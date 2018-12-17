Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon The brand-new Carnival Horizon made its debut in the Mediterranean before sailing for its new homeports in New York and Miami. At 133,500 gross tons, Carnival Horizon stands 15 decks tall and holds 3,960 guests. Upon embarking Carnival Horizon, guests immediately walk into ... ... the striking three-story atrium. At the heart of the atrium is Dreamscape, a digital sculpture that is comprised of over 2,000 flexible LED tiles that showcase more than 100 images designed by young patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis Plenty of seating is available in the atrium, which is a hub of activity by day and night. Moving around Carnival Horizon is made easier ... ... by the introduction of a “destination-based” elevator system manufactured by Schindler. Guests select their desired deck on a touch-screen outside the elevator ... ... and they are then directed to take the appropriate, lettered elevator car. It’s fast, and it’s a first at sea. Of course, you can always take the stairs, too. Carnival’s stairwells are decorated with photos of European and Caribbean destinations, and images of Carnival’s fleet at sea. Deck 4 is home to the bright Horizon Casino ... ... and a walk further aft brings guests to a tucked-away corridor that’s home to the SkyBox Sports Bar and the Limelight Lounge. The SkyBox Sports Bar showcases sporting events ... ... and complements them with a full menu of adult beverages. Further aft is the Limelight Lounge. This is where Carnival’s famous Punchliner Comedy Club events are held on an almost-nightly basis. There’s plenty of seating but you’ll want to get here early for the comedy shows, as the room frequently fills to standing-room only. All the way aft on Deck 5 is the Havana Bar. First introduced aboard Carnival Vista, the Havana Bar is Carnival’s Cuban-inspired watering hole. It also surrounds the private Havana Club Suites and Staterooms, along with the exclusive Havana Pool, with its resort-style sundeck mounted right at the stern. While all guests can use the Havana Bar ... ... the outdoor Havana Club Pool is reserved exclusively for guests in Havana Club suites and staterooms until 7 p.m. each evening. From that point on, all guests are invited to use this relaxing outdoor venue. An outdoor extension of the bar means you never have to leave the cool Mediterranean (or Caribbean) breeze unless you absolutely want to. Another popular carry-over from Carnival Vista is the Ocean Plaza. This is the place to be for early-morning light breakfast, afternoon trivia sessions, and nightly music and dancing. Immediately adjacent is a small, tropically influenced venue that brings the sunshine into the Carnival Horizon on those inclement days outdoors. Located adjacent to the main Deck 5 corridor ... ... the JavaBlue Café is the place to be for specialty coffees, spiked beverages and smooth milkshakes. The attractive Deck 5 passageway is gateway to some of Carnival Horizon’s newest features ... ... like Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse. A total of four brewed-onboard craft beers are featured here ... ... along with a full menu of smokehouse favorites crafted in partnership with Guy Fieri. Seaday lunch is free, while dinners are offered at reasonable a la carte pricing. While Carnival Vista had an onboard brewery ... ... Carnival has substantially upped its hoppy offerings aboard Carnival Horizon. Also noteworthy here is the menu of barbecue-inspired cocktails (try the Smoked Boulevardier)… ... ... coupled with the room’s cool design and nightly live music. This new space replaces the RedFrog Pub found on previous Carnival ships ... ... and its reconfigured layout, in addition to its brand-new food and beverage menus, is a real winner. Adjacent to Guy’s Pig & Anchor is the Pixels Photo Gallery. Gone are the days when you had to hunt around for that formal night portrait. Just plug in your stateroom number on any of the kiosks and your photos will be available for purchase. Forward on Deck 5, another longtime favorite: the Alchemy Bar. Sure, there’s a menu filled with clever libations here ... ... but the real pleasure is telling the bartenders what kind of drink you like, and having them happily whip up a mystery concoction for you. Across the hall (literally) is Bonsai Sushi. Carnival’s signature sushi bar and restaurant has a new zip to it aboard Carnival Horizon ... ... thanks to the addition of Bonsai Teppanyaki. This intimate (and interactive) specialty restaurant was booked solid every night of our cruise. No wonder: it’s Carnival’s first-ever Teppanyaki experience onboard. Carnival has always been known for its piano bars, and Piano Bar 88 aboard Carnival Horizon gets an all-new look and location ... ... not to mention an all-new sliding wall partition that connects to the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse next door. It’s a space that has plenty