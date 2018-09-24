Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Vista
01 / 107
The 133,500-ton Carnival Vista carries a maximum of 4,980 passengers.
02 / 107
The Beach Pool is one of three pools and also serves as Carnival Vista’s Seaside Theater.
03 / 107
The area surrounding the Beach Pool is three decks high to allow plenty of space for passengers, both shady and sunny.
04 / 107
The Beach Pool is also a popular area because Guy’s Burger Joint is close by.
05 / 107
Guy's Burger Joint features a variety of freshly grilled burgers made a number of ways.
06 / 107
Open most of the day, Guy's Burger Joint is a Carnival passenger favorite.
07 / 107
Carnival Vista’s WaterWorks area features two water slides.
08 / 107
Both slides wind downward to the deck, sending riders in a circular motion.
09 / 107
The Power Drencher is a giant bucket of water that fills rather quickly.
10 / 107
Once full, the Power Drencher dumps on anyone below.
11 / 107
A number of colorful water features.
12 / 107
WaterWorks is a trademarked feature found on a number of Carnival ships.
13 / 107
Fun for all ages at WaterWorks.
14 / 107
SkyRide and SkyCourse are two more top-deck features.
15 / 107
SkyCourse is a ropes course with a variety of features.
16 / 107
SkyCourse takes a bit of agility to complete.
17 / 107
SkyCourse takes passengers high above deck - with a safety harness, of course.
18 / 107
SkyRide is a one-of-a-kind feature that takes riders on a trip high above the deck.
19 / 107
SkyRide may be closed during periods of high wind.
20 / 107
SportSquare has a variety of active lifestyle activities.
21 / 107
SportSquare has a full-size basketball court.
22 / 107
SportSquare is within view of the ropes course too.
23 / 107
The full-size basketball court at SportSquare.
24 / 107
There are abundant open deck spaces on the Carnival Vista.
25 / 107
Arranged in multiple areas, there is always a deck chair available.
26 / 107
The aft pool is a popular place at sailaway and features twin whirlpool tubs.
27 / 107
The Red Frog Pub & Brewery has an inviting inside entrance.
28 / 107
RedFrog Pub & Brewery is the result of a unique collaboration between Carnival and Miami-based Concrete Beach Brewery.
29 / 107
The Red Frog Pub & Brewery is the first brewery at sea in North America.
30 / 107
An onboard brewmaster oversees the process of making Carnival’s three diffferent brews.
31 / 107
Brewed here: ThirstyFrog Port Hoppin’ IPA, ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat and FriskyFrog Java Stout.
32 / 107
ThirstyFrog Port Hoppin’ IPA offers aromatic, floral and hoppy notes with passion fruit and citrus overtone.
33 / 107
In the Atrium of the Carnival Vista, a LED light funnel changes throughout the day.
34 / 107
The lobby area and LED light funnel, seen from two decks above.
35 / 107
The LED light funnel changes with the music being played at the time.
36 / 107
Not far away, another LED light funnel emanates from the casino bar below. This one is enclosed in glass to prevent cigarette smoke from filling the area.
37 / 107
The casino features all the popular games, including Wheel of Fortune.
38 / 107
One of a number of banks of slot machines in the Carnival Vista casino.
39 / 107
The popular Cherry on Top candy store also has hand-crafted ice cream on the Carnival Vista.
40 / 107
Cherry on Top is one of a number of retail venues that surround the casino’s LED funnel.
41 / 107
Carnival Vista’s Cherry on Top is the largest in the Carnival fleet.
42 / 107
Also in this area is Fahrenheit 555, the ship’s steakhouse.
43 / 107
Across the hall from the steakhouse is the Alchemy Bar.
44 / 107
Not far away is also the quiet Library Bar.
45 / 107
Bonsai Sushi is one of a number of specialty restaurants.
46 / 107
All around the Carnival Vista, easy-to-read signage points passengers in the right direction.
47 / 107
Cloud 9 Spa suites share a layout similar to other suites on the ship, with a light and airy decor.
48 / 107
Cloud 9 Spa suites feature double-sink bathrooms.
49 / 107
The Family Harbor area is for families only.
50 / 107
The Family Harbor lounge is a close-by place for families to gather.
