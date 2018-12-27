TripAdvisor's best burgers in every state TripAdvisor has named the top-rated burger restaurants in every state, based on their site reviews. The list accounts for ratio and quality of the burger reviews compared to overall ratings, as well as quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending May 2018). Featured restaurants have a minimum of 4 out of 5 bubbles, 100 reviews and 10 locations or less as of June 2018. Alabama, Birmingham - Jack Browns Burger & Beer Joint (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g30375-d6772768-Reviews-Jack_Browns_Burger_Beer_Joint-Birmingham_Alabama.html) Alaska, Kenai - Burger Bus (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31029-d3173325-Reviews-Burger_Bus-Kenai_Alaska.html) Arizona, Cornville - G's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31202-d8397776-Reviews-G_s_Burgers-Cornville_Arizona.html) Arkansas, Hope - Tailgaters Burger Co. (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31675-d3547456-Reviews-Tailgaters_Burger_Co-Hope_Arkansas.html) California, San Francisco - Pearl's Deluxe Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60713-d1013186-Reviews-Pearl_s_Deluxe_Burgers-San_Francisco_California.html) Colorado, Steamboat Springs - Back Door Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33657-d6705948-Reviews-Back_Door_Grill-Steamboat_Springs_Colorado.html) Connecticut, Newington - GoldBurgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33855-d1999865-Reviews-GoldBurgers-Newington_Connecticut.html) Delaware, Rehoboth - Summer House (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34048-d396022-Reviews-Summer_House-Rehoboth_Beach_Delaware.html) Florida, Naples - Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34467-d467131-Reviews-Brooks_Gourmet_Burgers_Dogs-Naples_Florida.html) Georgia, Clarkesville - Midtown Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34840-d2462623-Reviews-Midtown_Grill-Clarkesville_Georgia.html) Hawaii, Maui - Stewz Maui Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60632-d3853335-Reviews-Stewz_Maui_Burgers-Kihei_Maui_Hawaii.html) Idaho, Victor - The Brakeman American Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g35627-d1844248-Reviews-The_Brakeman_American_Grill-Victor_Idaho.html) Illinois, Champaign - Farren's Pub & Eatery (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g35790-d544869-Reviews-Farren_s_Pub_Eatery-Champaign_Champaign_Urbana_Illinois.html) Indiana, Valparaiso - Burger Haus (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g37594-d3677131-Reviews-Burger_Haus-Valparaiso_Indiana.html) Iowa, Iowa City - Shorts Burger & Shine (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g38020-d2186427-Reviews-Shorts_Burger_Shine-Iowa_City_Iowa.html) Kansas, Shawnee - Big Bam's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g39061-d3771499-Reviews-Big_Bam_s_Burgers-Shawnee_Kansas.html) Kentucky, Newport - Mad Mike's Burgers and Fries (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g39707-d3812643-Reviews-Mad_Mike_s_Burgers_and_Fries-Newport_Kentucky.html) Louisiana, Baton Rouge - Burgersmith (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g40024-d2420307-Reviews-Burgersmith-Baton_Rouge_Louisiana.html) Maine, York - Wild Willy's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g40989-d413150-Reviews-Wild_Willy_s_Burgers-York_Maine.html) Maryland, Baltimore - Kooper's Tavern (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60811-d1494357-Reviews-Kooper_s_Tavern-Baltimore_Maryland.html) Massachusetts, Plymouth - KKatie's Burger Bar (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g41773-d2229922-Reviews-KKatie_s_Burger_Bar-Plymouth_Massachusetts.html) Michigan, Traverse City - Slabtown Cafe and Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g42758-d1986674-Reviews-Slabtown_Cafe_and_Burgers-Traverse_City_Grand_Traverse_County_Michigan.html) Minnesota, Miesville - King's Bar and Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g4274741-d2261530-Reviews-King_s_Bar_and_Grill-Miesville_Minnesota.html) Mississippi, Hattiesburg - Ed's Burger Joint (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g43810-d9758257-Reviews-Ed_s_Burger_Joint-Hattiesburg_Mississippi.html) Missouri, Saint Louis - Stacked STL (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g44881-d5810569-Reviews-Stacked_STL-Saint_Louis_Missouri.html) Montana, Billings - The Burger Dive (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45086-d2416385-Reviews-The_Burger_Dive-Billings_Montana.html) Nebraska, Lincoln - Honest Abe's Burgers & Freedom (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45667-d3598665-Reviews-Honest_Abe_s_Burgers_Freedom-Lincoln_Nebraska.html) Nevada, Las Vegas - Holsteins Shakes and Buns (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45963-d1994486-Reviews-Holsteins_Shakes_and_Buns-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html) New Hampshire, Rochester - Wild Willy's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g46213-d860417-Reviews-Wild_Willy_s_Burgers-Rochester_New_Hampshire.html) New Jersey, Atlantic City - Gallagher's Burger Bar (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g29750-d3504525-Reviews-Gallagher_s_Burger_Bar-Atlantic_City_New_Jersey.html) New Mexico, Ruidoso - Hall of Flame Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g47185-d2556216-Reviews-Hall_of_Flame_Burgers-Ruidoso_New_Mexico.html) New York, New York City - Black Iron Burger (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60763-d8153582-Reviews-Black_Iron_Burger-New_York_City_New_York.html) North Carolina, Chapel Hill - Al's Burger Shack (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g49021-d4963426-Reviews-Al_s_burger_shack-Chapel_Hill_North_Carolina.html) North Dakota, Fargo - Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g49785-d3225308-Reviews-Sickies_Garage_Burgers_Brews-Fargo_North_Dakota.html) Ohio, Columbus - Flip Side (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g50226-d3243706-Reviews-Flip_Side-Columbus_Ohio.html) Oklahoma, Oklahoma City - Nic's Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g51560-d400354-Reviews-Nic_s_Grill-Oklahoma_City_Oklahoma.html) Oregon, North Bend - Yeong's Place (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g51993-d3344441-Reviews-Yeong_s_Place-North_Bend_Oregon.html) Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh - Burgatory (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g53449-d8732474-Reviews-Burgatory-Pittsburgh_Pennsylvania.html) Rhode Island, Newport - Mission (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60978-d5890162-Reviews-Mission-Newport_Rhode_Island.html) South Carolina, Myrtle Beach - River City Cafe (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g54359-d572485-Reviews-River_City_Cafe-Myrtle_Beach_South_Carolina.html) South Dakota, Custer - Black Hills Burger and Bun Co. (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60865-d3396222-Reviews-Black_Hills_Burger_and_Bun_Co-Custer_South_Dakota.html) Tennessee, Nashville - Burger Republic (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g55229-d3567454-Reviews-Burger_Republic-Nashville_Davidson_County_Tennessee.html) Texas, Granbury - Grumps Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g55921-d2077039-Reviews-Grumps_Burgers-Granbury_Texas.html) Utah, Morgan - Taggarts (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g57073-d538274-Reviews-Taggarts-Morgan_Utah.html) Vermont, Shelburne - Archie's Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g57394-d2227406-Reviews-Archie_s_Grill-Shelburne_Vermont.html) Virginia, Purcellville - Market Burger Fries & Shakes (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g58095-d4093606-Reviews-Market_Burger_Fries_Shakes-Purcellville_Loudoun_County_Virginia.html) Washington, Packwood - Cliff Droppers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g58668-d2232555-Reviews-Cliff_Droppers-Packwood_Washington.html) West Virginia, Morgantown - Tailpipes (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g59335-d3295976-Reviews-Tailpipes-Morgantown_West_Virginia.html) Wisconsin, Weston - Brews Brothers Pub (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g783985-d4106969-Reviews-Brews_Brothers_Pub-Weston_Wisconsin.html) Wyoming, Jackson - MacPhail's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60491-d2302684-Reviews-MacPhail_s_Burgers-Jackson_Jackson_Hole_Wyoming.html)

