Paul Manafort trial: More explosive testimony expected

The tax and bank fraud trial of Paul Manafort, former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, continues Tuesday with more testimony from the prosecution’s key witness Rick Gates. In explosive testimony Monday, Manafort’s former business partner told a federal court jury that he engaged in a seven-year criminal conspiracy with his former boss in which he assisted in filing false tax returns, failed to disclose multiple foreign bank accounts and provided phony documents to banks to acquire millions of dollars in loans. Gates, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the FBI, acknowledged his own criminal activity as Manafort sat just a few feet away at the defense table. Manafort’s lawyers assert that Gates directed accountants to falsify Manafort’s tax returns because he had “embezzled millions of dollars” from their consulting firm.

A look at Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager
01 / 14
Paul Manafort makes his way through television cameras as he walks from Federal District Court in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2017. Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts.
02 / 14
Paul Manafort leaves U.S. District Court after pleading not guilty following his indictment on federal charges on Oct. 30, 2017 in Washington.
03 / 14
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort leaves federal court, Oct. 30, 2017 in Washington.
04 / 14
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, left, leaves his home in Alexandria, Va., on Oct. 30, 2017. A federal grand jury has charged Manafort and his business and campaign associate Rick Gates with 12 counts — including conspiracy, money laundering, failing to register as foreign agents, and making false statements.
05 / 14
Manafort takes in game four of the Major League Baseball American League Championship Series playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium in New York on Oct. 17, 2017.
06 / 14
Manafort stands between Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump during a walkthrough at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 21, 2016.
07 / 14
Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left on July 17, 2016.
08 / 14
Manafort is interviewed on the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena on July 17, 2016, in Cleveland.
09 / 14
Manafort speaks on the phone while touring the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena as final preparations continued on July 17, 2016, in Cleveland.
10 / 14
Manafort checks the podium before Trump's event at Trump SoHo Hotel on June 22, 2016, in New York City.
11 / 14
Manafort leaves the Four Seasons Hotel after a meeting with Trump and Republican donors on June 9, 2016, in New York City.
12 / 14
Manafort checks the teleprompters before Trump's speech at the Mayflower Hotel on April 27, 2016, in Washington.
13 / 14
Manafort speaks with Ben Carson as they arrive for a Trump for President reception with guests during the Republican National Committee spring meeting at the Diplomat Resort on April 21, 2016, in Hollywood, Fla.
14 / 14
Manafort appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington on April 10, 2016.

Primaries may point to D.C. midterm moves

Primaries in Kansas, Washington, Michigan and Missouri on Tuesday could test Republican vulnerability in November as well as measure tensions within the divided left. With Kansas on Republican lockdown from governor to insurance commissioner, the ruby-red state may play a pivotal role in determining which party controls the U.S. House come midterms — specifically its 2nd and 3rd congressional districts. From a super-liberal candidate in Kansas to three political newcomers vying for Washington's 8th congressional seat, here's what you need to know about Tuesday's primaries. Curious about the special election in Ohio's 12th congressional district? Here's how Donald Trump turned the safe Republican seat into a toss-up.  

Northern California fires become largest in state's history

Firefighters will be working around the clock to battle the deadly fires in California on Tuesday. Authorities said the Mendocino Complex fire, two fires in Northern California burning a few miles apart, is now the largest wildfire in history. The fires, north of San Francisco, have burned 75 homes, scorched 283,800 acres and are only 30 percent contained. More than 14,000 firefighters are battling over a dozen major blazes throughout California, state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said. Hotter weather attributed to climate change is drying out vegetation, creating more intense fires that spread quickly from rural areas to city subdivisions, climate and fire experts say.  

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
01 / 29
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
02 / 29
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
03 / 29
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
04 / 29
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
05 / 29
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
06 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
07 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
08 / 29
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
09 / 29
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
10 / 29
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
11 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
12 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
13 / 29
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
14 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
15 / 29
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
16 / 29
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
17 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
18 / 29
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
19 / 29
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
20 / 29
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
21 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
22 / 29
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
23 / 29
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
24 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
25 / 29
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
26 / 29
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
27 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
28 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
29 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

SpaceX launches, lands Falcon rocket that could fly a third time

Is a SpaceX rocket ready for a three-peat? The Falcon 9 booster that blasted off from Cape Canaveral early Tuesday could become the company’s first to launch a third orbital mission — possibly before the end of this year.Tuesday’s launch delivered a much-needed satellite to orbit for PT Telkom Indonesia, that country’s largest telecommunications and network provider. With the introduction of the upgraded Falcon 9 and its successful re-flight, SpaceX begins in earnest its drive to transition reusable rockets from an experimental project into something more routine, like aircraft operations. SpaceX's latest Falcon 9 booster should return to Port Canaveral within three or four days, and will then undergo inspections to determine its fitness for a third launch.

Testing finds flaws with electronic car safety systems, group warns

Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you’re not paying attention, an insurance group warns. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety issued the warning Tuesday after testing five of the systems from Tesla, Mercedes, BMW and Volvo on a track and public roads. Among the scariest found by the Virginia-based institute was with the system in two Tesla vehicles, the Model S and Model 3. "They will help you with some steering or speed control but you really better be paying attention because they don’t always get it right," said David Zuby, the institute’s chief research officer, about the vehicles. 