51 / 107
The Family Harbor lounge also serves breakfast.
52 / 107
Family Harbor-area inside staterooms are roomy.
53 / 107
Family Harbor oceanview staterooms feature big windows.
54 / 107
Family Harbor Cove balconies are large.
55 / 107
Family Harbor quad inside cabins feature bunk beds.
56 / 107
Family Harbor suites invite the entire family to share a cabin in comfort.
57 / 107
Family Harbor suites are roomy.
58 / 107
Family Harbor accommodations feature split bathrooms, one with a bath and the other with a shower.
59 / 107
Family Harbor suites have a shower in one bathroom and a tub in another.
60 / 107
A convenient mailbox is outside each cabin on the ship.
61 / 107
A standard balcony cabin has a sofa.
62 / 107
A standard balcony cabin offers a desk, television and refrigerator too.
63 / 107
Another view of the standard balcony cabin.
64 / 107
Balcony cabins also have a large mirror above the desk.
65 / 107
Cabins feature USB ports on the desk.
66 / 107
Ocean suites feature a large TV and comfortable sofa.
67 / 107
Ocean suite bathrooms feature a double sink and plenty of storage.
68 / 107
Ocean suite bathrooms feature a full-size tub and shower.
69 / 107
Fast Internet brings a number of advantages on Carnival Vista.
70 / 107
The FunHub offers a variety of online entertainment options.
71 / 107
The digital photo gallery enables passengers to see all their photos in one place.
72 / 107
The FunHub app is a must to download before boarding.
73 / 107
Like the Spa area of the ship, the Havana cabins also have a character of their own.
74 / 107
Havana suites feature light and airy Caribbean-themed decor.
75 / 107
Havana suites open up onto an ocean-facing lanai.
76 / 107
Havana suites may just keep passengers from leaving their cabin - they are that nice.
77 / 107
Havana suite balconies.
78 / 107
The Havana suite is a decidedly different stateroom on Carnival Vista.
79 / 107
The Havana suite shower is roomy.
80 / 107
Havana suites feature double-sink bathrooms.
81 / 107
Not far from Havana staterooms is the Havana Bar.
82 / 107
The Havana Bar features a number of little seating nooks.
83 / 107
Comfortable chairs in the Havana Bar.
84 / 107
The Havana Bar has a variety of seating options.
85 / 107
The Havana Bar invites guests to linger.
86 / 107
The Havana Bar is one of the most thoughtfully decorated spaces on the Carnival Vista.
87 / 107
The Havana Bar also has an area that actually looks like a bar.
88 / 107
The Havana Bar is host to Cuban music from time to time.
89 / 107
The Havana Bar specializes in custom Caribbean-themed rum drinks.
90 / 107
The Havana Bar has some of the best music on the ship.
91 / 107
Close to the Havana Bar is the Seafood Shack.
92 / 107
The Seafood Shack features a number of fresh fish dishes.
93 / 107
The Seafood Shack is also a walk-up dining venue accessible from the aft pool.
94 / 107
Abundant shopping options are available in a number of stores on the Carnival Vista.
95 / 107
The Carnival Vista also features a Carnival logo wear shop.
96 / 107
Camp Ocean is one of a variety of youth program opportunities available on the Carnival Vista.
97 / 107
The Clubhouse is another youth activity area.
98 / 107
The Lido Marketplace is the ship's buffet area.
99 / 107
The Lido Marketplace, like many other venues on board, has Caribbean-themed decor.
100 / 107
Also featured in the Lido Marketplace - as well as the Red Frog Pub - are self-serve beer stations.
101 / 107
Something fresh is always being carved in the Lido Marketplace on the Carnival Vista.
102 / 107
The Serenity adults-only area of the Carnival Vista is the highest public space on the ship.
103 / 107
Ji Ji Asian Kitchen is one of the best dining venues onboard.
104 / 107
Ji Ji is also a culinary lesson in Asian cuisine.
105 / 107
Potstickers are a passenger favorite at Ji Ji Asian Kitchen.
106 / 107
Also featured on the Carnival Vista is the first-ever IMAX Theatre at sea.
107 / 107
Carnival Vista’s IMAX Theatre brings a unique land experience to sea.
XXX VISTA.JPG
Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship is Carnival Vista, which debuted in 2016.
