Traveling can be an expensive endeavor. But there's one way you can get travel discounts or even a free trip: by entering a contest. Many hotels, cruises, airlines, tourism bureaus, travel agencies, and other online travel or even food and beverage companies offer various giveaways and contests all-year round. Here are a few notable ones:

G Adventures, a travel company based in Toronto, has launched a “How Far Will You Go?” contest from now until June 28. One winner and a traveling companion from the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, or Europe will win a trip worth more than $15,000 to any of the more than 100 countries that G Adventures organizes trips to. That can include Costa Rica, Peru, China, South Africa, Tanzania and more. To enters, contestants must snap a photo or take a 30-second video of themselves showing they are willing to do something bold, weird, boundary-pushing or extraordinary to win an adventure. (It must be legal and safe.) They have to share the backstory in the photo or video and explain why it’s a big deal for them. They then have to upload the video onto Gadventures.com/how-far-will-you-go/

KAYAK is running a “Most Valuable Planner” contest until Sept. 28. To celebrate the launch of the company’s latest tool, KAYAK Trip Huddle, which is designed to help with the planning of group travel, one winner in the USA or Canada will receive $5,000 towards their next group trip. To enter, they have to find the @KAYAK video posts with hashtag #MVPlanner contest on Facebook or Twitter and share it on their social media channels. They must tag a friend or relative they thing is the ultimate trip planner and include the #MVPlanner in their post. The first video post is located here: Twitter.com/KAYAK/status/1002218547182030851. For more information, go to Kayak.com/news/mvplanner-terms-conditions/

Stowe Mountain Lodge in Stowe, Vt., is holding a “Mountain Memories” photo contest. To enter, contestants 18 years or older must submit photos of their favorite memories with their friends and family. They must tag @StoweMtnLodge and use the hashtag #StoweMtnMemories on any of their social media channels including Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. The grand prize includes two roundtrip tickets courtesy of JetBlue Airways, a four-night stay at Stowe Mountain Lodge, two spa treatments, dinner for two and a $500 shopping spree at the Stowe Mountain Lodge retail shop. The contest runs from now through Sept. 30. Each month, there will also be a winner of two-night stay at Stowe Mountain Lodge, two spa treatments and dinner for two chosen by Stowe Mountain Lodge staff. The winner of the grand prize will be chosen Oct. 8. Fans will be allowed to choose that person from one of the four monthly winners.

Maho Shades, a premium eyewear brand, has launched the "Yachtlife Challenge". One winner will receive a free cabin with a $3,000 value on a seven-day trip on a sailing yacht with The Yacht Week in the Mediterranean for two people this summer. To enter, contestants must tagging @mahoshades on Instagram showing them living the #Yachtlife doing anything fun around the water with friends. The contest runs until June 30 for a trip in July, August, or September. To enter, go to Mahoshades.com/pages/the-yacht-week-croatia-2018.

The Switzerland Tourism Board is running a “For the ride of your life” campaign sweepstakes to residents of the USA or Canada. The grand prize will include two roundtrip economy tickets from North America to Switzerland with Swiss International Air Lines, a seven-day trip in Switzerland and two-first class rail tickets in Switzerland. To enter, contestants must go to Myswitzerland.com/bikes, read and agree to the rules and regulations and complete the registration form. No purchase is necessary. The contest ends July 1.

