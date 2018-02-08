Usp News Carr Fire A Usa Ca
This home in the River Ridge Park subdivision in Redding Calif was completely destroyed in the Carr fire, Aug 1, 2018.
David Davis and Kelly Jordan-USA

REDDING, Calif. – The surging wildfires raging across Northern California represent a "new normal" and the state must be prepared to spend billions of dollars dousing, containing and trying to curb them in the future, Gov. Jerry Brown said.

Brown, speaking at a news conference Wednesday, said the state's exploding population combined with climate change has conspired to create ripe conditions for the prodigious blazes.

 "Nature is very powerful and we are not on the side of nature," Brown said. "Every year is teaching the fire authorities new lessons. We are in uncharted territory."

The state is ablaze with more than a dozen wildfires. The largest, the Carr Fire, has roared through 190 square miles in and around this city 200 miles north of San Francisco. More than 1,000 homes have been confirmed destroyed, and each day the number grows.

The fire was 35 percent contained. Some residents were returning to charred neighborhoods, hoping their homes were spared. Joel Chase, 31, was not among the fortunate. About the only thing left standing was a red-topped outdoor gazebo.

"I expected more ash than crumble," Chase said as he surveyed the debris.

Alyssa Henderson and her boyfriend Justin Chavez gratefully watched as a PG&E employee sifted through some the rubble of their home for personal treasures. One item, a rock, was painted with text that read: “Blessed are those that expect nothing for they shall not be disappointed.”

“I’ll give this to my mom,” Henderson said. “She’ll be happy with that.”

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

Chavez said he was trying to cut shrubs down Thursday to help safeguard their home when the fire crested the ridge and barreled down toward them.

“I could only keep my eyes open for about ten seconds at a time because it was so hot,” he said. “We just kind of left and hoped for the best.”

The governor said the state was "not designed for 40 million people, it was designed for a few hundred thousand." Construction and the exhaust from 32 million cars are taking their toll, he said.

The Carr Fire is already the sixth-most destructive wildfire in state history, and it's not out yet. Half of California's 10 most destructive wildfires have burned in the past four years. And the Carr Fire is the earliest major wildfire in decades, a sobering statistic as fire seasons continue to grow longer.

Brown said he was building a home not far from the fire zone. And he was worried that it might burn some day.

"We are in a new normal," Brown said. "We are in for a really rough ride."

Schultz and Adami report for the Redding Record Searchlight; Bacon reported from McLean, Va.