Carnival Cruise Line

Texas is now home to one of cruise giant Carnival's newest and biggest ships.

The two-year-old Carnival Vista on Sunday arrived at the Port of Galveston to operate year-round sailings to the Caribbean. 

The 3,954-passenger vessel was previously based in Miami, where it is being replaced by Carnival's newest ship, Carnival Horizon. 

Billed as the biggest cruise vessel ever to be based year-round in Galveston, Vista will operate seven-day western Caribbean itineraries from the city every Sunday. Two different itineraries are planned — one to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman; and Cozumel, Mexico, and the other to Roatan, Honduras; Belize; and Cozumel.

Vista is joining the 2,974-passenger Carnival Freedom and 2,974-passenger Carnival Valor in sailing year-round out of Galveston. It's replacing the 3,690-passenger Carnival Breeze, which is moving to Port Canaveral, Fla.

RELATED:  Giant new Carnival ship begins sailing from Miami 

Unveiled in 2016, Vista was Carnival's first new ship since 2012. At 133,500 tons, it's tied with the new Carnival Horizon as the biggest vessel in the Carnival fleet. It's about 4% larger than the six-year-old Breeze, on which its design is based and with which it shares many features.

Notable features on Vista that aren't on Breeze include an 800-foot-long pedal ride around the top deck and an IMAX Theater. Both were firsts for the cruise industry when they debuted on Vista. 

Other notable amenities on Vista include a 455-foot-long water tube attraction that is part of one of the largest water parks in the Carnival fleet. Passengers are able to ride it on inflatable rafts. 

Vista also has a pub with a working brewery on site, another feature that was a first of its kind in North America when it debuted on Vista. 

RELATED:  Fabulous photos of the world's largest cruise ships 

Photo tour: The world's 25 biggest cruise ships
01 / 98
1. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Unveiled in March 2018, the 18-deck-high vessel measures 228,081 tons and can carry up to 6,680 passengers at full capacity.
02 / 98
The Ultimate Family Suite on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas features two bedrooms and is chock full of fun zones.
03 / 98
Perfect Storm.
04 / 98
Among amusements, Symphony features the tallest slide at sea, called Ultimate Abyss.
05 / 98
2. Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. Unveiled in 2016, Harmony is just a tad smaller than Symphony of the Seas at 226,963 tons.
06 / 98
Like Symphony of the Seas, Harmony features a giant water slide complex on its top deck along with multiple pool areas.
07 / 98
Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas is the third of four vessels in the line's Oasis Class. All four of the ships are more than 30% larger than the next largest cruise vessels.
08 / 98
Top-deck amusements on Harmony of the Seas also include two FlowRider surfing pools.
09 / 98
3. Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. Unveiled in 2010, Allure is the second vessel in Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class and measures 225,282 tons.
10 / 98
Notably, while Allure of the Seas is slightly smaller than Symphony of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas, it can hold more passengers. It's total capacity is 6,780.
11 / 98
Allure of the Seas features one of the largest theaters at sea, capable of holding around 1,400 people.
12 / 98
The massive size of Allure of the Seas and its Oasis Class siblings is evident when strolling through their interior public areas. Each of the ships boasts a multi-deck mall-like area with shops, eateries and bars called the Royal Promenade.
13 / 98
4. Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas. Measuring 225,282 tons, Oasis was the world's largest ship when it debuted in 2009 but has been surpassed by its three later sisters.
14 / 98
Oasis of the Seas is 1,187 feet long, putting it within two inches of its older sibling Allure of the Seas.
15 / 98
Like all of the Oasis Class ships, Oasis of the Seas features an open-air 'central park' with eateries, bars and shops that features more than 10,000 plants including trees.
16 / 98
Oasis of the Seas has two large rock climbing rolls that overlook an an outdoor aqua theater.
17 / 98
Another line that has been rolling out bigger and boxier ships in recent years is MSC Cruises. Here, MSC Cruises' new MSC Meraviglia, the fourth largest cruise ship in the world.
18 / 98
In contrast to the sculptural raked stern found on Crystal Symphony, newer ships such as MSC Cruises' MSC Meraviglia often have sterns that are almost completely squared off. The boxy design allows for more interior public space and cabins.
