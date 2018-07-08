President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, officiated in Washington Tuesday at the swearing-in of Judge Britt Grant, right, to take a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominees are supposed to be seen, not heard, at least until their confirmation hearings. But Brett Kavanaugh made a rare exception Tuesday on behalf of a former law clerk.

President Donald Trump's choice to fill the seat of retired Justice Anthony Kennedy conducted the swearing-in ceremony for Judge Britt Grant, who won Senate confirmation last week to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. The circuit includes Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

in an eight-minute ceremony at the U.S. Courthouse where he's served the past 12 years as a prominent federal appeals court judge, Kavanaugh gave a preview of the message he likely will deliver at his own, yet-unscheduled confirmation hearings

“In our constitutional system, a judge must be independent, must keep an open mind in every case, and must decide cases based on the facts and the law, not based on personal or policy views," he said.

Kavanaugh's views on subjects ranging from presidential powers and independent counsels to gun control, abortion, health care, workers' rights and the environment have divided the Senate. Republicans who have met with him are solidly in his camp, while Democrats have vowed to oppose him.

First, though, the Senate must decide how to handle the 53-year-old judge's extraordinarily long paper trail, which includes not only 300-plus court opinions but his years working for Republican President George W. Bush and investigating Democratic President Bill Clinton.

A partisan dispute over documents from his three years as Bush's staff secretary – during which he reviewed nearly everything the president saw threatens to delay confirmation hearings well into September. The Supreme Court's 2018 term begins Oct. 1, and Election Day looms five weeks later, when control of the Senate is in play.

Kavanaugh has stopped hearing cases at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit while his nomination is pending. But on Tuesday he donned his judicial robe to swear in Grant, 40, a former Georgia Supreme Court justice and solicitor general who is on Trump's list of possible high court nominees.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, right, officiates at the swearing-in of Judge Britt Grant, left, joined by her parents Deborah and Charles Cagle, to take a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on Aug. 7, 2018, at the U.S. District Courthouse in Washington.

Besides lauding her as a "fair and even-handed" judge, Kavanaugh described Grant as "the neighbor you want next door, the loyal friend you want as you travel through the valleys and mountains of life.”

For her part, Grant – who clerked for Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuit a decade ago – called him "the person who was for me the first and best model of what a judge should be.”

“I will strive to live up to Judge Kavanaugh’s example of integrity, stability and commitment to the rule of law,” she said.

