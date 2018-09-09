WASHINGTON – Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican and regular critic of President Donald Trump, said Sunday he considers leaving the GOP to become an independent on a daily basis.

"I probably think about it every morning when I wake up and I figure out, why – why am I flying away from Nebraska to go to D.C. this week?" Sasse said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Are we going to get real stuff done?"

Sasse, who has criticized Trump on everything from his trade policies to his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he remains "committed to the party of Lincoln and Reagan, as long as there's a chance to reform it."

But Sasse said he believes neither party has promoted an agenda "more than being 'anti.'"

Sasse's remarks on CNN came a day after he said on Twitter that he "regularly" considered becoming an independent.

yep — regularly consider it

(except the “from Dem” part) https://t.co/ZZCQKOPhL9 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 8, 2018