19 / 98
The top deck of MSC Meraviglia as seen from near the front of the vessel on Deck 17.
20 / 98
The boxy look of MSC Meraviglia is a result of the enormous amount of public space that it offers, including a massive water park area on its top deck.
21 / 98
6. Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. Unveiled in 2014, Quantum was the first of a new series of vessels at Royal Caribbean called the Quantum Class that measure 168,666 tons.
22 / 98
Among the most notable features of the Quantum Class is a mechanical arm with an observation pod that rises above the pool deck, offering passengers a bird's eye view.
23 / 98
Quantum of the Seas was the first cruise ship with a 'bionic bar' featuring a robot bartender. It's a feature now on several Royal Caribbean ships.
24 / 98
Designed to travel to parts of the world with inclement weather, Quantum of the Seas also is home to an expansive interior pool area.
25 / 98
7. Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. Unveiled in 2015, the second ship in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class series measures 168,666 tons.
26 / 98
Like Quantum, Anthem of the Seas is packed full of gee-whiz attractions.
27 / 98
Among the notable attractions on Anthem of the Seas and its sister ships is a skydiving simulator.
28 / 98
Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas features some of the most elaborate suites at sea, including the two-deck-high, 1,640-square-foot Royal Loft Suite.
29 / 98
8. Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. Christened in 2016, Ovation is the third vessel in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class and, like it's sisters, measure 168,666 tons.
30 / 98
Ovation of the Seas initially has been dedicated to the Chinese market and based in Tianjin, China.
31 / 98
Ovation of the Seas features more casino areas than its Quantum Class sisters in a nod to the specific interests of Chinese travelers.
32 / 98
Ovation of the Seas also offers more shopping than other Quantum Class ships, including a Cartier store.
33 / 98
9. Norwegian Bliss. Unveiled in April 2018, Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever measures 168.028 tons.
34 / 98
Twenty decks high and 1,082 feet long, Bliss is the third vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Plus Class.
35 / 98
The top of Norwegian Bliss is covered in fun zones including a main pool area with two large pools.
36 / 98
Towering over the main pool deck are two giant water slides, including the swirling Aqua Racer (shown here).
37 / 98
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship is the 3,883-passenger Norwegian Joy, which debuted in May 2017. The 167,725-ton vessel is the first at Norwegian custom designed for the Chinese market, and it sails in Asia.
38 / 98
Norwegian Joy's deck-top area has a zen garden feel.
39 / 98
While it may look boxy from the outside, Norwegian Bliss will boast a wide array of fun zones in its interior and deck-top spaces that include a two-deck-high racing track -- a first for a North American-based vessel.
40 / 98
Among the more unusual attractions on Norwegian Joy is the Galaxy Pavilion, which is home to virtual reality experiences, simulator rides and hover craft bumper cars.
41 / 98
The 164,600-ton Norwegian Escape is Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever.
42 / 98
The Norwegian Escape's top deck is home to the Aqua Park, a family-friendly fun zone billed as one of the largest of its kind at sea.
43 / 98
Norwegian Cruise Line's new Norwegian Escape is home to a flurry-filled Snow Room that is designed to invigorate blood flow.
44 / 98
The scale of the hull art on today's mega-ships becomes clear when viewing this close-up photo of artist Guy Harvey near his signature on Norwegian Escape.
45 / 98
12. Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas. Built in 2007, Liberty was the second of three vessels in Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class of ships. It measures 155,889 tons.
46 / 98
The top decks of Liberty of the Seas are chock full of amusements including this watery play zone for kids.
47 / 98
Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class ships including Liberty of the Seas are among more than a dozen Royal Caribbean vessels with a FlowRider surfing pool.
48 / 98
Liberty of the Seas also offers miniature golf, a staple of Royal Caribbean ships.
49 / 98
13. Norwegian Epic. Unveiled in 2010, this one-off Norwegian Cruise Line ship measures 155,873 tons.
50 / 98
Norwegian Epic had one of the biggest water parks on a cruise ship ever at the time of its debut.
51 / 98
Among the notable features on Norwegian Epic is a bowling alley. Bowling is offered on several Norwegian Cruise Line ships.
52 / 98
Like several other Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Epic has a private pool are for passengers staying in top suites.
