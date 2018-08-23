Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions

Question: In simulator training scenarios, how many simultaneous problems do you face (e.g. one at a time, most likely combinations, or pile-'em-on until the aircraft disintegrates)?

– bobbi@MKE

Answer: In the old days, multiple failures in the simulator were common. Some instructors wrongly assumed that adding more and more failures was a good technique. We later learned that it was negative training, and the practice has been stopped.

Today, pilots usually will deal with a single failure. If, during training, a pilot does not execute a procedure properly, it can cause another failure, or certain actions will have an effect on multiple systems. An example is activating an engine fire switch, which will cause an engine loss, loss of a generator and loss of a hydraulic pump.

Training today is carefully crafted to maximize the experience for the pilots.

Q: Can a fully loaded aircraft continue to fly if it loses an engine right at takeoff?

– John Burkart, Georgia

A: Yes, every airliner can climb, cruise and safely land if an engine fails. The most critical time for an engine failure is just as the airplane lifts off. For this reason, pilots regularly practice engine failures in flight simulators that occur at this moment.

Q: Some aircraft seem to have trouble with their hydraulic system, especially the landing gear. Why?

– E. Nelson Kelley, Sapphire, North Carolina

A: Every type of airplane has experienced some form of hydraulic problems. When this happens to the hydraulic system that powers landing gear retraction and extension, it is necessary to extend the gear using the alternate system. Pilots practice using the alternate landing gear extension system in the flight simulator to prepare them if it occurs in flight. The reason for hydraulic system problems varies and may include a leak in a line, a clogged filter or a pump failure.

Q: Is water landing training being conducted as a result of Captain Sully’s experience?

– Joe Pollard, The Villages, Florida

A: There are general guidelines about ditching, but it is not a maneuver that is trained in the simulator.

The number of jet airliners that have ditched are very, very low.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