of personality ... ... and one that fills to capacity each evening. Fahrenheit 555, as seen from Piano Bar 88. The open wall partition allows diners to listen to live music until 10 p.m., when the wall is closed and the Piano Bar takes on its more raucous form. Fahrenheit 555 is Carnival’s signature steakhouse experience ... ... which can be paired with excellent wines. Aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival debuted an all-new menu with plenty of steak and seafood options. Across the “street” is the newly reimagined Library Bar. This completely redone concept now features stylish new décor, a new layout, and a new physical location on the ship. Nonfiction and fiction books are available to enjoy here, along with a decent selection of board games. With its new décor and bar-style seating, the Library Bar was well-populated on our Mediterranean sailing. The self-serve wine dispenser doesn’t hurt either. Not sure which wine to try? Carnival places little cheat-sheet cards on the racks above the dispenser to help you make your selection. While the Library Bar isn’t a new concept, Carnival’s reimagining of this formerly underused space seems like aboard Carnival Horizon, it will finally become the standout space it deserves to be. Also new aboard Carnival Horizon: the first Victoria’s Secret retail location at sea. A new feature of a different kind is the Dr. Seuss WaterWorks. The latest in Carnival’s hugely successful “Seuss At Sea” concept created in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises ... ... the WaterWorks offers up whimsical fun-in-the-sun for kids and families. Just watch out for the dump bucket! Encircling the upper reaches of the ship is another hugely fun diversion, the SkyRide course. The SkyCourt sports court is open almost 24 hours a day on Deck 12 aft ... ... while the SportSquare offers more fun diversions like mini-golf, pool, and bean-bag toss. All the way aft on Deck 12 is the scenic Tides Pool and Bar ... ... while the midships Carnival Seaside Theatre pool and movie screen offer endless ways to relax on a sunny day at sea. Adults, meanwhile, can seek refuge from the little ones at the adult-only Serenity Lounge area located at the front of the ship on Deck 15. Serenity offers plenty of comfy seating with great views ... ... in addition to two whirlpool hot tubs and a full-service bar. Adults can also relax in a different kind of pool in the Cloud 9 Spa’s Thermal Suite. One of the best Thermal Suites offered aboard a Carnival ship, this additional-cost area features a soothing hydrotherapy pool ... ... along with heated ceramic tiled loungers. In addition, the entire complex includes a variety of steam and sauna rooms, from aromatic scented rooms ... ... to infrared saunas ... ... and a laconium dry room. Of course, all that relaxation works up an appetite, which is why the BlueIguana Cantina and Guy’s Burger Joint can be found on Deck 10 by the midships pool, at the entrance to ... ... the Lido Marketplace buffet. The Lido Marketplace has been entirely reconfigured with new serving stations ... ... and a better seating layout. Beverage stations offer up water, coffee and tea, and juices in the morning, or iced tea in the afternoons. Other dining options include Ji Ji Asian Kitchen specialty restaurant ... ... and Cucina del Capitano, both of which are tucked away on Deck 11 aft, above the Lido Marketplace. Like most Carnival ships, Carnival Horizon sports two main dining rooms: the Reflection Restaurant amidships on Deck 3, and the Meridian Restaurant that spans decks 3 and 4 aft. Carnival offers flexible and traditional dining times, with the two-story Meridian Restaurant serving fixed early and late diners. Don’t forget about Cherry on Top down on Deck 5: It serves up sundaes, plus all the candy a kid could ever want. Parents: you’ve been warned! Other fun diversions include the Thrill Theatre and an authentic IMAX cinema at sea - only the second seagoing IMAX in the world after its debut aboard Carnival Vista in 2016. Of course, more traditional evening performances are offered in the two-story Liquid Lounge that spans Decks 4 and 5 forward. Aboard Carnival Horizon, staterooms and suites are still comfortable and spacious, and reflect the basic interior décor and styling found aboard Carnival Vista. While Carnival Horizon offers inside and oceanview staterooms, the largest category by far onboard are balcony staterooms. Carnival Horizon’s balcony staterooms are generously sized, and many either have connecting doors between cabins, or can sleep up to four people. Balconies include two chairs and a small table ... ... and stateroom bathrooms continue the now-standard Carnival formula, with vanilla walls and powder-blue flooring and sinks. A bonus here is a total of six shelves, three on each side of the vanity, that can accommodate toiletries for most couples. Carnival has always been big on fun. With its stylish new look, quality amenities and fantastic crew, Carnival Horizon lets guests "choose fun" like never before.