53 / 98
14. Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. Christened in 2006, Freedom of the Seas was the biggest cruise ship in the world at the time. It measures 154,407 tons.
54 / 98
A view of the Royal Promenade on Freedom of the Seas, home to many shops and restaurants onboard, as well as the "DreamWorks Move it, Move it Parade."
55 / 98
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas also boasts an ice rink, which offers skate rentals to guests.
56 / 98
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas offers an H2O zone water park.
57 / 98
15. Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas. Dating to 2008, Independence measures 154,407 tons, the same as sister ship Freedom of the Seas.
58 / 98
Like other large Royal Caribbean ships, Independence of the Seas offers a wide range of deck-top fun zones including a kiddie splash area.
59 / 98
The main restaurant on Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas can hold more than 1,000 passengers at a time.
60 / 98
Like other Freedom Class ships, Independence of the Seas features a soaring rock climbing wall on one of its top decks.
61 / 98
16. MSC Seaside. Unveiled in 2017, this Florida-based MSC Cruises measures 153,516 tons.
62 / 98
MSC Seaside was specifically designed with a Miami Beach-style to match its permanent home in Miami. While MSC Cruises is based in Europe, the ship is aimed at the American market.
63 / 98
MSC Seaside features all the trappings of a major mega-resort including swirling water slides and other fun zones.
64 / 98
The soaring atrium at the center of MSC Seaside's interior areas.
65 / 98
Also boasting an explosion of color on its hull is Asia-based Dream Cruises' other ship, the Genting Dream. It debuted in late 2016.
66 / 98
In addition to a colorful hull, the Genting Dream can do this.
67 / 98
An explosion of color seems to have been the design brief for the hull art of Asian line Dream Cruises' latest ship, World Dream. It began sailing out of the Chinese port of Guangzhou in November.
68 / 98
A flock of cows appear to be unimpressed of the cruise ship 'World Dream' departing on the Ems river in Papenburg, northern Germany on Sept. 17, 2017. The vessel, built for the Chinese shipping company 'Dream Cruises', measures 335 meters in length and is due to pass the Ems river towards the North Sea backwards over a distance of more than 30 kilometers. The 'World Dream' will operate on the Asian market.
69 / 98
19. Queen Mary 2. Unveiled in 2004, this grand ocean liner was the world's largest passenger ship at the time of its debut, and its arrival marked a comeback for the storied Cunard Line. It measures 149,215 tons.
70 / 98
Designed with a sleek profile and wave-piercing bow, Queen Mary 2 is purpose-built to offer trans-Atlantic crossings like the ocean liners of old.
71 / 98
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Following the ship’s refurbishment or “remastering,” the interiors look better than ever. Passengers embark the QM2 via the Grand Lobby, which was given new carpeting and a more open floor plan after the removal of a pair of panoramic elevators.
72 / 98
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. One of the grandest dining rooms at sea, the Britannia Restaurant is for the majority of QM2’s passengers occupying standard category staterooms. It features a massive tapestry depicting the QM2 in New York harbor and a soaring skylight.
73 / 98
20. Norwegian Breakaway. Unveiled in 2013, this 145,655-ton ship was the first of Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Class of vessels. It features hull art designed by artist Peter Max.
74 / 98
Norwegian Breakaway was one of the first Norwegian Cruise Line ships with studio cabins for single travelers. The concept debuted in Norwegian Epic.
75 / 98
The hub of Norwegian Breakaway's interior spaces is a three-deck-high atrium-like space.
76 / 98
Norwegian Breakaway offers a large water park area with multiple water slides.
77 / 98
21. Norwegian Getaway. A sister ship to Norwegian Breakaway, Getaway measures an identical 145,655 tons and carries 3,963 passengers at double occupancy.
78 / 98
Christened in 2014, Norwegian Getaway features a massive mural on its hull with swirling motifs designed by Miami artist David "Lebo" Le Batard.
79 / 98
Like other recent Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Getaway offers a massive water park area on its top deck along with pools and other fun zones.
80 / 98
The interior areas of Norwegian Getaway are filled with eateries, bars and nightspots including a special-effects laden house of magic called the Illusionarium.
