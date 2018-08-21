Coal-fired plants like this one in New Hampshire would be targeted under the Clean Power Plan argued in a federal appeals court Tuesday.

WASHINGTON – Aging coal-fired power plants could get a new lease on life under an industry-friendly proposal by the Trump administration that would replace the Clean Power Plan, Barack Obama's signature plan to confront climate change.

Unveiled Tuesday, the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) Rule would give states broad latitude to in how they would regulate power plant's greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

In the proposal's fine print is a note that the plan could cause an extra 1,400 premature deaths a year.

"The ACE Rule would restore the rule of law and empower states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide modern, reliable, and affordable energy for all Americans,” EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement. “Today’s proposal provides the states and regulated community the certainty they need to continue environmental progress while fulfilling President Trump’s goal of energy dominance.”

The Clean Power Plan rule was finalized in 2015, mainly targeting coal-fired power plants that account for nearly 40 percent of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions. But it remains on hold under a Supreme Court stay pending the outcome of the legal challenge from the states.

In October, then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt rolled it back.

Aimed squarely at coal-fired power plants, the Obama-era regulation requires existing power plants to cut harmful emissions compared to 2005 levels. By 2030, the reduction would be 32 percent for carbon, 90 percent for sulfur dioxide and 72 percent for nitrogen oxides.

Wheeler called the Obama plan " overly prescriptive and burdensome" that would have hiked utility rates by as much as 40 percent. EPA officials said consumer prices will fall slightly under the Trump plan by 2025.

According to the EPA, the Trump plan would:

define the “best system of emission reduction” for existing power plants as on-site, heat-rate efficiency improvements.

provide states with a list of “candidate technologies” that can be used to establish standards of performance and be incorporated into their state plans.

update the New Source Review permitting program to further encourage "efficiency improvements" at existing power plants.

Give states "states adequate time and flexibility" to develop their own plans.

Environmental groups, vowing to sue to stop the proposal, decried the plan as a sop to the coal industry at the expense of public health and the inescapable reality of climate change.

Gina McCarthy, former EPA administrator under Obama and an architect of the Clean Power Plan, called the Trump administration's move "a huge gimme to coal-fired power plants" by giving them a "free pass" to increase not just carbon emissions but other unhealthy pollutants as well.

"They are continuing to play to their base and they are following industry's playbook step by step," she told reporters. "This is all about coal at all costs."