The construction of cruise giant Carnival's next new ship has hit a major milestone as the vessel's exterior outfitting has come to an end.

Carnival on Monday said Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has held the official "coin ceremony" marking completion of exterior work for the 3,960-passenger Carnival Panorama. The ship is under construction at a Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

The coin ceremony is a time-honored maritime tradition dating back centuries. It involves the welding of a commemorative coin to a ship's superstructure.

As is custom, the coin ceremony for Panorama was overseen by a godmother for the vessel, Antonella Cazzin. She's worked at the Fincantieri yard for 35 years.

Antonella Cazzin served as godmother for Carnival Panorama during a "coin ceremony" for the ship at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. Cazzin has been an employee of the Fincantieri shipyard for 35 years.

Filippo Vinardi

Panorama will be a sister to the eight-month-old Carnival Horizon and two-year-old Carnival Vista – Carnival's largest ships ever. Like the two earlier vessels, it will measure about 133,500 gross tons.

RELATED: Six things to love about Carnival Horizon

Also like the two earlier vessels, Panorama will feature an 800-foot-long peddle ride around its top deck and an IMAX theater — both of which were firsts for the industry when they debuted on Vista. Panorama also will have a massive WaterWorks aqua park with a giant tube slide. It's a major feature of both Horizon and Vista.

Panorama will debut in Long Beach, California, on Dec. 11, 2019, becoming the first new Carnival ship based on the West Coast in 20 years. It'll sail year-round from the Los Angeles-area city to the Mexican Riviera. Ports of call will include Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta.

With the addition of Panorama, Carnival will have 27 ships.

Photos: Carnival unveils makeover of Long Beach cruise terminall Carnival's cruise terminal in Long Beach, Calif. is housed in a geodesic dome originally built for the Spruce Goose, a famed flying boat. The overhaul of Carnival's Long Beach cruise terminal more than doubled the size of its facilities and included design changes that should enhance passenger flow. An aerial view of the recently revamped Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Passengers check in at Carnival's revamped Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Passengers pose for pictures on Jan. 8, 2018 at cruise giant Carnival's revamped Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Passengers pass through Carnival's revamped cruise terminal in Long Beach, Calif. on Jan. 8, 2018. Carnival president Christine Duffy celebrates with local officials at a Jan. 8, 2018 ceremony marking the makeover of the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Christine Duffy poses with local officials at a Jan. 8, 2018 ceremony marking the makeover of the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. The interior of Carnival's Long Beach Cruise Terminal received a major makeover.

