin Committee and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce often do not have to report where they get their money because of how they structure many of their ads.

As they do in other states, some national groups localize the names of their committees so they sound homegrown: "A Stronger Wisconsin," "Right Direction Wisconsin PAC."

Walker this time around has been running some of his ads in conjunction with the state Republican Party. That arrangement allows him to tap into more donations from big donors, who are allowed to give unlimited sums to political parties but can't give more than $20,000 to candidates for governor.

Here is a breakdown of spending by outside groups, first on the Democratic side:

A Stronger Wisconsin ($3,556,250). A Stronger Wisconsin is a new group set up by the Democratic Governors Association, a national organization that raises money from corporations, unions and individuals to put toward races for governor around the country.

This represents a new approach for the Democratic Governors Association. There is no sign the group was active in Wisconsin in the 2014 election, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending. In earlier elections, the governors association funneled its money to the Greater Wisconsin Committee, rather than running ads itself.

Greater Wisconsin Committee ($380,920). The Greater Wisconsin Committee was formed in 2004 to help Democrats win state offices and is often one of the biggest spenders in races for governor, attorney general, the state Supreme Court and the Legislature. It does not have to disclose where it gets much of its money, but over the years documents have shown that it has raised large sums from unions and more than $300,000 from Milwaukee philanthropist and Democratic megadonor Lynde Uihlein.

These groups are active on the GOP side:

Americans for Prosperity ($1,431,590). Americans for Prosperity is part of a network of conservative outfits established by the industrialist billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch. The group in recent years has spent heavily to help Walker and other Wisconsin Republicans.

Republican Governors Association and Right Direction Wisconsin ($1,314,670). The Republican Governors Association is the GOP version of the Democratic Governors Association. It is better funded than its Democratic counterpart and has more consistently been involved in Wisconsin elections. Walker chaired the organization in 2017.

Right Direction Wisconsin is an entity set up and funded by the Republican Governors Association for its operations in the Badger State.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Issue Mobilization Council ($2,654,450). Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce is the state’s largest business lobbying group. It has long been one of the biggest spenders to help Republicans in races for governor, attorney general, the state Supreme Court and the Legislature.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com