The Carnival Miracle cruises in the Bahamas off Freeport. Built in Finland for $375 million, the ship is 960 feet long, has 12 decks and can carry more than 2,100 passengers. Carnival Miracle has 16 bars and lounges, three restaurants, a 14,500-square-foot spa and four swimming pools. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)

ANDY NEWMAN, ANDY NEWMAN/CCL

Cruise lines are constantly tweaking their schedules. Sometimes it's just the addition of a single port to a long-established itinerary. Other times it's the rollout of an all-new route.

Here are some of the more notable new itinerary announcements from recent weeks.

Carnival to return to San Diego

Cruises out of San Diego will be back on the schedule at Carnival starting in 2019. The Miami-based line’s 2,124-passenger Carnival Miracle will move to the city late in the year for a three-month season of Mexico and Hawaii cruises. The ship currently is based in Tampa, Florida.

Carnival has a history with cruises out of San Diego that goes back more than a decade. The line first offered voyages out of the city on a seasonal basis in 2005 and eventually began operating there year-round. But Carnival pulled out of San Diego in 2012 as it pursued a strategy of expanding in Australia.

Miracle will kick off its new deployment Dec. 1, 2019, with a seven-day cruise to the Mexican Riviera. The San Diego-based program also will include two five-day voyages to Mexico that feature two days in Cabo San Lucas (departing on Dec. 22, 2019, and Jan. 12, 2020) and two three-day Mexico getaways that bring a day visit to Ensenada (departing on Dec. 27, 2019, and Jan. 3, 2020).

Additional sailings include two longer-length voyages of 14 and 15 days to Hawaii that begin on Dec. 8, 2019, and Jan. 17, 2020, respectively.

Regent schedules another epic cruise …

Luxury line Regent Seven Seas plans another epic cruise that includes stops in every continent except Antarctica.

The 117-night voyage on Seven Seas Mariner will begin Jan. 5, 2021, in Miami and include calls at 61 ports in 30 countries.

Mariner will nearly circle the globe during the sailing, which starts with visits to the Caribbean islands of Antigua, St. Lucia, Grenada, Bonaire and Aruba. From the Caribbean, Mariner will cross the Panama Canal to Ecuador and Peru before heading west across the Pacific Ocean to Easter Island, the Pitcairn Islands, Tahiti, Bora Bora and Samoa. The ship then will spend more than three weeks in New Zealand and Australia before heading to Asia for multiple stops.

The trip concludes with a transit of the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean.

Fares start at $61,999 per person, including first-class flights to Miami, business-class flights back from Barcelona, Spain, shore-side events and other perks.

… And so does Crystal Cruises

Crystal Cruises also is touting another epic world cruise to take place in 2020.

The 105-day voyage from Miami to Civitavecchia, Italy (the port for Rome) will start Jan. 6, 2020, and include a wide range of calls in Central America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe.

Taking place on the 980-passenger Crystal Serenity, the sailing will include a passage through the Panama Canal and stops at nearly a dozen island destinations in the Pacific Ocean including Nuku Hiva in the Marquesas Islands, Rangiroa, Bora Bora, Moorea, Tahiti and Raiatea. Stops in Tonga and Fiji also are on the schedule.

As part of the trip, Serenity will spend 11 days on an extensive exploration of New Zealand's coastline before visiting Australia for 12 days. In Asia, calls are planned across Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India as the ship works its way west to Oman and the Gulf of Aden. After stops at the Red Sea ports of Israel and Jordan, Serenity will pass through the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean for final calls at Cyprus, Greece and Italy.

Fares start at $30,447 per person, not including taxes, fees and port charges of $5,720.

Azamara eyes French Polynesia, Hawaii

Azamara Club Cruises in 2020 will offer a voyage to Hawaii and French Polynesia – a first for the line.

The 18-night sailing on the 690-passenger Azamara Journey will begin Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles and feature stops at seven of the Pacific's best-known islands.

Journey initially will spend five days at sea as it sails southwest from Los Angeles to the Hawaiian Islands. Four calls at the island chain are planned, at Hilo on the Big Island; Lahaina, Maui; Honolulu, Oahu; and Nawiliwili, Kauai.

After departing Hawaii, Journey will spend six more days at sea on the long trip south to French Polynesia. Once there, it'll make day stops at Bora Bora and Moorea before ending the voyage with an overnight call at Papeete, Tahiti.

The new Hawaii and French Polynesia trip comes as Azamara is expanding capacity by 50 percent this year with the addition of a third vessel.

Cunard adds Papua New Guinea

Cunard Line is out with a new, one-off cruise itinerary for 2020 that focuses on Papua New Guinea – a destination that gets relatively few ship visits.

The 14-night sailing on the 2,092-passenger Queen Elizabeth will start Feb. 17, 2020, in Sydney and include four calls at the Oceanian county, which is north of Australia.

The Papua New Guinea stops will take place at Alotau, the Kiriwina Trobriand Islands, Rabaul and the Conflict Islands.

Queen Elizabeth also will stop at Brisbane, Australia, on the way north to Papua New Guinea and Cairns, Australia, on the way back. The trip will end where it began, in Sydney.

Fares start at $2,589 per person for a windowless "inside" cabin. Cabins with an ocean view start at $3,399.

