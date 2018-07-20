Rescue boats are seen on July 20, 2018 at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo. At least 13 people, including children, are dead after an amphibious duck boat capsized on a lake at this tourism hot spot during a severe thunderstorm.

Nathan Papes, Springfield News-Leader via USA TODAY Network

Seventeen people, including children, were killed when a duck boat sank on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, on Thursday evening.

The driver of the Ride the Ducks tourist boat was among the victims as the vessel sank in 40 feet of water, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told reporters Friday. The captain of the boat survived.

Rader said the amphibious boat is currently resting upright on its wheels in 80 feet of water. The vessel was expected to be pulled from the lake Friday, he added.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said other details of the accident remained unclear as local, state and federal authorities began an investigation.

What happened?

The boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, flipped during a severe thunderstorm.

Seven passengers – three children and four adults – received medical attention at the nearby Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri. Three were admitted as patients. Two are in the critical care unit and one is in "fair condition," said Kaitlyn McConnell, a media relations coordinator at CoxHealth.

What was the weather like?

The National Weather Service predicted winds of up to 70 mph Thursday, and issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 6:30 p.m. ET, shortly before the boat sank.

The storm hit the lake with 80 mph winds that kicked up waves 5 feet high, said Capt. Jim Pulley, owner of Sea Tow Table Rock Lake.

Have there been other deadly duck boat accidents?

Duck boats — amphibious vehicles that can travel on both land and water — have a long history of fatal crashes and accidents.

In 2015, five college students died and 69 others were injured in Seattle when a duck boat crashed with a bus. That same year, a woman in Philadelphia was killed when she was hit by a duck boat while crossing a street.

'Mass casualty event' on Table Rock Lake Rescue crews are at the scene of a "mass casualty accident" involving a Ride the Ducks boat on Table Rock Lake on Thursday, July 19, 2018. 01 / 11 Rescue crews are at the scene of a "mass casualty accident" involving a Ride the Ducks boat on Table Rock Lake on Thursday, July 19, 2018. 01 / 11

What are duck boats?

Duck boats were first used during World War II to carry supplies over land and water to troops. When the war ended, the military made certain supplies available to the public, and Bob Unger, a veteran from Minnesota, purchased a boat and began giving tours along the Wisconsin River.

Since then, duck boat tours have become popular attractions across the United States, especially in cities with rivers like Boston and Washington, D.C.

In 2005, multiple "Ride the Duck" companies merged under the name Ride the Ducks International, LLC, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's website, including tours in Branson, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Memphis and San Diego. In December, the company was acquired by Ripley Entertainment.

Rescue boats are seen on July 20, 2018 at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo. At least 13 people, including children, are dead after an amphibious duck boat capsized on a lake at this tourism hot spot during a severe thunderstorm.

Nathan Papes, USA TODAY Network

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com