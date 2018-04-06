At least 62 people were killed when a volcano erupted in Guatemala, sending lava flowing into villages and leaving homes and roads blanketed with ash.

The Fuego Volcano, as seen from Los Lotes, Rodeo, erupts in Escuintla, south of Guatemala City on on June 4, 2018. Emergency workers will resume the search on Monday for Guatemalans missing after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, which belched out clouds of ash and flows of lava and left at least 25 people dead. / AFP PHOTO / Johan ORDONEZJOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_15L730

JOHAN ORDONEZ, AFP/Getty Images

Authorities fear the death toll could rise further because many people are unaccounted for. President Jimmy Morales has announced three days of mourning.

Volcán de Fuego (Volcano of fire) — one of the most active volcanoes in Central America — is located about 27 miles from Guatemala City.

National Disaster Management Agency chief Sergio Cabañas told local radio that a lava stream changed course to head toward the village of El Rodeo, the BBC reported.

"Unfortunately El Rodeo was buried, and we haven't been able to reach the La Libertad village because of the lava, and maybe there are people that died there, too," he said.

More than 3,100 people evacuated nearby communities, and the eruption was affecting an area with a population of about 1.7 million people. Shelters were opened for those forced to flee.

Guatemala City’s international airport reopened Monday after it was closed by falling ash from the eruption.

Hundreds of rescue workers were helping survivors and recovering bodies from the lava, while some areas were inaccessible as roads were cut off by the flow. Some firefighters were pictured weeping as they left the scene of the destruction.

Relatives mourn as volunteers carry a coffin with the body of Sergio Vasquez who died following the eruption of Fuego volcano on June 3, 2018, to a morgue in Alotenango municipality.

ORLANDO ESTRADA, AFP/Getty Images

Videos showed a fast-moving flow destroying a bridge on a highway between Sacatepequez and Escuintla and barefoot residents covered in muddy residue.

“Not everyone was able to get out. I think they ended up buried,” Consuelo Hernandez, an El Rodeo resident, told the Diario de Centroamerica newspaper.

“Where we saw the lava fall, we ran to a hillside” to escape, she said.

Israel, an ally of Guatemala, said it delivered food, blankets and medicine to help people affected by the eruption.

