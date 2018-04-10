British Airways marks 60 years of trans-Atlantic jet flights
01 / 13
Peggy Thorne (center) at the British Airways Global Learning Academy with Sophie Picton (left) and Nadine Wood (right).
02 / 13
A historical photo shows a BOAC De Havilland DH106 Comet 4 on Oct. 4, 1958.
03 / 13
A beautiful cutaway model of the BOAC Comet 4, seen at the British Airways Speed Centre museum on Oct. 3, 2018.
04 / 13
A vintage BOAC add for the airline's trans-Atlantic service.
05 / 13
A beautiful cutaway model of the BOAC Comet 4, seen at the British Airways Speed Centre museum on Oct. 3, 2018.
06 / 13
A vintage BOAC add for the airline's trans-Atlantic service.
07 / 13
A model of the BOAC Comet 4, seen at the British Airways Speed Centre museum on Oct. 3, 2018.
08 / 13
A commemorative plate reveals a copy of The New York Times article proclaiming the start of the jet era as BOAC launches jet service across the Atlantic on Oct. 4, 1958. The plate is inside the British Airways Speed Centre museum on Oct. 3, 2018.
09 / 13
An early brochure illustrates some of the on board passenger experience on the early BOAC Comet jets, seen at the British Airways Speed Centre museum on Oct. 3, 2018.
10 / 13
A first flight certifiate from the very first commercial jet flight in 1958 on BOAC's Comet 1 airplane, seen at British Airways's museum, the Speedbird Centre on October 3, 2018.
11 / 13
A first flight certificate from the very first commercial jet flight in 1958 on BOAC's Comet 1 airplane, seen at British Airways's museum, the Speedbird Centre on Oct. 3, 2018.
12 / 13
Former BOAC flight attendant Peggy Thorne shows her flight map from the first trans-Atlantic jet flight, flown on Oct. 4, 1958, at a celebration at British Airways' London headquarters on Oct. 3, 2018.
13 / 13
A BOAC Comet sits on display as part of the British Airliner Collection.

LONDON -- Over the course of Oct. 4, several thousand people will hop aboard an airplane and make the hours-long trip between New York City and London. Few, however, are likely to notice that their flight coincides with the 60th anniversary of jet-powered flight across the Atlantic.

British Airways marked the occasion on Wednesday, at a small gathering at their headquarters outside of London's Heathrow International Airport.

The airline, then known as BOAC – or British Overseas Airways Corporation – piloted two de Havilland Comet 4s across the ocean on Oct. 4, 1958. One flew New York to London nonstop, while the other flew London to New York, with a stop in Newfoundland to refuel.

The British-built airplane flew at speeds of over 500 mph, a full 150 mph faster than the next fastest airplane of its day.

“It was so exciting,” recalled former BOAC Comet 4 flight attendant Peggy Thorne of the first flight. Mrs. Thorne was hand-picked to work the very first Comet flight between New York and London.

Overnight, flight times across the Atlantic dropped dramatically. Ocean crossings in even the fastest piston aircraft of the time, such as the Douglas DC-7 and Lockheed Super Constellation, typically took well over 15 hours. Other aircraft, such as Boeing's Stratocruiser, took even longer.

“On the Stratocruiser it had taken us 20 hours to get across the Atlantic,” said Mrs. Thorne. “Then all of a sudden there was somebody saying our flight time would be approximately six hours and 10 minutes. It was incredible,” she said.

Even in the opposite direction, flying into the wind between London and New York, the jet made the trip in a comparatively fast 10 hours.

The achievement would later earn it a nickname as the Concorde of its day, referring to the iconic supersonic airliner that would halve Comet's record-setting speed only a decade later.

For the flight crews, that suddenly shorter flight time often meant making some adjustments to their usual in-flight routines.

“We hadn't finished serving the food!,” said Mrs. Thorne of the first Comet flight. “Breakfast ran into morning refreshments, which ran into lunch, and by that time we were on the ground in London. They ate and drank from when they got on board until the time they got off,” she said.

