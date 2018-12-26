Santa's gift to one lucky casino-goer this Christmas Eve? A $1 million jackpot!
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas shared the news via Twitter, congratulating the lucky, unnamed winner.
"Santa came early," the hotel and casino tweeted on Monday. "Congrats to one lucky guest who won $1,023,743 on her 960th spin while playing Wheel of Fortune."
Though this winning doesn't rank among the highest Las Vegas slot jackpots, VitalVegas.com noted its unusual for a casino to disclose how many spins it took to get to the jackpot.
"Boom," the Las Vegas guide tweeted. "Bonus: First time we've ever seen a mention of how many spins a jackpot took."