81 / 98
22. Majestic Princess. At 144,216 tons, Majestic Princess is the latest and largest vessel in Princess Cruises' new Royal Class of ships. It began sailing in 2017.
82 / 98
Initially custom-built for the Chinese market, Majestic Princess offers a large casino and extensive shopping offerings, features that appeal to travelers based in China.
83 / 98
Among the allures of Majestic Princess is a large pool that can be covered with a glass roof during inclement weather.
84 / 98
Among attractions added to Majestic Princess to appeal to the Chinese market is an area with karaoke rooms.
85 / 98
Another line that has gotten more bold with hull art in recent years is UK-based P&O Cruises. Aimed at the British market, the line has literally wrapped itself in the British flag with its recent hull art. Here, P&O Cruises' 2015-built flagship Britannia.
86 / 98
Paul Brown, left, captain of the new cruise ship Britannia, shows off the ship to Queen Elizabeth II on March 10 at Ocean Cruise Terminal in Southampton, England.
87 / 98
The scale of the British flag painted on the sides of P&O Cruises' Britannia was evident when Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stood near the vessel at its March 10, 2015 christening.
88 / 98
atrium
89 / 98
24. Royal Princess. Dating to 2013, Royal Princess was the first of Princess Cruises' Royal Class of ships. It measures 142,714 tons.
90 / 98
The Royal Class of ships at Princess Cruises are the line's largest ever and have a capacity for more than 3,500 passengers at double occupancy.
91 / 98
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arriving for the christening ceremony of Princess Cruises' Royal Princess on June 13, 2013.
92 / 98
Like Skywalkers aboard Grand Princess, the big-ticket item aboard Royal Princess and Regal Princess was the Skywalk.
93 / 98
Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean.
94 / 98
The original cast of The Love Boat (right to left: Jill Whelan, Gavin MacLeod, Lauren Tewes, Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange and Fred Grandy) will serve as godparents to the Regal Princess.
95 / 98
Both Regal Princess and Royal Princess are classy, welcoming ships with plenty of public rooms.
96 / 98
As with the Piazza on the Royal Princess, the Piazza on the Regal Princess is 50% larger than similar spaces on previous Princess ships and features natural lighting from curving walls of glass facing the sea.
97 / 98
Coming soon: The list of 25 biggest cruise ships will be changing in June 2018 when a new MSC Cruises ship, MSC Seaside, is christened. Now under construction in Italy, it will measure about 154,000 tons, putting it at No. 17 in the rankings.
98 / 98
Coming soon: The list of the 25 largest cruise ships will change yet again in November 2018 with the debut of German line Aida Cruises' Aidanova. Measuring more than 180,000 tons, the vessel will be the largest ever for Aida and one of the five biggest cruise ships ever built by any line. It is shown here under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
The ugliest cruise ships at sea? You be the judge
01 / 44
There was a time when even the biggest passenger vessels were sleek and streamlined to cut through the waves. They often had gracious curves and elegant superstructures. But those days are long gone. As cruise ships have gotten bigger over the years, they've also gotten boxier and less appealing to the eye. Some might even call them ugly -- at least as they appear from the outside. Here, Royal Caribbean's one-year-old Harmony of the Seas -- the world's biggest cruise ship.
02 / 44
Capable of carrying up to 6,687 passengers, Harmony of the Seas is not only the biggest cruise ship at sea but the fattest. It has a width of nearly 216 feet. Soaring 18 decks high and built with little sloping to its stern and sides, it's one of the boxiest ships afloat. Harmony's sister vessels Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas are similarly boxy.
03 / 44
It's no accident that cruise ships are getting bigger and boxier. The trend is being driven by the cruise industry's focus on adding ever more on-board activities to vessels -- everything from multiple pool zones (Harmony of the Seas has four) to giant water slides. Bigger ships also are more efficient to run.
04 / 44
Harmony of the Seas isn't the only recently unveiled Royal Caribbean ship with a notably boxy appearance. The two-year-old Anthem of the Seas features a stern that rises almost vertically. Anthem's sister vessels, Quantum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas, have a similar look.
05 / 44
Royal Caribbean's latest ships are far taller, wider and boxier than such early Royal Caribbean vessels as Majesty of the Seas, which has been sailing since 1992. It's currently the oldest ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet.