ARCHIVESAustin rolls out the red carpet for British Airways (story continues below)

Austin rolls out red carpet for British Airways' Dreamliner
01 / 35
British Airways and Austin went all-out with destination-themed cakes to make the occasion. British Airways and Austin went all-out with destination-themed cakes to make the occasion. The cakes, provided by the W Austin’s executive pastry chef, were offered to fliers on BA's inaugural Austin departure.
02 / 35
The Dreamliner operating British Airways' first-ever flight to Austin touches down just before 5 p.m. local time on March 3, 2014.
03 / 35
One of the British Airways' first-ever passengers to check-in at Austin talks to BA staff at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 23, 2014.
04 / 35
The first-ever British Airways departure from Austin makes it onto the flight display board at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
05 / 35
The Buckland family of Austin were among those on hand to greet the arrival of British Airways' inaugural Austin flight. Jordyn, holding the sign, was excited for her grandfather's visit to Texas.
06 / 35
A British Airways flight attendant offers champagne to fliers in the gate area prior to the carrier's first-ever departure from Austin.
07 / 35
U.K. transplants Carole and Tony Harrison hold up their boarding passes that commemorate the inaugural flight while making a toast. "We're thrilled!" Carole exclaimed, saying its a much faster way to visit family in England.
08 / 35
Gateside balloons helped set the mood for British Airways' inaugural Austin flight on March 3, 2014.
09 / 35
A balloon arch installed and cakes prepared hours before British Airways' inaugural departure from Austin airport's Gate 2 on March 3, 2014.
10 / 35
A smiling member of British Airways' cockpit crew makes his way through the inaugural festivities ahead of the carrier's first-ever departure from London.
11 / 35
The pilots for British Airways' inaugural Austin-to-London flight pose for a photo ahead of the flight. The route gives Austin its first-ever trans-Atlantic service.
12 / 35
A Southwest jet taxis toward takeoff as media camera crews stake out their spots while waiting for British Airways' first touchdown at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
13 / 35
A Southwest 737 taxis past as media stake out the best spots near the runway for the arrival of British Airways' inaugural Austin flight.
14 / 35
The arrival of British Airways' inaugural flight on the Dreamliner was big news in Austin, as evidenced by a lining up for shots of the first landing near one of the airport's runways.
15 / 35
British Airways' inaugural arrival to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport nears touchdown on March 3, 2014.
16 / 35
British Airways first-ever flight to Austin touches down at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
17 / 35
The Eggmen, a popular Austin band that covers Beattles songs, played from the gate ahead of BA's inaugural departure from London. It's a tip of the hat to Austin's claim as the "Live Music Capital of the World."
18 / 35
British Airways employees work out the last details ahead of the airline's first-ever flights to Austin on March 3, 2014.
19 / 35
Officials from the city, airline and airport do a ceremony ribbon-cutting before passengers boarded British Airways' inaugural Austin departure.
20 / 35
Passengers exiting customs from British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by BA crew, well wishers and a throng of media and airport and airline officials.
21 / 35
Passengers exiting customs from British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by BA crew, well wishers and a throng of media and airport and airline officials.
22 / 35
British Airways' inaugural flight was big news in Austin. Here, Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell declared the day "British Airways Day" in Austin.
23 / 35
The arrival of the Dreamliner is big news in most cities. That was especially true in Austin, where local media turned out to cover Austin's first-ever service to Europe.
24 / 35
Sean Doyle, British Airways Executive Vice President for the Americas, addresses media at a press conference discussing Austin's first-ever nonstop service to Europe.
25 / 35
From left, a pilot from the inaugural BA flight to Austin poses with Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell, BA America's chief Sean Doyle and a BA flight attendant. The mayor declared it 'British Airways Day' in the city.
26 / 35
Passengers departing on British Airways' inaugural flight to London were treated to a send-off meal with a buffet that included some British specialties.
27 / 35
A British Airways executive joins crew in welcoming passengers ahead of the ribbon-cutting for BA's inaugural Austin-to-London flight.
28 / 35
Photographers begin clicking away and TV cameras start rolling as the British Airways Dreamliner nears on its first-ever arrival to Austin.
29 / 35
An advertising board inside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport touts new service coming to the fast-growing Texas airport.
30 / 35
British Airways Dreamliner taxis toward the gate seconds after touching down to give Austin its first-ever nonstop service across the Atlantic.
31 / 35
Passengers arriving on British Airways' inaugural Austin flight were greeted by media eager to hear their thoughts about the city's much-heralded new nonstop to London.
32 / 35
British Airways passengers flying through Austin will be able to enjoy the airport's live-music performances at stages like this one, seen just inside the airport's security checkpoints.
33 / 35
American, a key British Airways partner, also has a big presence at Austin's airport. BA officials said helped make Austin more attractive for its just-launched London service.
34 / 35
Downtown Austin is seen in the background as a street sign promoting British Airways' new service hangs on the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin.
35 / 35
British Airways now takes its place among the curbside signs at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