Photo tour: The world's 25 biggest cruise ships 1. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Unveiled in March 2018, the 18-deck-high vessel measures 228,081 tons and can carry up to 6,680 passengers at full capacity. The Ultimate Family Suite on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas features two bedrooms and is chock full of fun zones. Perfect Storm. Among amusements, Symphony features the tallest slide at sea, called Ultimate Abyss. 2. Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. Unveiled in 2016, Harmony is just a tad smaller than Symphony of the Seas at 226,963 tons. Like Symphony of the Seas, Harmony features a giant water slide complex on its top deck along with multiple pool areas. Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas is the third of four vessels in the line's Oasis Class. All four of the ships are more than 30% larger than the next largest cruise vessels. Top-deck amusements on Harmony of the Seas also include two FlowRider surfing pools. 3. Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. Unveiled in 2010, Allure is the second vessel in Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class and measures 225,282 tons. Notably, while Allure of the Seas is slightly smaller than Symphony of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas, it can hold more passengers. It's total capacity is 6,780. Allure of the Seas features one of the largest theaters at sea, capable of holding around 1,400 people. The massive size of Allure of the Seas and its Oasis Class siblings is evident when strolling through their interior public areas. Each of the ships boasts a multi-deck mall-like area with shops, eateries and bars called the Royal Promenade. 4. Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas. Measuring 225,282 tons, Oasis was the world's largest ship when it debuted in 2009 but has been surpassed by its three later sisters. Oasis of the Seas is 1,187 feet long, putting it within two inches of its older sibling Allure of the Seas. Like all of the Oasis Class ships, Oasis of the Seas features an open-air 'central park' with eateries, bars and shops that features more than 10,000 plants including trees. Oasis of the Seas has two large rock climbing rolls that overlook an an outdoor aqua theater. Another line that has been rolling out bigger and boxier ships in recent years is MSC Cruises. Here, MSC Cruises' new MSC Meraviglia, the fourth largest cruise ship in the world. In contrast to the sculptural raked stern found on Crystal Symphony, newer ships such as MSC Cruises' MSC Meraviglia often have sterns that are almost completely squared off. The boxy design allows for more interior public space and cabins. The top deck of MSC Meraviglia as seen from near the front of the vessel on Deck 17. The boxy look of MSC Meraviglia is a result of the enormous amount of public space that it offers, including a massive water park area on its top deck. 6. Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. Unveiled in 2014, Quantum was the first of a new series of vessels at Royal Caribbean called the Quantum Class that measure 168,666 tons. Among the most notable features of the Quantum Class is a mechanical arm with an observation pod that rises above the pool deck, offering passengers a bird's eye view. Quantum of the Seas was the first cruise ship with a 'bionic bar' featuring a robot bartender. It's a feature now on several Royal Caribbean ships. Designed to travel to parts of the world with inclement weather, Quantum of the Seas also is home to an expansive interior pool area. 7. Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. Unveiled in 2015, the second ship in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class series measures 168,666 tons. Like Quantum, Anthem of the Seas is packed full of gee-whiz attractions. Among the notable attractions on Anthem of the Seas and its sister ships is a skydiving simulator. Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas features some of the most elaborate suites at sea, including the two-deck-high, 1,640-square-foot Royal Loft Suite. 8. Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. Christened in 2016, Ovation is the third vessel in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class and, like it's sisters, measure 168,666 tons. Ovation of the Seas initially has been dedicated to the Chinese market and based in Tianjin, China. Ovation of the Seas features more casino areas than its Quantum Class sisters in a nod to the specific interests of Chinese travelers. Ovation of the Seas also offers more shopping than other Quantum Class ships, including a Cartier store. 