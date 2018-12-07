Build-a-Bear's one day sale was so successful it was shut down — in some places, just hours after it began.

"Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds. Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing, we are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon."

The message went out about 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Parents were overjoyed at the Pay Your Age deal on Thursday, July 12. Walk in and pick out a plush toy for the cost of your child's age.

Except that lines were so long that eager children were turned away.

Livid parents took to social media in the U.S. and the U.K. to rage.

@buildabear not being able to supply the demand on pay-your-age day is bad. making kids have to attend and being turned away at the door is disgusting. #promofail #PayYourAge #buildabear #angryparent — Graeme Allan (@pieman1872) July 12, 2018

@buildabear @emma1885 angry and fuming, we are working parents, my wife is having to drive 100 miles after work to get to a store to take up the offer, and now we have a 2 year old in meltdown she's not getting a bear, perhaps your MD wants to consul her @BBCWatchdog #buildabear — Dave A (@geekonaleashuk) July 12, 2018

'Overwhelming and unprecendented'

The line for #buildabear #payyourageday at @mallofamerica goes from storefront, through a packed rotunda and the entire length of #NickelodeonUniverse. And the line is now officially closed. pic.twitter.com/PYnYuTuMJC — KARE 11 (@kare11) July 12, 2018

Lines stretched outside Build-a-Bear's stores forever with parents reporting waiting up to six hours to buy a plush toy, according to some social media reports.

Build-a-Bear representatives called the promotion in a news release to All the Moms "overwhelming and unprecedented."

"The response to our Pay Your Age Day event has been overwhelming and unprecedented in our 21-year history, and the safety of our Guests and associates is our top priority."

Customers should hear something ASAP

The company said it is "working to address the situation" and "will reach out directly to our valued guests as soon as possible."

To earn the Pay Your Age promotion, adults had to enroll in the free Build-a-Bear Bonus Club rewards program and provide an email address.

Build-a-Bear is expected to contact customers through their email.

Also note the sign. Seems the line at Build A Bear was closed due to overwhelming response to the 'Pay Your Age' promotion pic.twitter.com/3vwWG0Rwro — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 12, 2018