While flight crews might have found themselves strapped for time, passengers found themselves strapped in for a luxury experience the likes of which the world hadn't seen before. “It was such a novelty,” said Mrs. Thorne.

The jets sat a whopping 48 passengers at first, split between first-class and deluxe-class cabins. Menus included cocktails and canapes, five-course lunches, petit fours and an entire afternoon tea service.

Besides the stellar service and astonishing speed, jets provided a substantially smoother ride than their piston predecessors. For one, the Comet could fly much higher at 40,000 feet, often well above the weather that other aircraft had to fly through. The engines themselves ran much more smoothly, without any of the hiccups and jostling common in piston airplanes.

The ticket cost flew about as high as the jet itself. British Airways said the first tickets cost in excess of $10,000 in today's U.S. dollars (consider that an average U.S.-to-London ticket today is closer to $500), making air travel an enclave of only the very wealthiest of people.

“We had such a wonderful passenger load. They all wanted to be on the first jet service,” said Mrs. Thorne.

Not everyone, however, was quite so thrilled.

“Pan American was not very impressed with this,” said former BOAC Comet navigator and pilot Hugh Dibley. The iconic American airline, anticipating the arrival of Comet's early rival, the Boeing 707, had been heavily advertising itself as the first jet service across the pond for weeks.

“The airport authorities at Idlewild (now New York JFK) just needed noise clearance tests on takeoff,” said Mrs. Thorne. “They were playing cat and mouse with us and Pan Am, who wanted to get ahead.”

In a surprising last-minute move, officials in New York unexpectedly cleared the Comet for service on Oct. 3. BOAC wasted no time, launching the flights the very next day. When the first flight arrived in New York from London, onlookers reportedly booed the passengers and crew as they left the jet.

The Comet's first commercial trans-Atlantic flight was also a victory for its maker, de Havilland. The British aircraft manufacturer had pioneered the Comet 1 some six years earlier, in 1952, making it the very first commercially produced passenger jetliner in the world.

Initially it flew routes from Europe to Africa or what was then described as the Far East, hop-scotching across continents on flights typically under five hours. Even still, the Comet cut airborne travel times down from a week to a few days.

But the Comet's reign came to an abrupt end after a series of mid-air explosions grounded the jets worldwide after only two years of service. Investigators discovered that the airplane's unusually thin fuselage skin and square windows were no match for the intense demands of high-altitude pressurization. Cracks, whose roots traced back to the manufacturing itself, grew until the airplanes literally fell apart mid-flight.

Committed to a comeback, engineers were forced to completely redesign the Comet. They churned through a handful of paper iterations before settling on the rounded windows, much more powerful engines, and thicker skin of the Comet 4.

For airlines looking to buy, the changes would not prove enough. During the four-year gap between grounding and the introduction of the Comet 4, U.S.-based manufacturers Boeing and Douglas had had ample time to catch up. Boeing unveiled the 707 in 1957, a jet that would go on to define the early jet age, while Douglas rolled out the venerable DC-8, which first flew in May of 1958. The two went on to handily crush the Comet, in terms of sales.

Both jets “could carry more passengers, had more range, and flew faster at an economical speed,” said Dibley. “There was no doubt,” he said, that the Comet just couldn't compete.

Even the Comet's reign as the only passenger jet across the Atlantic was short-lived. Pan Am launched the Boeing 707 only three weeks later, between New York City and Paris. BOAC itself retired the Comet from its fleet in the mid-1960s, replacing it with – you guessed it – the 707.