The cheeseburger stands alone.

Or, at least, the Cheeseburger in Paradise in Secaucus, New Jersey, stands alone as the last remaining location of the chain.

At the height of its popularity, there were 18 Cheeseburger in Paradises across the country, but they've been slowly closing for years. In July, there were three. Then, in August, fans of the beach-themed, burger-slinging, margarita-mixing brand lamented the closure of the location in Indianapolis, Ind. Cheeseburger in Paradise was down to two. In early October, the location in Omaha, Neb. shut its doors. That means the sole remaining Cheeseburger in Paradise is in Secaucus.

The first Cheeseburger in Paradise opened in 2002 in Indianapolis (the same that closed in August). Named after the Jimmy Buffett song, the restaurant was owned by Margaritaville Holdings LLC, Buffett’s company, and OSI Restaurant Partners. In 2009, the chain passed hands to Paradise Restaurant Group, LLC, and Buffett’s holdings in the company shrunk. In 2012, Luby’s, Inc., the company that owns restaurant brands Luby’s, Fuddruckers and Koo Koo Roo, bought the slowly sinking chain. Now, only one remains.

"Unfortunately, it was already challenged when we purchased it in 2012 and continued to face headwinds since," said Lisa Lee, vice president of brand and marketing strategy for Luby's Fuddruckers Restaurants. "We had to make a tough decision to close underperforming locations. We also converted a few locations into Fuddruckers.”

