18. Capital Home Advocacy Center mortgage assistance Capital Home Advocacy Center, which offered mortgage relief to homeowners, claimed it was accredited by the Better Business Bureau, even though it had actually received an F rating. ALSO READ: 30 Best Superhero Movies

LightFieldStudios / iStock

In a milestone for the housing recovery, the share of U.S. homeowners who are underwater on their mortgages dipped below 10% late last year for the first time since the housing crash, according to Zillow.

But don’t pop that champagne just yet.

The 4.5 million homeowners, or 9.1% of the total, who owed more on their mortgages than their houses were worth was down from 15.7 million, or 31.4%, in early 2012. But that’s still well above the 5% historical average, Zillow, a real estate research firm, said.

“This tells us how far we’ve come back but it’s also a reminder that the legacy of the housing bubble (and crash) is still very much with us,” says Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas.

He largely attributed the falling share of Americans who have so-called negative equity in their houses to a 44.6% rise in home prices nationally since the 2012 bottom. Yet some metro areas, particularly industrial Northern cities, have struggled with declining populations and haven’t experienced a strong rebound in home sales or prices.

More Money: 'Consumer Reports' reverses course, recommends Tesla Model 3 after Elon Musk improves brakes

More Money: Sears, Kmart parent company to close another 72 stores as sales crisis continues

More Money: H-E-B recalls ice cream, sherbets that could contain pieces of metal

“They’re not going to be coming out of negative equity anytime soon,” Terrazas says.

Still, the overall gains are a positive development for the economy. One reason for the nationwide housing shortage is that underwater homeowners are reluctant to put their units on the market until they can earn enough on the sale to pay off their mortgages. Homeowners with negative equity also aren’t building housing wealth, the chief pathway to prosperity for most Americans.

Here are the five large cities with the lowest portion of underwater homeowners:

San Jose, Calif.

The city is 1.9% underwater, down from a peak of 22.7%. It’s no surprise this Silicon Valley hotbed has relatively few homeowners with negative equity. Prices are up 26% the past year, Zillow says, with limited housing supplies unable to meet the demands of a deluge of technology workers.

2. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco: Spanning 4,200 feet, this famous suspension bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County is one of the most stunning landmarks in the world. Travelers can take in the breathtaking views of the bridge and bay with a leisurely walk across or on one of numerous popular bike tours. “Make sure you walk or ride a bike over it for the full experience! There are several look outs and each gives a different perspective of the bridge and city,” commented one TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: 3-Hour Bike Tour from San Francisco to Sausalito via the Golden Gate Bridge: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60713-d12033180-3_Hour_Bike_Tour_from_San_Francisco_to_Sausalito_via_the_Golden_Gate_Bridge-San_Francisco_California.html

Brian Walker, Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Francisco

Underwater portion is 3.1%, down from 30.7%. Like San Jose, San Francisco is a technology hub that has struggled to provide enough housing for incoming workers. Home prices are up 11% the past year.

Portland, Ore.: Oregon’s City of Roses is a gourmand’s dream, and has enough biking paths, trolleys and cable cars for visitors to cover it almost completely without getting in a car. Stroll Pearl District cafes and shops, hop the Aerial Tram at Oregon Health and Science University or bike to Pittock Mansion for the best views, and hike Forest Park within the city limits for a mix of urban and natural scenery. Mississippi Avenue eateries and McMenamins’ brew-and-view movie theaters offer a way to slow down and relax, or you can hop a tour to nearby Mount Hood and bike to Multnomah Falls if you’re looking for more adventure. Portland proper and the Columbia River Valley are close enough to fit both into a three-day weekend.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Portland, Oregon

Underwater portion is 4%, down from 34.3%. The environmentally-friendly city has become a technology center as well, drawing from the overflow of Silicon Valley firms and workers seeking lower costs and more affordable housing. Home prices have risen 6.2% the past year.

More: What's the richest town in every state?

More: ABC's move to ax 'Roseanne' reflects businesses are often at front lines of culture wars

More: Starbucks anti-bias training: Why the coffee chain closed 8,000 stores

Boston

Percentage of underwater homeowners is 4.4%, down from 22%. Some have called the metro area Silicon Valley East for its cluster of digital companies. Home prices have risen 6.5% the past year.

Los Angeles

4.7%, down from 30%. Like its Northern California counterparts, the metro area boasts a technology cluster but many of the firms, like Hulu, are entertainment-related, Zillow's Terrazas says.

Here are the five cities struggling most with underwater homeowners.

Virginia Beach, Va.

16.7%, down from 34.1%. Many members of the military in this Navy town qualified for no-down payment home purchases during the housing bubble, multiplying the pain after the meltdown, Terazzas says. Home prices are up just 2.1% the past year.

Thinkstock

Chicago

The underwater portion is 15.5%, down from 41.1%. The city was hit harder by the crisis, with four in 10 homeowners underwater. And it hasn’t benefited from the influx of technology companies that has lifted other Northern industrial strongholds, like New York and Boston. Home prices have risen 5.5% from a year ago.

Baltimore

14.2%, down from 31.4%. Many low-income residents in the city were targeted for subprime mortgages they couldn’t afford. Home prices are up 4.4% annually.

tupungato / iStock

Cleveland

13%, down from 33.9%. The industrial city has refashioned itself as a biomedical hub, but its population has flatlined in recent years. Home prices are up 6.5%.

St. Louis

12%, down from 31.1%. Like Cleveland, St. Louis has diversified its formally industrial-based economy but its population has been declining.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com