An 8-year-old boy who is partially paralyzed wants his custom hunting gear back.

Jayce Collum, who became disabled with a spinal injury after a car crash in 2015, told mid-South based station WREG that equipment from his hunting stand was taken while he was in the hospital.

"He’s not able to sit up by himself so we have to have special equipment to help him to be able to shoot," his mother Kristen Shepherd told the station.

The door to Jayce's hunting equipment stored in Forrest City, Arkansas, was pried open last Friday and a specialized hunting stand, built by his grandfather, that was screwed to the floor was gone, along with other costume gear, according to the family.

Arkansas Game and Fish told USA TODAY it is assisting local police to try and find the stolen items.

