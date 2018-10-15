Best big city in the USA: Chicago

Chicago is the best big city in the USA, according to CN Traveler.

It’s the second consecutive year that Chicago has been announced a winner of Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Readers' Choice Awards. Nearly half a million Conde Nast Traveler readers submitted a record-breaking number of responses.

Chicago has become an internationally renowned destination because of its culinary and hotel scene. The city is also well-known for its riverfront cruises and newly extended Riverwalk.

The city also has many theaters, with Tony-winning Hamilton making its way there.

Add to that the increasing number of hotel options combined with the city’s existing reputation for architecture, world-class live theater and entertainment, and it’s easy to see why travelers from all over the world are drawn to Chicago.

“It is always significant when a leading travel publication and its savvy and knowledgeable readers vote you the number one travel destination in the nation,” said “This simply speaks volumes of the kind of city and destination Chicago has become, the kind of experiences discovered here and validation of the overall effort so many in our community are making every day to invite and welcome the world here,” says David Whitaker, president and CEO of Choose Chicago. “It’s quite an accomplishment to be on top – even more special to stay on top.”

