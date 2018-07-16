Video showing a CVS manager trembling on a 911 call was reportedly the result of an argument over a coupon.

Camilla Hudson posted the video to Facebook after she said managers at a CVS in Chicago claimed her coupon for a free product was "fraudulent." She also posted a photo of the coupon and the address of the store. Hudson said two managers refused to honor the coupon, which she received in the mail, and became agitated — slamming a door in her face, telling her to leave the store and ultimately, calling police twice on Friday night.

Hudson recorded video of manager Morry Matson calling 911. The man appeared nervous and shaking, a reaction Hudson said she didn't observe before the video. Matson describes Hudson to the dispatcher as an African American. Hudson is heard saying, “I’m black. Black isn't a bad word."

Hudson said three officers arrived at the store. The officers didn't take any action.

CVS Health has apologized to Hudson, Chicago Sun Times reports, and is investigating the matter. USA TODAY has also reached out to CVS for comment.

Matson is running for Chicago City Council and was a state delegate for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

More: Rodan + Fields fires woman after alleged assault of black teen at swimming pool

More: 'Permit Patty' resigns as CEO of cannabis company following viral video backlash

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com