06 / 44
Even Royal Caribbean's Vision Class of ships, rolled out between 1996 and 1998, have a much slimmer and more elegant profile than the line's newer vessels. On the flip-side, they hold far fewer passengers and offer fewer public venues.
07 / 44
Royal Caribbean isn't alone in churning out ever bigger and boxier ships. Even more boxy in some cases are the recent ships of Norwegian Cruise Line. The seven-year-old Norwegian Epic, shown here, is famous for a blocky, two-deck-high suite complex at its top that seems like an afterthought and gives the vessel a top-heavy look.
08 / 44
Even bigger than Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Cruise Line's two-year-old Norwegian Escape also has a blocky suite area at its top as well as rows of balcony cabins along its side that gives the ship a condominium-at-sea look.
09 / 44
A view of Norwegian Escape as seen from its front. The 4,248-passenger vessel is chock full of amusements ranging from a massive water park to the largest ropes course at sea.
10 / 44
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, the China-based Norwegian Joy, has a similar profile to Norwegian Escape. The vessels are sisters from the same series.
11 / 44
The boxy look of today's mega-ships is in stark contrast to the graceful profiles of the grand passenger vessels of the 20th century. Here, Cunard's original, super-sleek Queen Mary, an icon of the 1930s that survives as a hotel and museum in Long Beach, Calif.
12 / 44
Like other grand passenger ships of its time, Queen Mary cut an elegant profile with a long and narrow hull that boasted a piercing bow. At 118 feet, its beam was nearly half that of world's biggest cruise ship Harmony of the Seas, giving it a slender look.
13 / 44
A few cruise lines in recent years have bucked the trend to boxier vessels with new ships that evoke the elegant profiles of the past. Cunard's 14-year-old flagship Queen Mary 2, for instance, shares the long, piercing bow of the original Queen Mary and a gracefully raked stern.
14 / 44
While still among the 20 biggest passenger vessels in the world, Queen Mary 2 retains a sleek and streamlined profile that would have been more common half a century ago.
15 / 44
To the frustration of some Cunard fans, the line's next new vessel, the 2007-built Queen Victoria, did not have the same graceful exterior lines as Queen Mary 2. The ship was built on the same boxy Vista Class frame used for several ships at sister lines Holland America and Carnival.
16 / 44
Another line that has taken great pains to design its ships with an elegant exterior profile is Disney Cruise Line. Disney's 1,750-passenger Disney Magic, shown here, was given an extended bow, twin funnels (one is faux, just for looks) and a raked stern to evoke ocean liners of old. Some cabins near the front of the vessel that could have had balconies were given port holes to preserve the vessel's look.
17 / 44
A later Disney ship, the 2,500-passenger Dream, also boasts a relatively sleek and streamlined profile that was consciously designed to retain the elegant of earlier passenger vessels.
18 / 44
Another line that has been rolling out bigger and boxier ships in recent years is MSC Cruises. Here, MSC Cruises' new MSC Meraviglia, the fourth largest cruise ship in the world.
19 / 44
The boxy look of MSC Meraviglia is a result of the enormous amount of public space that it offers, including a massive water park area on its top deck.
20 / 44
As is the case with other mega-ships, MSC Meraviglia's boxy exterior is the secret sauce that allows for more space for interior and deck-top public areas, including this massive pool area.
21 / 44
Another new crop of mega-cruise ships scheduled to debut over the coming year will continue the trend toward boxier ships. Here, an artist's drawing of Norwegian Cruise Line's next ship, Norwegian Bliss. It's scheduled to debut in April 2018.
22 / 44
While it may look boxy from the outside, Norwegian Bliss will boast a wide array of fun zones in its interior and deck-top spaces that include a two-deck-high racing track -- a first for a North American-based vessel.
23 / 44
Boxy in a similar way to Norwegian Bliss will be a new Norwegian Cruise Line ship to be called Norwegian Encore. It's due in 2019.
24 / 44
The boxy look of Norwegian Cruise Line's recent ships is in sharp contrast to the slender profile of one its early icons, the SS Norway. Originally built in the 1950s as the SS France, the ship sailed for Norwegian from 1980 to 2008.
25 / 44
Another early Norwegian Cruise Line ship with a far sleeker profile than the line's modern vessels was the Skyward. It sailed for the line from 1969 to 1991.