9. Norwegian Bliss. Unveiled in April 2018, Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever measures 168.028 tons. Twenty decks high and 1,082 feet long, Bliss is the third vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Plus Class. The top of Norwegian Bliss is covered in fun zones including a main pool area with two large pools. Towering over the main pool deck are two giant water slides, including the swirling Aqua Racer (shown here). Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship is the 3,883-passenger Norwegian Joy, which debuted in May 2017. The 167,725-ton vessel is the first at Norwegian custom designed for the Chinese market, and it sails in Asia. Norwegian Joy's deck-top area has a zen garden feel. While it may look boxy from the outside, Norwegian Bliss will boast a wide array of fun zones in its interior and deck-top spaces that include a two-deck-high racing track -- a first for a North American-based vessel. Among the more unusual attractions on Norwegian Joy is the Galaxy Pavilion, which is home to virtual reality experiences, simulator rides and hover craft bumper cars. The 164,600-ton Norwegian Escape is Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever. The Norwegian Escape's top deck is home to the Aqua Park, a family-friendly fun zone billed as one of the largest of its kind at sea. Norwegian Cruise Line's new Norwegian Escape is home to a flurry-filled Snow Room that is designed to invigorate blood flow. The scale of the hull art on today's mega-ships becomes clear when viewing this close-up photo of artist Guy Harvey near his signature on Norwegian Escape. 12. Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas. Built in 2007, Liberty was the second of three vessels in Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class of ships. It measures 155,889 tons. The top decks of Liberty of the Seas are chock full of amusements including this watery play zone for kids. Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class ships including Liberty of the Seas are among more than a dozen Royal Caribbean vessels with a FlowRider surfing pool. Liberty of the Seas also offers miniature golf, a staple of Royal Caribbean ships. 13. Norwegian Epic. Unveiled in 2010, this one-off Norwegian Cruise Line ship measures 155,873 tons. Norwegian Epic had one of the biggest water parks on a cruise ship ever at the time of its debut. Among the notable features on Norwegian Epic is a bowling alley. Bowling is offered on several Norwegian Cruise Line ships. Like several other Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Epic has a private pool are for passengers staying in top suites. 14. Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. Christened in 2006, Freedom of the Seas was the biggest cruise ship in the world at the time. It measures 154,407 tons. A view of the Royal Promenade on Freedom of the Seas, home to many shops and restaurants onboard, as well as the "DreamWorks Move it, Move it Parade." Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas also boasts an ice rink, which offers skate rentals to guests. Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas offers an H2O zone water park. 15. Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas. Dating to 2008, Independence measures 154,407 tons, the same as sister ship Freedom of the Seas. Like other large Royal Caribbean ships, Independence of the Seas offers a wide range of deck-top fun zones including a kiddie splash area. The main restaurant on Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas can hold more than 1,000 passengers at a time. Like other Freedom Class ships, Independence of the Seas features a soaring rock climbing wall on one of its top decks. 16. MSC Seaside. Unveiled in 2017, this Florida-based MSC Cruises measures 153,516 tons. MSC Seaside was specifically designed with a Miami Beach-style to match its permanent home in Miami. While MSC Cruises is based in Europe, the ship is aimed at the American market. MSC Seaside features all the trappings of a major mega-resort including swirling water slides and other fun zones. The soaring atrium at the center of MSC Seaside's interior areas. Also boasting an explosion of color on its hull is Asia-based Dream Cruises' other ship, the Genting Dream. It debuted in late 2016. In addition to a colorful hull, the Genting Dream can do this. An explosion of color seems to have been the design brief for the hull art of Asian line Dream Cruises' latest ship, World Dream. It began sailing out of the Chinese port of Guangzhou in November. A flock of cows appear to be unimpressed of the cruise ship 'World Dream' departing on the Ems river in Papenburg, northern Germany on Sept. 17, 2017. The vessel, built for the Chinese shipping company 'Dream Cruises', measures 335 meters in length and is due to pass the Ems river towards the North Sea backwards over a distance of more than 30 kilometers. The 'World Dream' will operate on the Asian market. 