British Airways in photos
01 / 38
A British Airways aircraft taxis past other BA planes at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London on July 30, 2010.
02 / 38
A British Airways passenger jet takes off from Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport on Oct. 29, 2010.
03 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
04 / 38
A British Airways 747 prepares to depart London's Heathrow Airport on March 19, 2010.
05 / 38
British Airways planes at London Heathrow on May 17, 2010.
06 / 38
A staff member cleans the windows of a British Airways A380 at Le Bourget airport, near Paris, during the 50th International Paris Air show on June 18, 2013.
07 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 lands at Heathrow Airport on July 4, 2013.
08 / 38
A British Airways kumbo jet takes off over a row of houses near London Heathrow Airport on Aug. 16, 2006.
09 / 38
Airline staff wave flags at the arrival of a British Airways Airbus A380 at Heathrow Airport in London on July 4, 2013.
10 / 38
Georgia May Jagger poses next to a new British Airways A380 double decker aircraft at Manston Airport on July 21, 2013, in Manston, England.
11 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
12 / 38
British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport on Aug. 11, 2005.
13 / 38
Tails of British Airways planes seen at London Heathrow on May 21, 2010.
14 / 38
Then-British Airways CEO Willie Walsh poses in front of a Boeing 747-400 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal Seven on May 21, 2008.
15 / 38
A French Airforce Rafale fighter jet performs its demonstration flight within view of a British Airways Airbus A380 tail at the Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
16 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 prepares to land after performing its demonstration flight, at the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris on June 18, 2013.
17 / 38
A man watches as a British Airways 747 lands at London's Heathrow Airport on Jan. 10, 2011.
18 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380, right, takes off in front of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
19 / 38
A British Airways lands at Heathrow Airport in London Friday, Oct. 29, 2010.
20 / 38
British Airways 747s at Heathrow Airport on Aug. 1, 2008.
21 / 38
A worker inspects a British Airways Concorde at Heathrow airport in London on Jan. 16, 2001. The jet has since been retired.
22 / 38
The 787 flying British Airways' inaugural nonstop flight from London to Austin arrives at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
23 / 38
British Airways Concorde flight Speedbird 001 leaves London's Heathrow Airport, in this Nov. 22, 2002 photo. The Concorde has since been retired.
24 / 38
British airways planes at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow on Jan. 21, 2013.
25 / 38
British Airways planes at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on July 14, 2011.
26 / 38
British Airways Boeing 747's are shown at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on July 14, 2011.
27 / 38
A general view of the new Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport prior to its official opening on March 14, 2008 in London.
28 / 38
The British Airways Concorde lands at at Logan International Airport in Boston on Oct. 8, 2003, as part of its farewell tour.
29 / 38
An OpenSkies Boeing 757 on the ground at Washington Dulles International Airport on March 25, 2010. OpenSkies is an all-business-class subsidiary of British Airways.
30 / 38
This August 2008 file photo shows British Midland Airways (bmi) aircraft parked at London's Heathrow Airport. British Airways acquired bmi and folded the unit into its own brand.
31 / 38
The tail of a British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft is seen through the window of an adjacent plane at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on Feb. 21, 2012.
32 / 38
A view of a British Airways plane flying past the moon over day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on June 28, 2012.
33 / 38
Georgia May Jagger poses inside an engine of a British Airways 777 airliner on April 3, 2013, in Sydney, Australia.
34 / 38
Visitors watch as a British Airways Airbus A380 performs its demonstration flight, at the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris on June 18, 2013.
35 / 38
In this publicity shot from British Airways, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis enjoys a cup of tea in the first-class cabin on the new Airbus A380.
36 / 38
In this Feb. 20, 2014, publicity shot from British Airways, model Jerry Hall is lifted by BA crew during a photoshoot promoting BA's launch of flights to Austin.
37 / 38
In this Feb. 20, 2014, publicity shot, model Jerry Hall poses on board a British Airways 787 Dreamliner during a photoshoot to promote BA's new London-Austin route.
38 / 38
The Manhattan skyline is visible behind blowing snow around a British Airways aircraft after a major blizzard at Newark Liberty International Airport on Dec. 27, 2010.
636742686964405852-
A historical photo shows a BOAC De Havilland DH106 Comet 4 on Oct. 4, 1958.
British Airways
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com