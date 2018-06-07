A South Florida mother, concerned that her son's kindergarten teacher was inhibiting his emotional well-being, secretly recorded the teacher and recently went public with her concerns.

Excerpts of the recordings, as presented by the Miami Herald in a Facebook post, claim the teacher called students "losers," criticized a student's mother and berated a student for incorrectly "bubbling."

"Raise your hand if you know how to bubble. Aaron doesn't know. He's circling," an adult voice says on the recording. "I still don't know what to say to your mom. She's driving me crazy."

The recording centers around Kandy Escotto's 5-year-old son, Aaron, according to the Herald.

Escotto became concerned that her son's teacher may be acting unprofessionally when Aaron said, “Mommy I’m a bad boy” after coming home from Banyan Elementary School, according to CBS Miami.

Aaron's teacher told him that after he didn't know the answer to a question, she said, according to the station.

When Escotto expressed concerns to the school, she was told she needed proof, the Herald reports. So she put a recording device in her son's backpack.

Escotto's lawyer contends the secret recording is legal because it was taken in a public space, the Herald reports.

The Miami-Dade School District, where Aaron attends, issued a statement to CBS Miami: “We work diligently to ensure the well-being of every child entrusted to our care. Any action that runs contrary to the values we instill in our school community will not be tolerated. The District will conduct a thorough review and, if the allegations are substantiated, we will take any and all appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Escotto said her son has been transferred out of the classroom: "He went from having F's to having excellent grades," she told the Herald. She says she wants the teacher to be disciplined.

