A British teenager was sentenced to prison for life Friday as the youngest woman to be convicted of plotting a terror attack on British soil.

Safaa Boular, 18, of Vauxhall, London, was convicted of preparing acts of terrorism and attempting to travel to Syria to join Islamic State militants.

Prosecutors said one of the possible targets for an attack by Boular was the British Museum.

She had been groomed online for terrorist activity by her fiance, Naweed Hussain, an Islamic State fighter, who later died,prosecutors said.

She originally hoped to marry in Raqqa, the ISIS proclaimed capital in Syria, but was prevented from traveling there by police in April 2017. Hussain, 32, died in an airstrike.

In passing sentence, Judge Mark Dennis QC told Boular her views were "deeply entrenched" and "she was old enough to make her own decisions, and her own choices," the BBC reports.

“However much she may have been influenced and drawn into extremism, it appeared she knew what she was doing and acted with open eyes,” the judge added.

She was jailed for life, with a minimum of 13 years, at the Old Bailey

Her older sister, Rizlaine, and their mother, Mina Dich, have already been jailed for plotting a knife attack in Westminster, The Independent reports.

