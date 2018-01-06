A Chipotle burrito and a side of guacamole

Chipotle

When hospital nurses hear "code blue" over the loudspeaker, they come running to help a patient in distress. Now Chipotle Mexican Grill hopes they will be jogging again Tuesday when they hear "code burrito," only this time it's for a food deal.

Participating locations are hooking up nurses who bring their work identification with a buy-one-get-one free "Code Burrito" deal on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos all-day Tuesday.

The offer is for in-restaurant orders only and limited to one free entree item per nurse identification card with the purchase of an item of equal or greater value.

Paging all nurses: Let us treat you to a BOGO. Just bring your work ID to any U.S. Chipotle on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018, and we’ll hook you up with a buy-one/get-one FREE burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. STAT. Valid in-restaurant only. https://t.co/5aJjnyEuQ4 pic.twitter.com/NfYpCYDCKe — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 31, 2018

"Nurses are some of the most selfless people and make such significant contributions to our society day in and day out," said Laurie Schalow, a Chipotle spokeswoman in a statement. "Every year, we want to make sure we do a little something to make them feel appreciated and ensure all that they do doesn't go unnoticed."

According to Chipotle, work identification can be a nursing license or official ID from a hospital or medical office.

The special offer is for all types of nurses including “RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents or analogues,” Chipotle notes on its website.

The buy-one-get-one deal comes nearly a month after National Nurses Week, which coincided with Teacher Appreciation Week. Chipotle offered the same special for teachers for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 8.

Learn more about the nurses deal at www.chipotle.com/nurseappreciation.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

