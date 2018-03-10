Fan Bingbing poses for photographers as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Beguiled" on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, southern France.

Thibault Camus, AP

BEIJING – Chinese media say tax authorities have ordered "X-Men" star Fan Bingbing to pay taxes and fines worth hundreds of millions of yuan but would spare her from criminal prosecution.

The official Xinhua News Agency's announcement Wednesday ended months of speculation over the fate of the actress since she disappeared from public view in June amid reports she was being investigated for tax fraud.

The report gave no indication as to Fan's whereabouts but indicated her agent was being held by police for allegedly obstructing the investigation.

Xinhua cited tax authorities as saying Fan would not be held criminally accountable as long as she paid the fines and taxes on time.

The report described unpaid taxes, fines and late fees amounting to nearly 900 million yuan or more than $130 million.

