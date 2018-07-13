JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were reportedly bitten by sharks Friday afternoon in Fernandina Beach, leading city officials to close some beaches.

The Fernandina Beach Fire Department responded to Seaside Park at around 3:35 p.m. for the first report of a shark bite.

While crews were on scene, a report of an additional shark bite was received just minutes later on another part of the beach.

Both patients are reportedly stable with non-life-threatening injuries, and neither victim could specifically say what type or size of marine life had caused their injuries, according to the city of Fernandina Beach government.

Double red flags were being flown at all guarded beaches in the area and Fernandina Beach waters are closed to the public until further notice, the city said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com