Cheeseburger in Paradise - Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger in Paradise

So, will the Secaucus location go down with the ship? According to Lee, no. “Secaucus is a very special place. It has long been a top performing location.”

Cheeseburger in Paradise is located at 700 Plaza Dr., Secaucus; 201-392-0500, cheeseburgerinparadise.com.

America’s unique burger styles, and where to try them The lamb burger at Park in in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has a Greek spin, topped with lamb bacon and Kalamata olive relish, while underneath the patty is feta cheese. The main event – the award-winning Park Patty Melt on unusual square rye bread, served with excellent crispy thin fries. A close-up of the patty melt, which comes with signature “Cholula onions.” Louis’ Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut, makes a pretty good claim to being the birthplace of the hamburger, now one of the most popular foods on earth, 120 years ago. The menu hasn’t changed much in over a century at Louis’ Lunch, which still just makes burgers. Ever since it opened more than 12 decades ago, Louis’ Lunch has cooked its burgers in upright custom gas grills. A close-up of the ancient gas grills at Louis' Lunch, which operate a bit like waffle irons. The prototype for America’s favorite dish, the burger, as invented at Louis' Lunch. The cheeseburger version of the original at Louis' Lunch. The Weber Grill restaurant is instantly recognizable thanks to the use of Weber’s most iconic grill on the sign. Burgers, all cooked over charcoal on backyard-style kettle grills, are a favorite at the eateries. The kitchen at Weber Grill is unlike any restaurant you will ever see. Photos of the chef and images of flames are everywhere at Gordon Ramsay’s BurGR in Las Vegas. The Britannia burger, with mango chutney, cheddar and arugula, cut in half. The Farm Burger, two patties with cheddar, fried egg and duck breast bacon. Farm Burger cut in half. The nation’s oldest fast food burger chain, White Castle started with the steamed slider – once the most common burger style in America. White Castle is unique in that its burgers are steamed on a bed of onions in a way that makes the soggy bun stick to the patty. Regular (front) and double (back) slider-style cheeseburgers from White Castle, where all the sandwiches are square. Whataburger’s founder imagined a big burger so good that when people ate it they would exclaim “What a burger!”, and every one is cooked to order while you wait. Whataburger is one of the few fast food chains offering a patty melt. Whataburger was the first fast food chin to offer a larger burger, designed so you need to use both hands. The Whataburger chain was launched in 1950 and always uses a distinctive A-frame architecture. Whataburger and White Castle are two of the four oldest fast food burger chains in the world, and both are usually open 24/7. Hopdoddy Burger Bar started in Austin, Texas, and has quickly spread across the Southwest. The Buffalo Bill tops a bison patty with two cheeses, bacon and Frank’s Red Hot sauce, the classic Buffalo-wing dressing. The Greek (left) tops a ground lamb patty with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce, while the Llano Poblano (right) is beef with Applewood smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, seared poblano peppers, chipotle mayo and lettuce, tomato and onion. The Continental Club, named for Austin’s moist famous live music venue, is a turkey burger with provolone, bacon, pesto and arugula served on a multi-grain bun. Toppings are generous, with four strips of bacon and basil pesto on the Continental Club. Interiors are sleek, modern, and always accented with the chain’s signature green. Smashburger’s Classic Smash assembled - all the burgers are served on a high-quality egg bun. Avocado is one of the more unusual – and popular – of the myriad toppings available at Smashburger, seen here on the Avocado Club burger. The Classic Smash at Smashburger: All burgers are made from high-quality 100% Certified Angus Beef and always fresh, never frozen. Staff at Off-Site Kitchen is very friendly, and lots of hamburger buns – from Dallas’ Village Bun Company – show what the main dishes are all about here. The popular Double Double burger, with two patties, cheese, bacon, secret sauce and fixings. The basic bacon cheeseburger at Dallas’ Off-Site Kitchen, on a Village Bun Company roll. Even the basic cheeseburger is a delicious choice at burger specialist Off-Site Kitchen. A cross section of the Double Double at Off-Site Kitchen cut in half, and cooked perfectly medium rare. If not for the Jucy Lucy, Matt’s Bar in Minnesota would probably cater exclusively to nearby residents, but folks come from all over for the messy burger – and are not disappointed. The menu at Matt’s is simple, but the choice is even simpler – everyone comes here for the Jucy Lucy. Every single burger is cooked on small and well-used flat-top grill behind the bar, in plain sight. The Jucy Lucy, served on a simple packaged roll, doesn’t look like much – at first. The Jucy Lucy is griddled until quite crispy on the outside, but it is the cheesy surprise inside that sets it apart. After the first bite, the Jucy Lucy reveals its secret – molten cheese! The Jucy Lucy is popular all across the Twin Cities today, but it was invented at Matt’s Bar.