26 / 44
A new Celebrity Cruises ship scheduled to debut in December will have an even more bizarre exterior profile due to the presence of a movable bar, lounge and entertainment space that will be cantilevered over its side. Dubbed Celebrity Edge, the vessel will be the first in a series at Celebrity.
27 / 44
As cruise ships get bigger and boxier, some lines are embracing the new look as a feature. In marketing its new Seaside Class of ships, shown here in an artist's drawing, MSC Cruises touted a "Miami Beach condominium" style to their design.
28 / 44
MSC Cruises' new Seaside Class features rows of balcony cabins that evoke the condominiums that line the waterfront of Miami Beach.
29 / 44
The profile of cruise ships is about to undergo another evolution as cruise lines experiment with new bow designs that are expected to improve stability and hydrodynamics. Here, an artist's drawing of a new class of ship that MSC Cruises plans to launch starting 2022. It'll be able to hold up to 6,850 passengers.
30 / 44
Start-up line Virgin Voyages, scheduled to debut in 2020, also is building its ships with a new bow design that will give it an unusual profile.
31 / 44
Some smaller ships that have been developed by niche lines in recent years have bucked the boxy trend and retained an elegant profile. Here, a small expedition-style ship called National Geographic Orion that originally was built in 2003 and now is operated by adventure-focused Lindblad Expeditions.
32 / 44
A feature of older ships that has been disappearing in recent years is a raked, or sloped, stern as seen here on luxury line Crystal Cruises' Crystal Symphony. Visually pleasing when seen from a distance, the raked stern allows for a cascade of sun decks down the back of a vessel -- a feature not found on many newer ships.
33 / 44
Sailing since 1995, Crystal Symphony is considered one of the loveliest of today's luxury ships with a sharply raked bow, sleek lines and relatively low, well-proportioned superstructure.
34 / 44
In contrast to the sculptural raked stern found on Crystal Symphony, newer ships such as MSC Cruises' MSC Meraviglia often have sterns that are almost completely squared off. The boxy design allows for more interior public space and cabins.
35 / 44
Seen from the side, many of today's mega-ships, such as as Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas, have the air of a land-based condominiums.
36 / 44
In general, older cruise ships have a sleeker profile with fewer decks rising up from the hull. Here, Windstar Cruises' 1989-built Star Breeze. Designed by Oslo-based architects Yran and Storbratten, it offers a graceful, nuanced look marked by a unique funnel casing at its back.
37 / 44
Carrying 212 passeners, Windstar's Star Breeze originally was built for luxury line Seabourn. Seabourn sold the vessel and two sisters to Windstar as it transitioned to larger ships.
38 / 44
Seabourn Cruise Line's newest ship, Seabourn Encore, is more than twice as big as the older vessels the line sold to Windstar and carries nearly three times as many passengers. While sharing some exterior design features, it is much more boxy than its predecessors.
39 / 44
The enormous width of recent vessels such as Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas is evident when looking at them from the front.
40 / 44
Iconic passenger ships of half a century ago, such as the SS United States, offered a much narrower profile that recent vessels such as Harmony of the Seas. Long retired, the SS United States currently is docked in Philadelphia.
41 / 44
Another trend that is changing the way cruise ships appear from the outside is the development of elaborate "hull art" for vessels. Here, Norwegian Cruise Linne's Norwegian Breakaway, which is emblazoned with art showing a New York City skyline and the Statue of Liberty designed by artist Peter Max.
42 / 44
The extra space created by making ships boxier has resulted in a new crop of unusual features on ships, including interior play zones with bumper cars. Bumper cars first debuted on a ship in 2014 with the arrival of Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas.
43 / 44
The great changes that have occurred in ship design over the decades is clearly evident when looking back at photos of the original Pacific Princess, the ship used in the filming of the famed 'Love Boat' television series in the 1970s.
44 / 44
Contrast the sleekness of the original Pacific Princess of 'Love Boat' fame to the chubbiness of one of Princess Cruises' newest vessels, Royal Princess. Here, the vessel's stubby bow is shown in the background with 'Love Boat' captain Gavin MacLeod and a phalanx of 'royal princesses' in the foreground.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com