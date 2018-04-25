Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga sing live in "A Star is Born."

LAS VEGAS — Bradley Cooper said that Lady Gaga is "kind of a revelation" in A Star Is Born.

A Star Is Born shot directly into the must-see discussion at CinemaCon, the annual convention of theater owners, on Tuesday. But the Joanne singer wasn't the only clear standout when Cooper revealed a first look at the project, in which he co-stars.

Cooper has spent three years on the film, writing the screenplay and directing, as well as singing live in concert for his updated remake of the classic Hollywood tale.

"It’s a big swing, but you can’t control what moves you," Cooper said of the story, speaking from the CinemaCon stage. "It wrapped itself around me."

He said it was Gaga who insisted on singing live in the movie.

"She said, 'What I cannot stand in movies is when it's playback and you can see they’re lip-syncing. We’re going to sing live,' " Cooper recalled.

That is one of the most daunting challenges of the movie. The two performed, with Cooper playing guitar, at real festivals such as Stagecoach, Coachella and Glastonbury.

In the U.K., Cooper was even able to introduce Kris Kristofferson on the Glastonbury stage. (Kristofferson starred in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born with Barbra Streisand.)

Singing solo onstage "was the scariest thing," Cooper said.

"But I did Elephant Man for 398 performances on Broadway," he said. "Either you feel comfortable on a stage or you don’t. And it really paid off."

Besides, he had Lady Gaga as a personal instructor.

"She said 'You’re going to become a musician, and you’re going to make me as comfortable as you can onscreen,' " Cooper said. "It was a good barter."

The relationship paid off in the first trailer, which features raw performances with Gaga playing the insecure performer, Ally, opposite her famous musician mentor, Jackson Maine (Cooper).

Social-media reaction from those in attendance was strong, with the movie being hailed as an "awards player."

A Star Is Born has an awards-friendly release date: Oct. 5.

