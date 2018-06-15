Question: I just retired at 62 and get about $4,000 per month in income from my investments. If I claim Social Security, will my benefits be reduced?

Answer: The Social Security earnings test can certainly reduce your retirement benefits if your income is too high and you haven't reached your full retirement age yet, which you haven't. In 2018, Social Security benefits can be reduced if you make more than $17,040 and will reach full retirement age after 2018, at the rate of $1 for every $2 in excess income. There's a separate, more lenient earnings test that applies if you'll reach full retirement age during 2018, and if you've already reached full retirement age, there are no earnings restrictions for Social Security beneficiaries.

However, you don't need to worry. When the Social Security Administration applies its earnings test, only earned income is considered, such as wages from a job or profits from a business you own and operate. Investment income doesn't count, nor do capital gains, pension income or income from any annuities you have.

In other words, it doesn't matter if your investments are paying you $1,000, $10,000 or $1 million per month. If you don't have income from a job or a business you actively participate in, your Social Security benefits won't be reduced.

More: When planning retirement, can I contribute to both a Roth IRA and a 401(k)? Ask a Fool

More: Now that interest rates are rising, should I keep more money in cash? Ask a Fool

More: What are the bank stress tests, and why should investors care? Ask a Fool

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com