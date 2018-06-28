Brigitte Nielsen is sharing the newest addition to her family.

The model, actress and reality star, 54, posted a photo to Instagram late Wednesday of her newborn.

"Our precious little Frida, our true love," she wrote with a heart emoji. The image shows Nielsen holding the baby in hospital bed. The baby is wearing a white knit cap but her face is not visible.

She and her 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi released a statement to People magazine Saturday saying Frida was born Friday in Los Angeles and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

It's the fifth child but first daughter for Nielsen, who has four adult sons from previous marriages. She married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006.

Nielsen revealed her late-in-life pregnancy last month by posting photos of herself lounging with hands on her belly on Instagram and Twitter, saying the family is getting larger.

