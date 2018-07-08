Was Carrie Underwood just being candid and honest about what is realistic? Or was she seriously misguided?

Either way, fans of the country superstar had some STRONG OPINIONS about an interview she gave with Redbook in which she talked about "missing" her chance to have a bunch of kids because she's 35 years old.

"I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family. We always talk about adoption and doing it when our child or children are a little older."

Those two sentences unleashed a commotion of emotions. Some fans were supportive and lauded her openness. Others encouraged her to keep trying. The "Cry Pretty" singer is married to Mike Fisher, 38, and they share one child together, Isaiah, 3.

But — wow — others took her comments personally, seeming to say keep your opinions about your ovaries to yourself.

#accessHollywood Exactly how did Carrie Underwood miss her chance to have more kids? She’s 35 and has more $$ than she’ll ever need! — paul cammarota (@pfcproduces) August 2, 2018

35 too old for kids? How about taking all that money you have and try #IVF some of us actually have fertility problems, what an insult @carrieunderwood https://t.co/Rg7GyXcZ66 — Mari (@_Mini_Murph) August 7, 2018

More women 35 and older are having children

More women ages 35 and older are giving birth, according to Centers for Disease Control health statistics.

But it's also well known that fertility problems increase with women 35 and older, who the medical industry refers to as those of "advanced maternal age," formerly known as — shudder — "geriatric pregnancy."

About one-third of couples in which the woman is older than 35 experience fertility problems, according to the Office of Women's Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Several fans came to Underwood's defense following the backlash, effectively saying lay off.

@carrieunderwood people need to relax. I struggled with fertility issues and felt the same way. Maybe its not so easy for them and there focusing on the joys they do have. Why always bash and attack someone just bc you dont like what they say. #getoverit #layoff — Kristi Becker (@KristisBlog) August 7, 2018

She never said she definitively couldn't. She said: I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family.



Since fertility DOES decrease as women age, this is just TRUE. She MAY have missed that chance. @carrieunderwood you do what's best for your family. Best wishes. — Jessica | Lucie (@LucieLexington) August 7, 2018