19. Queen Mary 2. Unveiled in 2004, this grand ocean liner was the world's largest passenger ship at the time of its debut, and its arrival marked a comeback for the storied Cunard Line. It measures 149,215 tons. Designed with a sleek profile and wave-piercing bow, Queen Mary 2 is purpose-built to offer trans-Atlantic crossings like the ocean liners of old. No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Following the ship’s refurbishment or “remastering,” the interiors look better than ever. Passengers embark the QM2 via the Grand Lobby, which was given new carpeting and a more open floor plan after the removal of a pair of panoramic elevators. No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. One of the grandest dining rooms at sea, the Britannia Restaurant is for the majority of QM2’s passengers occupying standard category staterooms. It features a massive tapestry depicting the QM2 in New York harbor and a soaring skylight. 20. Norwegian Breakaway. Unveiled in 2013, this 145,655-ton ship was the first of Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Class of vessels. It features hull art designed by artist Peter Max. Norwegian Breakaway was one of the first Norwegian Cruise Line ships with studio cabins for single travelers. The concept debuted in Norwegian Epic. The hub of Norwegian Breakaway's interior spaces is a three-deck-high atrium-like space. Norwegian Breakaway offers a large water park area with multiple water slides. 21. Norwegian Getaway. A sister ship to Norwegian Breakaway, Getaway measures an identical 145,655 tons and carries 3,963 passengers at double occupancy. Christened in 2014, Norwegian Getaway features a massive mural on its hull with swirling motifs designed by Miami artist David "Lebo" Le Batard. Like other recent Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Getaway offers a massive water park area on its top deck along with pools and other fun zones. The interior areas of Norwegian Getaway are filled with eateries, bars and nightspots including a special-effects laden house of magic called the Illusionarium. 22. Majestic Princess. At 144,216 tons, Majestic Princess is the latest and largest vessel in Princess Cruises' new Royal Class of ships. It began sailing in 2017. Initially custom-built for the Chinese market, Majestic Princess offers a large casino and extensive shopping offerings, features that appeal to travelers based in China. Among the allures of Majestic Princess is a large pool that can be covered with a glass roof during inclement weather. Among attractions added to Majestic Princess to appeal to the Chinese market is an area with karaoke rooms. Another line that has gotten more bold with hull art in recent years is UK-based P&O Cruises. Aimed at the British market, the line has literally wrapped itself in the British flag with its recent hull art. Here, P&O Cruises' 2015-built flagship Britannia. Paul Brown, left, captain of the new cruise ship Britannia, shows off the ship to Queen Elizabeth II on March 10 at Ocean Cruise Terminal in Southampton, England. The scale of the British flag painted on the sides of P&O Cruises' Britannia was evident when Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stood near the vessel at its March 10, 2015 christening. atrium 24. Royal Princess. Dating to 2013, Royal Princess was the first of Princess Cruises' Royal Class of ships. It measures 142,714 tons. The Royal Class of ships at Princess Cruises are the line's largest ever and have a capacity for more than 3,500 passengers at double occupancy. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arriving for the christening ceremony of Princess Cruises' Royal Princess on June 13, 2013. Like Skywalkers aboard Grand Princess, the big-ticket item aboard Royal Princess and Regal Princess was the Skywalk. Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean. The original cast of The Love Boat (right to left: Jill Whelan, Gavin MacLeod, Lauren Tewes, Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange and Fred Grandy) will serve as godparents to the Regal Princess. Both Regal Princess and Royal Princess are classy, welcoming ships with plenty of public rooms. As with the Piazza on the Royal Princess, the Piazza on the Regal Princess is 50% larger than similar spaces on previous Princess ships and features natural lighting from curving walls of glass facing the sea. Coming soon: The list of 25 biggest cruise ships will be changing in June 2018 when a new MSC Cruises ship, MSC Seaside, is christened. Now under construction in Italy, it will measure about 154,000 tons, putting it at No. 17 in the rankings. Coming soon: The list of the 25 largest cruise ships will change yet again in November 2018 with the debut of German line Aida Cruises' Aidanova. Measuring more than 180,000 tons, the vessel will be the largest ever for Aida and one of the five biggest cruise ships ever built by any line. It is shown here under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com