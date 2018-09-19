Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, appeared to be on a glide path to confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate last week until a woman stepped forward to charge him with alleged sexual assault in 1982, when both were teenagers — she 15, he 17 — in the Washington, D.C., area.

The charge prompted the Republican head of the Senate Judiciary committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, to postpone a committee vote on the nomination scheduled for this week. Instead, the committee plans to reopen the hearing to question Kavanaugh and his accuser. That hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Who made the allegation and what is she charging?

The accuser is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old professor of clinical psychology at Palo Alto University. She alleges that an intoxicated Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed at a Maryland house party in the summer of 1982 and tried to strip off her clothes and bathing suit. When she tried to scream, she alleges, Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand to the point that she feared he "might inadvertently kill her." She also claims that Mark Judge, a second teen and a Georgetown Prep School classmate of Kavanaugh, was also in the room. The purported assault ended when Judge allegedly jumped on top of them, causing everyone to tumble off the bed, according to her account. She fled first into a bathroom and then left the house.

What does Kavanaugh say?

Kavanaugh issued a statement saying, "This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself (last week.)"

Is it simply a he-said, she said?

Judge, the other teen allegedly in the room, initially said, according to The New Yorker, “I have no recollection of that.” He then told The Weekly Standard regarding the accusations, "It's just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way,"

In the most definitive statement, Judge, a filmmaker and author who has written for the Daily Caller, the Weekly Standard and The Washington Post, issued a letter declining to appear at any hearing, but said, "Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford's letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes."

While Judge could be subpoenaed, the committee has showed no signs of ordering his appearance.

In his 1997 memoir “Wasted: Tales of a Gen-X Drunk,” Judge writes about his and fellow classmates' heavy drinking at the prep school he attended with Kavanaugh. The memoirs include a beach party scene where a high school classmate named Bart O'Kavanaugh “puked in someone’s car the other night” and “passed out on his way back from a party.”

For his part, Kavanaugh made a crack in a 2015 speech at Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law in which he said, according to a video of the speech: "But fortunately, we had a good saying that we've held firm to to this day ... which is: What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep. I think that's been a good thing for all of us."

As for Ford, a registered Democrat who has made small political contributions to Democratic organizations, she says she cannot remember exactly where the house was, how she got there and how she got home, but produced notes taken by her therapist in 2012 in which she discusses the incident, which she referred to as a "rape attempt," without mentioning the name of a perpetrator.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh leaves his home September 19, 2018 in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Getty Images

Will Kavanaugh and Ford appear at the hearing on Monday?

Kavanaugh has agreed to testify. Ford, through her lawyers, said an FBI investigation of the incident should precede any hearing. That, she said, "will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner."

Will there be an FBI probe?

Uncertain. The FBI has already conducted its normal background checks and turned over its report. It cannot reopen the case unless the White House orders it. Trump initially said the FBI "doesn't want to be involved, but if they wanted to be, I would certainly do that." On Wednesday, the president said the FBI had investigated Kavanaugh six times over his judicial career.

He added that "if she (Ford) shows up and makes a credible showing that will be very interesting and we ''have to make a decision." He concluded by saying that "it seems that the FBI really doesn't do that ... let the senators do it, they're doing a very good job."

Will the hearing be delayed to allow for any such investigation?

So far, no. Chairman Grassley emphasized in a statement on Tuesday that the invitation for Ford to testify still stood and "would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events." He said he sees no reason for a delay, since nothing the FBI does "would have any bearing on what she tells the committee."

What is at stake for the GOP?

The Republicans have only a razor-thing majority in the Senate. Any delay could open up additional charges or create new pressure on a handful of Republican senators to wobble. The looming November midterm election is also a factor. There is little time to consider a new nominee before the balloting in which Republicans could conceivably lose control of the Senate.

