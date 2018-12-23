JAKARTA, Indonesia – Government officials say that at least 20 people were killed after a tsunami hit the coast around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, the BBC reports.

The national disaster management agency says 165 people were hurt and dozens of buildings were damaged Saturday night, according to the BBC.

The agency says the possible cause of the tsunami were undersea landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted.

The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

The BBC reports that footage posted by the head of the disaster management agency showed the aftermath of the tsunami, with flooded streets and an overturned car.

In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo.

