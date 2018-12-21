So my editor and I are talking about upcoming holiday columns and before long we start discussing Kwanzaa, the week-long celebration of African and African-American culture that begins on December 26 and ends on January 1. “What about a Kwanzaa-themed small business column?” she suggests.

Although I celebrate Hanukkah and have never been to a Kwanzaa celebration, I liked the idea a lot. First, not only do I love learning something new, and not only is Kwanzaa something we’ve never discussed in this column before, but what I do know about Kwanzaa is that it is a celebration of values, and for me, it is often the values of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship that I find most interesting.

The more I learned, the more I realized that Kwanzaa has a lot to teach us, not just about small business, but more importantly, about life, and each other.

First some background: Created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, professor of African studies at California State University Long Beach, Kwanzaa is not only a celebration of African culture, but moreover, as Karenga put it in a 2013 interview with the Rochester (N.Y.) Democrat & Chronicle, “the celebration of Kwanzaa is about embracing ethical principles and values, so the goodness of the world can be shared and enjoyed by us and everyone.”

A different value is celebrated on each of seven nights, marked by lighting candles on a holder called a kinara -- three red candles, three green and a black candle at the center. One of the things I found most interesting about Kwanzaa is that the seven values it teaches and fosters, called in Swahili the Nguzo Saba, dovetail amazingly well with what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.

North Carolina: Travel Noel, Brenda Stewart and Johnny Noel look over the seven principals of Kwanzaa inside the Noels' home in Kinston.

Zach Frailey, AP

Look, see for yourself!

Umoja, or Unity: The first principle of Kwanzaa is unity, especially as it relates to family, community, nation, and race.

We live in a time when unity is sorely needed in this nation and in this world. Any celebration that promotes unity has my vote. And from a small business perspective, it is true that – especially with increased online competition – it is the business that understands the unity of community that is unique, different, better, and special.

Kujichagulia, or Self-Determination: Kwanzaa encourages participants to define themselves and speak for themselves. Certainly this rings true for the entrepreneur as well. Indeed, if there is one trait that distinguishes an entrepreneur, it is the desire for self-determination.

Ujima, or Collective Work and Responsibility: While this might sound vaguely socialistic to some, it actually couldn’t be more spot-on from a small business/entrepreneurial point of view. No business succeeds on its own; it takes a team consisting of owners, employees, business and life partners, customers, and fans to succeed.

Together, they create the mosaic that is a small business.

Ujamaa, Cooperative Economics: Karenga describes cooperative economics as the sum of three concepts :

• Shared wealth and work;

• Economic self-reliance;

• Obligation of generosity.

One thing I have learned in, covering, speaking with, and being a small business owner myself for as long as I have is that success comes most easily when you share the wealth.

Back when I started my first business, my law firm, a guy down the hall kept referring work to me. “Aren’t you worried about losing clients?” I finally asked him. “There is more than enough work to go around,” he replied.

That was a life lesson. One that Kwanzaa, too, wants to instill.

Nia, or Purpose: It is the value-driven business, and the individual with a strong value system and purpose, that can change the world.

Kuumba, Creativity: An underrated aspect of small business is the creativity required. Coming up with an idea, seeing it though, keeping it going, keeping it fresh . . . painters, poets, musicians and sculptors have nothing on small business people from what I can see.

Kwanzaa rightly celebrates creativity because it is what makes the world go 'round.

Imani, or Faith: Finally, for Kwanzaa’s last night, we look at faith. Of course, a small business owner must have faith, and it is important, but the faith celebrated during Kwanzaa is deeper than that.

“For the African people, this principle reminds them to place their faith in their parents, teachers and community leaders, while also trusting in the righteousness of their struggle. While we may not share their struggle, having faith in each other and even our nation reinforces the sense of unity and community that Kwanzaa is all about,” writes Jody Allard in a 2015 article at elitedaily.com

Have faith, be creative, work together, share the wealth, live your purpose – these are ideas we all can and should emulate, whether we celebrate Kwanzaa, or Hanukkah, or Christmas or any other holiday.

Happy holidays to all, and to all a good night!

Steve Strauss, @Steve Strauss on Twitter, is a lawyer specializing in small business and entrepreneurship who has been writing for USATODAY.com for 20 years. Email: sstrauss@mrallbiz.com. You can learn more about Steve at MrAllBiz.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

